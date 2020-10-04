Prieto closes in LynLake, to open in Tangletown

Prieto Taqueria has closed in LynLake, but the restaurant’s quality tacos will still be available in Southwest Minneapolis when its new location opens in Tangletown.

Chef Alejandro Castillon Prieto shut the doors of his namesake restaurant at the corner of Lake & Lyndale Sept. 12, after a year and four months at the location.

He’s been planning to open a new shop under the same name at 48th & Nicollet for months, and the pandemic and the decline in business since the civil unrest along Lake Street forced him to rethink the LynLake location. It was a tough decision, he said, but one that seemed necessary given current business conditions.

“It’s ridiculous to have a business in Uptown right now,” he said.

The restaurant is nearing completion and will likely open in October, once a liquor license is secured from the city. While the menu will still be heavy on tacos, there will be some changes for the Tangletown restaurant, Castillon Prieto said.

The LynLake location had inherited a massive meat smoker from the Hasty Tasty restaurant and had put it to good use. But moving the massive woodfire oven is expensive and impractical, so Castillon Prieto is going back to more traditional taco preparations. His new location is a former gas station site, so the kitchen crew was able to set up the kitchen as they saw fit.