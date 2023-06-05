Upstate New York Deadly Intruder: Unleashing the World’s Most Dangerous Creature

You wouldn’t believe it, but they claim millions of lives each year and are surprisingly rampant in Upstate New York.

Our state is a mosaic of scenic wonders, adorned with the splendor of the Adirondacks and sprawling countrysides. However, these idyllic locales unwittingly play host to a decidedly less welcome guest each year – an insidious pest considered one of the planet’s most lethal creatures.

It’s common knowledge that mosquitos in New York State can be a nuisance. But have you considered how dangerous these minute insects truly are? The statistics are truly shocking.

As per the information gleaned from Understanding Animal Research, around ONE MILLION people succumb each year to diseases borne by mosquitos. This startling figure makes them the undisputed deadliest creature on earth.

Who follows close behind?

That would be us, humans! We are responsible for the deaths of roughly 400,000 of our own species each year.

With a staggering 3,000 mosquito species inhabiting our world, it’s noteworthy that New York is a refuge for more than 70 of these. We’ve made significant progress in combating the deadly diseases these mosquitos carry, but we mustn’t forget their lethal potential.

A multitude of factors contribute to their prevalence – vast forests, marshlands, and farmlands spread across the state, and the consistent humidity. Mosquitos thrive in warm, moist environments. And luckily for them, New York provides plenty of such climate during the Spring and Summer seasons.

Fortunately, you can actively work towards reducing their numbers near your home. Here are some plants that you can incorporate into your garden to ward off these relentless bloodsuckers.

Growing These Plants Can Help Repel Mosquitoes in Your New York Garden

Interestingly, New York State houses roughly 70 mosquito species. On rare occasions, these insects can transmit disease. As per the New York State Of Health, certain mosquito species could potentially spread disease-causing viruses if such viruses were present in New York.

How do you keep these unwelcome visitors at bay? One option is to invest heavily in citronella candles throughout the summer. Alternatively, you could cultivate these 11 plant varieties in your garden or yard:

Lemon Grass

According to HGTV, Lemon Grass, rich in essential oil, can reduce mosquito population by 49-79% when its leaves are warmed by sunlight or burnt.

Marigolds

Besides being attractive to rabbits, marigolds are also easy to grow. ProFlowers states that they contain a chemical called pyrethrum, often used in repellants.

Garlic

Garlic has more in common with mosquitoes than just vampires. Rubbing garlic juice on your skin can keep mosquitoes at bay, though it might lead to other socially awkward situations…

Lavender

The more camphor a lavender plant has, the more it is detested by mosquitoes. HGTV suggests that you can use the essentials released naturally by the plant on a sunny day, or crush lavender leaves and flowers and apply them on your skin.

Rosemary

Rosemary, with its fresh, pine-like scent, is repellent to mosquitoes, vegetable bugs, and flies. ProFlowers suggests tossing some into your backyard fire for added effectiveness.

Basil

Not only does basil repel mosquitoes, but it is also toxic to their larvae. ProFlowers suggests planting basil near standing water to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs there.

Mint While

mint is an excellent mosquito repellent, it can invade your garden if left unchecked. Experts suggest planting it in containers. Besides, the oil it produces can soothe mosquito bites.

Scented Geranium

Mosquitoes and flies detest the light citrus scent and a hint of citronella oil present in scented geraniums. Smashing them up could have added benefits, as geranium oil can reportedly reduce scars, according to ProFlowers.

