Actor Danny Masterson Net Worth 2024: Locked Up but Cashing In

Danny Masterson, an American actor, DJ, and convicted criminal, has seen a fluctuating career which in turn has affected his financial standing. Known predominantly for his role in the popular sitcom “That ’70s Show,” Masterson’s career in the entertainment industry has been a mix of acting gigs and business ventures.

Masterson’s financial profile expands beyond his acting career, encompassing various business investments and real estate ventures.

His net worth has been impacted by his legal troubles, which have garnered significant media attention and affected his public image. Despite these challenges, Masterson’s portfolio still includes royalties and assets from his television work and other endeavors.

Net Worth 2024

Danny Masterson has had a successful career in Hollywood, predominantly as an actor. Known for his role in the popular sitcom “That ’70s Show”, Masterson’s net worth has been a topic of discussion, especially considering his legal issues. As reported, he has an estimated net worth of $8 million, which he shares with his wife, actress Bijou Phillips.

Early Life and Career

Daniel Peter Masterson was born on March 13th 1976 in Long Island, New York. Raised in Garden City and East Williston, Masterson ventured into the entertainment industry at a very young age. By age four, he was an established child model featured in magazine articles and commercials.

By the age of eight, he was acting in several musicals, although his singing voice deteriorated when he entered his teen years. At sixteen years of age, Danny had appeared in over 100 commercials for brands like Kellogg’s, Clearasil, Tang, and many others according to ZGR.

Career One of Masterson’s first major film roles was in “Beethoven’s 2nd.” Also in the early 90s, he starred in the sitcom “Cybill.” After two seasons in this show, he auditioned for “That ’70s Show,” despite being slightly older than the rest of the cast. Based on Danny’s hilarious audition, production staff completely rewrote Hyde’s character to fit Masterson’s persona.

The role effectively launched his career, and Danny starred in all eight seasons of “That ’70s Show.” After the show wrapped, Masterson went on to appear in shows like “Punk’d” and “MADtv.” He also starred in the 2008 film “Yes Man” alongside Jim Carrey.

In 2009, he appeared alongside his wife, Bijou Phillips, in the film “The Bridge to Nowhere.” After appearing in series like “White Collar” and the film “The Chicago 8,” Danny booked a role in the comedy series “Men At Work” in 2012. From 2016 to 2018, he starred in “The Ranch.”

Music and DJ Career

His creative pursuits extend to music, where he performs under the moniker DJ Mom Jeans. Masterson has been active as a DJ, building a reputation in Los Angeles’ vibrant nightlife scene.

In 2005, he began dating Bijou Phillips, who is also a member of the Church of Scientology.

After becoming engaged in 2009, Masterson and Phillips married in 2011.

In 2014, they had their first child

Bijou’s half-sister Chynna Phillips is married to Billy Baldwin.

Her other half-sister, Mackenzie Phillips, claims that she started doing drugs with her father at the age of 11 AND that she had a sexual relationship with him for years.

Issues With Law

In 2017, allegations of sexual assault against Masterson were made public by four women. These accusers, all members of the Church of Scientology, claimed Masterson had drugged their drinks and assaulted them according to the cut.

Following these allegations, police initiated an investigation. Masterson refuted all claims against him. Due to these allegations, he was removed from his role on “The Ranch,” and his representation by United Talent Agency was terminated.

Subsequently, in 2019, the initial four accusers brought a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, alleging they were subjected to stalking and harassment.

The plaintiffs reported being pursued by Scientologists, harassed, and recorded without consent.

Among the accusers was Chrissie Carnell Bixler, married to the prominent musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala, who asserted that Masterson had assaulted his wife and suggested their pets were poisoned with rat poison hidden in meat, insinuating involvement by the Church of Scientology.

In the midst of the legal challenges Danny Masterson faces, it’s important to note his association with the Church of Scientology, a connection he shares with another prominent figure in Hollywood, Tom Cruise.

This affiliation has not only influenced Masterson’s public image but also mirrors the complex relationship between personal beliefs and professional challenges in the entertainment industry.

The accusations against Masterson are severe, including claims of drugging women and brandishing firearms at them.

By June 2020, Masterson faced formal charges for the rape of three women, said to have occurred between 2001 and 2003, with the victims aged between 23 to 28 as noted by the People.

