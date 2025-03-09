Donald Trump Flip-Flops on Daylight Saving Time: From Fierce Opposition to ‘It’s 50-50’

Just when you thought the daylight saving time debate couldn’t get any more interesting, enter Donald Trump with his signature plot twist. The former president has gone from calling time changes “very costly to our Nation” to shrugging it off as a “50-50 issue” faster than you can reset your microwave clock.

In a country where even our relationship with time is politically charged, Trump’s evolving stance on daylight saving time offers a fascinating glimpse into how even seemingly straightforward policy positions can shift like shadows on a sundial. It’s a tale that involves golf tee times, congressional gridlock, and America’s endless struggle with its semi-annual ritual of clock adjustment.

From “Very Costly” to “50-50”: Donald Trump’s Shifting Views on Daylight Saving Time

The Roots of Clock Changes in America

Time changes in America started back in 1918 as a wartime measure, but farmers weren’t having it. They fought against the clock shifts, pointing out that their schedules followed the sun, not some government mandate. After a brief nationwide experiment, DST was scrapped in 1919, letting states and cities make their own choices. It wasn’t until 1966 that the Uniform Time Act brought some order to the chaos, setting up the twice-yearly ritual most Americans know today.

Trump’s Initial Take: Not a Fan

When Donald Trump first weighed in on daylight saving time, he didn’t mince words. He called it “inconvenient” and “very costly to our Nation” in a Truth Social post that got plenty of attention. His statements suggested he’d work to end Daylight Saving Time, joining a chorus of Americans tired of the biannual clock shuffle.

A Presidential Change of Heart

But lately, Trump’s tune has changed. Instead of maintaining his hard stance against DST, he’s backed off considerably. Now he describes it as a “50-50 issue” – the kind of topic that doesn’t exactly fire up the base. “When something’s a 50-50 issue,” he noted, showing a markedly different approach from his earlier position.

Congress Takes a Swing

While Trump’s position softened, Congress made its own move. The Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, aiming to make daylight saving time permanent. But the celebration was short-lived – the bill hit a wall in the House, where it’s been sitting ever since.

Money Talks: The Business Side of Time Changes

Take the golf industry, for example. A National Golf Course Owners Association survey showed 66% of members want permanent DST, while 25% like things as they are. More afternoon sunlight means more tee times, especially during winter months. As Jay Karen, the association’s CEO, put it, “If we allow for more sunlight in the winter months, it opens up more golf playable hours.”

Not Everyone’s on Board

Critics raise valid concerns about permanent DST. Parents worry about kids walking to school in the dark during winter months. Early morning activities, like senior golf leagues and women’s groups, might take a hit. Even maintenance crews would need to adjust their schedules.

State of Play: Who’s In and Who’s Out

Most states play along with daylight saving time, but Hawaii and Arizona march to their own beat, sticking with standard time year-round. U.S. territories like Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also skip the twice-yearly switch. The Department of Transportation keeps watch over the whole system, citing benefits like energy savings and lower crime rates as reasons to keep it going.

The Clock Keeps Ticking

Americans keep debating whether to ditch the switches, make DST permanent, or stick with what we’ve got. With Trump’s shifting stance and stalled legislation in Congress, the future of daylight saving time remains as unclear as ever. Meanwhile, most of us will keep springing forward and falling back, wondering if change will ever come.

The Future of Time: Trump’s DST Evolution Mirrors National Uncertainty

For a nation that can’t agree on whether to keep jumping our clocks back and forth, Trump’s journey from DST critic to fence-sitter perfectly captures our collective ambivalence. His shift from forceful opposition to casual indifference mirrors the broader national conversation – lots of complaints, plenty of proposed solutions, but ultimately, no consensus on which way to turn.

As we continue this decades-long debate about how to best organize our days, one thing remains certain: whether you’re a former president or an average citizen, everyone seems to have an opinion about daylight saving time – even if that opinion changes with the seasons.