School Board At Large voter’s guide: Kim Ellison challenged by Michael Dueñes

The Southwest Journal’s voter’s guide includes stories on the three competitive races for the Minneapolis School Board and questionnaires with candidates running for the U.S. House and the state House and Senate. We also include a rundown of everything you’ll see on your ballot, including an explanation of the city’s two referendums. You can read our full 2020 voter’s guide here.

In her bid for a third full term, School Board president Kim Ellison faces a challenge from Michael Dueñes, a former college dean and equity researcher, who is demanding greater financial transparency in the wake of the district’s recently passed restructuring plan.

The plan, called the Comprehensive District Design (CDD) and approved on

a 6-3 vote in May, redraws school boundaries, reorganizes magnet-school programming and touches just about every aspect of the district’s operations. The district’s stated goals included increasing integration, creating more equitable access to programming, ensuring all neighborhoods have quality community schools and reducing busing costs, thereby allowing more funds to be spent in schools.

Ellison, who voted for the plan, has said that the district needs to make schools accessible to kids who live in the neighborhoods around them. She said the plan can do that by taking money the district spends in the streets and putting it into buildings.

“You shouldn’t have to leave your neighborhood to find success at school,” she

said in a July interview. “I believe that the [CDD] can do that for families and for staff by providing the right resources where they’re needed.”

She’s said that she’s pleased with the performance of Superintendent Ed Graff, who she said is thoughtful and listens to different communities.

In the spring, Dueñes was a parent of a student at Seward Montessori School, which under the CDD will become an elementary school instead of a combined elementary/middle school. (His son is now at South High School.)