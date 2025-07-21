Alaska Airlines has successfully resumed operations following a significant IT outage that grounded its entire fleet for approximately three hours on Sunday evening. The Seattle-based carrier, along with its regional subsidiary Horizon Air, experienced a system-wide technical failure that forced a complete halt to flight operations, marking the second such incident in just over a year.

The outage occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, July 21, 2025, prompting the airline to request an immediate ground stop from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). By 11 p.m. Pacific Time, the technical issues were resolved, and operations gradually resumed, though the airline warned of residual impacts throughout the following day.

What Happened During the Outage

The IT system failure affected Alaska Airlines’ entire operational infrastructure, leading to immediate consequences:

Complete Ground Stop: All Alaska Airlines mainline flights and Horizon Air operations were halted nationwide

Alaska Airlines released an official statement acknowledging the situation: “At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved.”

Impact on Passengers and Operations

The sudden grounding created significant disruptions across the airline’s network. Thousands of passengers found themselves stranded at airports nationwide as flights were held at gates or prevented from departing.

Key operational impacts included:

Flight Delays: Numerous flights experienced delays ranging from several hours to overnight postponements

Recovery and Resumption of Service

Once the IT issues were resolved at 11 p.m. Pacific Time, Alaska Airlines began the complex process of resuming normal operations. The airline immediately started working to minimize ongoing disruptions.

Recovery efforts included:

Gradual Service Restoration: Flights began departing shortly after the ground stop was lifted

Alaska Airlines acknowledged the ongoing challenges in their statement: “As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal.”

Not the First Technical Challenge

This IT outage represents the second major technical disruption for Alaska Airlines in recent times. The airline has faced several system-related challenges:

April 2024: A complete fleet grounding due to issues with the weight and balance calculation system

Industry Context and Cybersecurity Concerns

The Alaska Airlines outage occurred during a period of heightened concern about airline IT systems and cybersecurity. The incident coincided with Microsoft’s announcement of “active attacks” on its server software used by government agencies and businesses.

Recent airline technology incidents include:

WestJet Airlines: Struck by an unspecified cyber incident in June 2025

While Alaska Airlines did not confirm whether their outage was related to cybersecurity issues or the Microsoft vulnerabilities, the timing raised questions about the airline industry’s technological resilience.

Passenger Advice and Airline Response

For travelers affected by the outage and its aftermath, Alaska Airlines provided specific guidance:

Check Flight Status: Passengers advised to verify flight status before heading to airports

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience: “We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport.”

Looking Forward: Lessons and Improvements

This latest IT outage highlights critical challenges facing modern airlines in maintaining reliable technology infrastructure. As aviation becomes increasingly dependent on complex IT systems, the impact of technical failures grows more severe.

Key considerations for the industry include:

System Redundancy: The need for backup systems to prevent complete operational shutdowns

As Alaska Airlines works to fully restore normal operations, the incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between technological advancement and operational reliability in modern aviation. The airline’s ability to resolve the issue within three hours demonstrates both the severity of such outages and the importance of rapid response capabilities.

Passengers planning to travel with Alaska Airlines in the coming days should remain vigilant about checking their flight status and arriving at airports with extra time to accommodate any lingering effects from this significant operational disruption.