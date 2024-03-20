Family Demands Justice After 2-Year-Old Fatally Struck by Toddler Driver

CALIFORNIA – a tragic incident occurred when a 3-year-old, who managed to get behind the wheel of a car, fatally hit another toddler at a gas station on Saturday. The incident took place as the child’s father was inside the gas station’s store. No arrests have occurred as of now, according to police statements.

The event unfolded in the afternoon around 3:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Street, with Woodland Police Department officers responding to a call about a child struck by a vehicle. Police confirmed that a 2-year-old was hit and later died in the hospital due to the injuries sustained.

The child hit by the car was identified as Ailahni Sanchez Martinez, as reported by NBC affiliate KCRA. At the scene, police found a man, the truck’s owner, who was not near the vehicle during the incident. He had left his truck running while he was inside the gas station store.

According to police reports, a 3-year-old was initially seated in a car seat in the truck’s backseat. The child managed to move to the driver’s seat and drive the truck forward, striking Ailahni, who was near a taco stand on the parking lot’s edge.

Ailahni’s mother, Rosa Martinez, recounted the moment of the accident to KCRA, explaining how she witnessed the truck moving towards her daughter and was unable to stop it in time.

Despite the ongoing investigation and the cooperation of all parties involved, the family is calling for justice. The police have announced that the findings of the investigation will be sent to the district attorney’s office for further review.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page set up for Ailahni’s family has collected over $17,000. The page describes Ailahni as a nearly 3-year-old “beautiful and talented little princess” whose life was cut tragically short.