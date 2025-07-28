A violent night shook Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood early Monday morning as a mass shooting left one man dead and 10 others injured in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Hilliard Street, sending shockwaves through this culturally significant African American community.

Atlanta Police Department officers arrived at the scene in less than a minute since it’s an area where they usually patrol. Upon arrival, they discovered a 27-year-old man lying on the ground with serious injuries. Despite emergency response efforts, the victim did not survive.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

Multiple Victims Rushed to Hospital

Ten additional victims, ranging in age from 18 to 29 years old, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. According to police reports, at least one victim underwent surgery overnight.

The other injured victims were reported to be in stable condition. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that all surviving victims appear to be recovering from their injuries.

Key Details of the Incident:

Time: Approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 28, 2025

Approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 28, 2025 Location: 300 block of Edgewood Avenue at Hilliard Street intersection

300 block of Edgewood Avenue at Hilliard Street intersection Casualties: 1 deceased (27-year-old male), 10 injured

1 deceased (27-year-old male), 10 injured Victim Ages: 18 to 29 years old

18 to 29 years old Hospital: All injured victims transported to Grady Memorial Hospital

Witness Accounts Describe Chaos

A witness who wished to remain anonymous told Channel 2 Action News that chaos unraveled when a group of men opened fire on several people. The sudden eruption of gunfire sent bystanders fleeing for safety in the early morning hours.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing numerous gunshots that echoed through the historic neighborhood, known for its significance in the Civil Rights Movement and as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not released details about what prompted the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified. At this time, authorities don’t know how many shooters were involved, and investigators are working diligently to determine what triggered the violence.

The crime scene remained active well into the morning hours as detectives processed evidence and interviewed witnesses. The area was cordoned off with police tape as investigators documented the scene.

Police Response and Investigation Status:

No suspects have been identified or arrested

Number of shooters remains unknown

Motive for the shooting is under investigation

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area

Witnesses are being interviewed

Multiple Shooting Incidents Reported

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, three separate shootings occurred overnight along Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. While the mass shooting was the most serious incident, two other shootings nearby involved one person shot in the ankle and another shot during an altercation in a parking lot.

Police have not confirmed whether these incidents are connected to the mass shooting. The multiple incidents have raised concerns about violence in the area.

Historic Sweet Auburn Neighborhood

The shooting occurred in one of Atlanta’s most historically significant neighborhoods. Sweet Auburn, designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1976, was once called “the richest Negro street in the world” by Fortune magazine in 1956.

The neighborhood is home to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, including Dr. King’s birth home and the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where he preached. The area has been undergoing revitalization efforts in recent years, with new businesses and the Atlanta Streetcar connecting it to downtown.

Sweet Auburn’s Historical Significance:

Birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Center of African American commerce and culture in the early-to-mid 20th century

Home to the first Black-owned daily newspaper in the United States

Site of numerous Civil Rights Movement activities

National Historic Landmark since 1976

Community Impact and Safety Concerns

The mass shooting has sent shockwaves through the Sweet Auburn community and raised concerns about public safety in the historic district. The area, which attracts thousands of tourists annually to visit Civil Rights landmarks, typically sees heavy foot traffic, especially on weekends.

Local business owners and residents are calling for increased security measures to prevent future incidents and preserve the safety of this culturally significant neighborhood.

Recent Violence in Atlanta

This incident adds to concerns about gun violence in Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, this shooting comes as the Atlanta Police Department reported 32% fewer killings this year compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite the overall reduction in homicides, mass shooting incidents continue to impact communities across the city, highlighting the ongoing challenges in addressing gun violence.

Call for Information

The Atlanta Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with relevant information are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

How to Help:

Atlanta Police Homicide Unit: Contact directly with any information

Contact directly with any information Crime Stoppers: 404-577-TIPS (8477)

404-577-TIPS (8477) Online Tips: www.StopCrimeATL.com

www.StopCrimeATL.com Rewards: Up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, detectives are working to piece together the events that led to this tragic incident. The Atlanta Police Department has not released information about potential motives or whether the shooting was targeted or random.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available from law enforcement officials.

The Sweet Auburn community, known for its resilience and historical significance in the fight for civil rights, now faces another challenge as it grapples with this act of violence in its historic streets.