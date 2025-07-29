Eastern Iowa residents are bracing for another round of severe weather as KWWL Storm Track 7 meteorologists have issued a Red Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms expected to sweep through the region late tonight and into the early morning hours.

The storms, which are forecast to move quickly southeast after midnight, pose a significant threat with damaging winds and heavy rainfall being the primary concerns for residents across the viewing area.

Current Weather Conditions and Immediate Threats

According to the latest forecast from KWWL’s weather team, conditions are ripe for severe weather development. The current temperature sits at 80°F with 83% humidity and 64% cloud coverage, creating an unstable atmosphere conducive to storm formation.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg and the Storm Track 7 team warn that these storms could produce:

Damaging winds up to 85 mph in isolated areas

Heavy rainfall leading to potential flash flooding

Large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter

Isolated tornado activity possible

Extended Forecast Shows Continued Unsettled Pattern

The severe weather threat doesn’t end with tonight’s storms. KWWL meteorologists are tracking multiple disturbances that will continue to impact Eastern Iowa through midweek.

Tuesday’s Outlook: Following early morning isolated showers and storms, skies will turn mostly sunny with humid conditions persisting. High temperatures will range from 84-93°F with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50% chance of rain and storms returns, with some potentially producing strong gusty winds and heavy rain. Overnight lows will drop to 65-70°F.

Wednesday: Cloudy conditions dominate with rain and isolated storms throughout the day. Cooler temperatures provide some relief with highs only reaching 73-76°F.

Heat Advisory Remains in Effect

Adding to weather concerns, a Heat Advisory continues for portions of northern and eastern Iowa. Heat index values are expected to reach 105-110°F during afternoon and evening hours.

The National Weather Service urges residents to take precautions:

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day

Stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible

Avoid prolonged sun exposure

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives

Never leave children or pets in vehicles

Cedar River Flood Warning Continues

The Cedar River at Cedar Falls remains under a flood warning until tomorrow evening. Minor flooding is occurring with the river stage at 89.7 feet as of Sunday evening.

Water is affecting roads at 1712 and 1118 Cottage Row Road. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue receding to 82.9 feet by August 3rd.

Storm Damage and Power Outages Reported

Recent severe storms have already left their mark across Eastern Iowa. Sunday night’s storms caused widespread power outages and damage across several counties, disrupting daily life for thousands of residents.

Emergency management officials continue to assess damage and coordinate cleanup efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

KWWL Storm Track 7: Eastern Iowa’s Most Accurate Weather Team

WeatheRate, an independent research company, has certified the KWWL Storm Track 7 Weather Team as the most accurate in Eastern Iowa. The team includes Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg, along with meteorologists Kyle Kiel, Brandon Libby, and Joie Bettenhausen.

“What’s most important is that our viewers know they can trust us and rest assured they are getting the most accurate forecast in Eastern Iowa,” Schnackenberg stated.

Staying Informed During Severe Weather

KWWL provides multiple platforms for residents to stay updated on weather conditions:

StormTrack7 Mobile App: Available for Android and iOS devices with push notifications for severe weather alerts

Available for Android and iOS devices with push notifications for severe weather alerts Interactive Radar: Access 250-meter resolution radar at kwwl.com/weather

Access 250-meter resolution radar at kwwl.com/weather Live Streaming: Watch breaking weather coverage on the KWWL website

Watch breaking weather coverage on the KWWL website Social Media: Follow @KWWLStormTrack7 for real-time updates

Safety Reminders for Tonight’s Storms

As severe weather approaches, residents should review their safety plans:

Identify the lowest level of your home away from windows

Keep flashlights, batteries, and weather radios readily accessible

Charge all mobile devices before storms arrive

Avoid camping or outdoor activities tonight

Monitor weather alerts throughout the night

The KWWL Storm Track 7 team will provide continuous coverage throughout this severe weather event, with extended coverage during the 10 PM newscast and breaking weather updates as conditions warrant.

For the latest weather information, road conditions, and closings, visit kwwl.com or download the StormTrack7 app.