Back in business: It’s Greek to Me

A mural at It’s Greek To Me depicts original co-owner Argyrios Arambadjis seated at a table. The restaurant has reopened for business this week with the Arambadjis family still involved in operations. File photo

Days after one LynLake institution closed its doors, another has returned.

It’s Greek to Me is back and open for takeout at its Lake & Lyndale location as of May 5, with the original ownership family again involved in the restaurant.

“We’re trying to bring it back,” said Erik Johnson, who is working with the Arambadjis family to restart the restaurant.

Johnson is working with Alkis and Gelli Arambadjis to relaunch It’s Greek to Me, which opened its doors in LynLake in 1982 under the direction of married couple Denise and Argyrios Arambadjis.

The Arambadjis family ran the restaurant until 2016, when they sold it to Nicholas Karos, who closed the doors in September 2019. But the Arambadjis family continued to own the building, and now their relatives and Johnson are reviving the Greek eatery.

“We’re really excited,” Johnson said.

The plan had been to reopen in April, but the coronavirus pandemic interrupted those efforts. But the group did want to get started, Johnson said. For now, it is offering a limited menu that includes classics like gyro, spanakopita, Greek and politiki salads and a la carte meats. It is also offering a carry-out dinner for four.

“We plan on adding to that as we go,” Johnson said.

The restaurant’s return comes two days after nearby coffee shop, bar and eatery Muddy Waters closed its doors for good.

It’s Greek to Me will be open for takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

It’s Greek to Me

626 W. Lake St.

Itsgreektomempls.com