This was the culmination of a three-year probe that started in 2017. Masterson could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison if found guilty.

On May 31, 2023, he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape and was sentenced on September 7, 2023, to 30 years in prison, equating to 15 years for each conviction.

Personal Insight

The situation involving Masterson deeply disturbs me. It’s not just about the harrowing experiences of the victims but also a glaring spotlight on how power and influence can obstruct justice.

The bravery of these women, stepping forward against a backdrop of potential retaliation, truly moves me. Their fight underscores the broader battle for justice facing many who stand up against influential figures.

The resolution, with Masterson’s conviction and 30-year sentence, offers a semblance of justice, yet it’s a poignant reminder of the challenges still faced in ensuring such cases are handled with the gravity they deserve.

This case has made me reflect on the importance of supporting survivors and advocating for systems that better protect and empower them.

It’s a call to action for everyone to not only listen but actively contribute to creating a safer, more just society.

Business Ventures and Investments

In 2007, Danny Masterson listed a property on Holly Mont Drive in Los Angeles for sale, asking for $1.595 million. This four-bedroom house boasts a marble and gold leaf fireplace, a swimming pool, a multi-level garden, a hot tub, and parking for two cars.

Masterson had bought the property in 1998 for $560,000, shortly after securing his role on “That ’70s Show.” according to FanFest. By then, he had already acquired several real estate assets, including six apartments and small apartment complexes. In 2003, Masterson purchased an apartment in Los Angeles and sold it to Laura Prepon for $165,000 less than a year later reported by GH Gossip.

Masterson’s residence in the Hollywood Hills became intertwined with his legal battles concerning allegations of rape. By 2020, he resided in Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara County, while leasing out his property on Hollyridge Drive. He bought this 4,323-square-foot house, previously owned by Chuck Berry, in 2007 for $2.995 million as it is highlighted in the Vizaca article.

Following his arrest in June 2020 on rape charges, Masterson posted a $3.3 million bond for his release, using the Hollyridge Drive property as collateral.

Masterson also initiated several legal actions, claiming that the Bank of New York Mellon and the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems (MERS) had submitted incorrect paperwork during his house financing. He contended that these errors exempted him from having to continue mortgage payments on his home.

Personal Interest

Masterson’s list of hobbies is as diverse as his career. As an avid poker player, he combines his competitive spirit with social interaction, often participating in celebrity poker tournaments.

His personal life also reflects a strong enthusiasm for the DJ scene, where he performs under the moniker DJ Mom Jeans, engaging with the music-loving crowds of Los Angeles.

Masterson’s residence in Santa Ynez indicates his preference for a more serene lifestyle, away from the turbulence of the entertainment hub yet still connected to the pulse of cultural and social gatherings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Danny Masterson's career in film and television contributed to his wealth? His longstanding role on “That ’70s Show” alongside numerous other film and television projects has been a substantial source of income, solidifying his financial status within the industry. What are the known real estate investments attributed to Danny Masterson? Danny Masterson has made notable real estate transactions, including the purchase of a Hollywood Hills home in 2007 for $2.995 million, previously owned by Chuck Berry, showcasing his investments in valuable property. How does Danny Masterson's net worth compare to his co-stars from That '70s Show? While specific figures for all co-stars are not publicly detailed, Danny Masterson’s net worth is considerable, although it is reported to have changed compared to some of his co-stars post the show’s culmination. Are there any public records of earnings from Danny Masterson's role on That '70s Show Earnings for his role on “That ’70s Show” specifically have not been publicly disclosed in detail, but the series is widely regarded as a major contributor to his overall career earnings. Does the family background of Danny Masterson, including his wife and siblings, influence his financial status? Although Danny Masterson comes from a family involved in the entertainment industry, precise details of how this network has impacted his net worth are not readily available. It’s recognized that being in a family of performers could contribute both to opportunities and wealth accumulation.

Conclusion

Danny Masterson’s journey through the entertainment industry, marked by significant achievements and notable controversies, reflects a complex narrative of success, adversity, and resilience. Despite the setbacks caused by his legal issues, Masterson’s financial portfolio, enriched by his involvement in acting, DJing, real estate, and other business ventures, showcases his diverse talents and entrepreneurial spirit. As he navigates the consequences of his actions, his enduring influence on popular culture and his ongoing financial endeavors continue to define his legacy.