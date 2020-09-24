Now Open: Rosalia Pizza in Linden Hills

Rosalia Pizza is now open in the former Rose Street space connected to its sister restaurant, Martina. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Southwest Minneapolis chef Daniel Del Prado has opened his latest project, Rosalia Pizza, in the former Rose Street bakery space in Linden Hills adjacent to his original venture, Martina.

At Rosalia, the Argentine chef is serving up Sicilian-influenced wood-fired pizzas and the thicker Fugazza-style pies common in his homeland. A selection of crudos — raw fish dishes of scallops, salmon and tuna — accompany appetizers inspired by Mediterranean cultures, like baba ganoush, carrot tahina and burrata.

“I’m really excited about the menu,” Del Prado said.

The chef behind Martina and Colita at 54th & Penn purchased the Rose Street Patisserie space last October, and has been building out the space and its patio. He added a brick pizza oven from Naples to give his pies authentic flavor.

The pizza at Rosalia comes in two varieties. Individual or sharable wood-fire, Sicilian-style pies have traditional Italian ingredients and range from $8-$13. Also on the menu are larger, thicker Argentine-style Fugazza pies, typically made with a focaccia-like crust and often prepared without tomato sauce (though two of Rosalia’s Fugazza pizzas have marinara), which cost $3-$5 for a slice or $24-$35 for an entire pizza — a massive rectangle capable of feeding a family.

The pizza oven is also being used for a range of roasted vegetables like beets, cauliflower and broccolini. Del Prado said he will build on the menu over time and make tweaks.

“It’s going to evolve,” he said.

Rosalia opened Sept. 16 and is currently available for dine-in and takeout orders that can be placed online. The large patio outside is being saved for sister restaurant Martina for now, according to manager Morgan Lent. The restaurant is using a counter-service model and has many dishes tailored for to-go dining during the pandemic.

A steady stream of locals has been checking out the pizzeria, which is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and until 10 p.m. on weekends.

Rosalia

2811 W. 43rd St.

Rosaliapizza.com