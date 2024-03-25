First Deadly Mountain Lion Attack in California in 20 Years – 1 Killed, 1 Injured

GEORGETOWN – Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced on Sunday that the mountain lion put down following a fatal encounter in the foothills of Northern California was indeed responsible for the attack, as confirmed by matching DNA samples from the scene and the animal.

The identities of the two siblings involved in the incident have not been disclosed by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The elder brother, aged 21, was killed, while the younger, aged 18, sustained serious injuries but is expected to make a recovery.

This incident marks the first fatality from a mountain lion attack in California in two decades.

The emergency was reported by the 18-year-old after witnessing his brother being taken by the mountain lion.

Emergency services hurried to a wooded area near Georgetown, close to Darling Ridge Road and Skid Road, in response.

Upon arrival, CDFW personnel attempted to drive away the lion found near the deceased victim.

The lion was later found and euthanized by CDFW in a secluded location a few hours post-attack.

Following the mountain lion attack today, Sat., March 23, 2024, in Georgetown, California, a mountain lion was euthanized near the scene of the attack. The mountain lion has been sent to the CDFW forensics laboratory to obtain DNA information and general health of the lion. — California Department of Fish and Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) March 24, 2024

Residents of Georgetown, like Thomas Granat, acknowledge the presence of cougars in the area, noting frequent nighttime sounds during summer.

Visitors and locals alike, such as Melinda Smith from Grass Valley, recognize the potential danger, often spotting signs of the predators without encountering them directly.

This event is the county’s first fatal mountain lion attack since 1994, emphasizing its rarity, as stated by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Kyle Parker conveyed condolences from the sheriff’s department to the bereaved family, highlighting the communal grief over the incident.

The sentiment in the community, voiced by residents like Granat, reflects an understanding of the risks associated with entering the wilderness.

Despite the elimination of the attacking lion, there is an awareness of other potential threats in the area, as mentioned by Smith, who stresses the importance of respecting wildlife habitats.

The community anticipates a significant commemorative response for the young victim, according to local Scott Plowman.

Investigations by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office into the circumstances of the attack are ongoing.

The CDFW identified the euthanized mountain lion as a healthy, approximately 90-pound male. Efforts to track and neutralize the animal spanned several hours.

Ongoing necropsy analyses by forensic experts aim to uncover any possible health issues that might have contributed to the lion’s behavior.

