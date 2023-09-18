13 NBA Players with the Most Rings 2023: Most NBA Championships

As a sports journalist and enthusiast, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing some of the most iconic moments in NBA history. The thrill of watching legends rise, the heartbreak of seeing them fall, and the sheer joy of celebrating their victories have been some of the most memorable experiences of my life.

Today, I’m diving deep into the NBA archives to bring you a comprehensive list of players who have etched their names in the annals of basketball history by winning the most championship rings.

Winning an NBA championship is the pinnacle of success for any player. It’s the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and teamwork.

Over the years, some players have consistently risen to the occasion, leading their teams to multiple championships and cementing their legacies as the best of the best. Let’s delve into the lives and careers of these legendary players.

The Legends and Their Rings

13. Scottie Pippen – 6 rings

Scottie Pippen, the franchise player of the Chicago Bulls from the 1990s, is often hailed as the greatest small forward of all time. With an NBA career spanning 17 seasons, including 11 with the Chicago Bulls, Pippen’s partnership with Michael Jordan transformed the NBA landscape in the 1990s.

Full name: Scotty Maurice Pippen Sr.

Birthday: 25 September 1965

Birthplace: Hamburg, Arkansas, United States

Age: 57 years (as of 2023)

Jersey number: 33

Position: Small forward

NBA draft: 1987 (Round: 1 / Pick: 5)

NBA seasons: 17

Height: 6 feet 8 inches (2.03 m)

6 feet 8 inches (2.03 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 2010

Pippen’s versatility on both ends of the floor made him an invaluable asset to the Bulls. His defensive prowess and ability to facilitate the offense made him a cornerstone of the Bulls’ dynasty.

12. Michael Jordan – 6 rings

In the realm of basketball, Michael Jordan is royalty. Often regarded as the greatest player of all time, Jordan’s impact on the game is immeasurable. His flair, skill, and competitive spirit captivated fans worldwide.

Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan

Birthday: 17 February 1963

Birthplace: Cumberland Hospital, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, United States

Age: 59 years (as of 2023)

Jersey number: 23

Position: Shooting guard

NBA draft: 1984 (Round: 1 / Pick: 3)

NBA seasons: 15

Height: 6 feet 4¾ inches (194.9 cm)

6 feet 4¾ inches (194.9 cm) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 2009

Jordan’s six championships with the Chicago Bulls are a testament to his dominance. His clutch performances in crucial moments and his unparalleled work ethic set him apart from his peers.

11. Kareem Abdul Jabbar – 6 rings

Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s resume speaks for itself. With a skyhook that was nearly impossible to defend and a basketball IQ off the charts, Kareem is often in the conversation for the GOAT title.

Full name: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Birthday: 16 April 1947

Birthplace: Harlem, New York, United States

Age: 75 years (as of 2023)

Jersey number: 33

Position: Center

NBA draft: 1969 (Round: 1 / Pick: 1‎)

NBA seasons: 20

Height: 7 feet 2 inches (2.18 m)

7 feet 2 inches (2.18 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 1995

Playing for two iconic teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Lakers, Kareem’s impact was felt every time he stepped on the court. His six championship rings are a testament to his greatness and his ability to elevate his teams to the pinnacle of success.

10. Bob Cousy – 6 rings

Bob Cousy, often regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, played a pivotal role in the Boston Celtics’ dominance during his era.

Cousy’s playmaking and leadership were instrumental in the Celtics’ success, earning him six championship rings.

Full name: Robert Joseph Cousy

Birthday: 9 August 1928

Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States

Age: 52 years (as of October 2023)

Jersey number: 14

Position: Point guard

NBA draft: 1950 (Round: 1 / Pick: 3)

NBA seasons: 14

Height: 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m)

6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 1971

9. Robert Horry – 7 rings

Robert Horry is unique in that he won championships with three different teams, showcasing his adaptability and clutch performances.

Horry’s timely shots in crucial moments earned him the nickname “Big Shot Rob“.

Full name: Robert Keith Horry

Birthday: 25 August 1970

Birthplace: Harford County, Maryland, United States

Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

Jersey numbers: 25, 5

Positions: Power forward, Small forward

NBA draft: 1992 (Round: 1 / Pick: 11)

NBA seasons: 16

Height: 6 feet 10 inches (2.08 m)

6 feet 10 inches (2.08 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 2014

8. Frank Ramsey – 7 rings

Frank Ramsey was a cornerstone of the Boston Celtics’ early dominance in the NBA.

Ramsey’s contributions to the Celtics during their championship runs are often overshadowed by other legends, but his impact was undeniable.

Full name: Frank Vernon Ramsey Jr.

Birthday: 13 July 1931

Birthplace: Corydon, Kentucky, United States

Died: 8 July 2018 at Madisonville, Kentucky, United States

Age: 86 years (at the time of death)

Jersey number: 23

Positions: Small forward, Shooting guard

NBA draft: 1953 (Round: 1 / Pick: 5)

NBA seasons: 9

Height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m)

6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 1982

7. Jim Loscutoff – 7 rings

Jim Loscutoff, known for his tenacity and toughness, played a significant role in establishing the Boston Celtics’ dominance.

Loscutoff’s defensive prowess was a key component of the Celtics’ championship teams.

Full name: James Loscutoff Jr.

Birthday: 4 February 1930

Birthplace: San Francisco, California, United States

Died: 1 December 2015 at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Massachusetts, United States

Age: 85 years (at the time of death)

Jersey number: 18

Position: Small forward

NBA draft: 1955 (Round: 1 / Pick: 3)

NBA seasons: 9

9 Height: 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m)

6. John Havlicek – 8 rings

John Havlicek’s name is synonymous with clutch performances and is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

Havlicek’s versatility and work ethic made him a cornerstone of the Celtics’ dynasty.

Full name: John Joseph Havlicek

Birthday: 8 April 1940

Birthplace: Martins Ferry, Ohio, United States

Died: 25 April 2019 at Jupiter, Florida, United States

Age: 79 years (at the time of death)

Jersey number: 17

Positions: Small forward, Shooting guard

NBA draft: 1962 (Round: 1 / Pick: 7th)

NBA seasons: 16

Height: 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m)

6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 1984

5. Satch Sanders – 8 rings

Satch Sanders, while not the flashiest player, was an integral part of the Boston Celtics’ championship teams.

Sanders’ defensive skills and team-first mentality were crucial to the Celtics’ success.

Full name: Thomas Ernest "Satch" Sanders

Birthday: 8 November 1938

Birthplace: New York, New York, United States

Age: 84 years (as of 2023)

Jersey number: 16

Position: Power forward

NBA draft: 1960 (Round: 1 / Pick: 8)

NBA seasons: 13

Height: 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 m)

6 feet 6 inches (1.98 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 2011

4. KC Jones – 8 rings

KC Jones transitioned from a successful playing career to an equally successful coaching career, showcasing his deep understanding of the game.

Jones’ leadership on and off the court was instrumental in the Celtics’ championship runs.

Full name: Kirk Cameron Jones

Birthday: 25 May 1932

Birthplace: Taylor, Texas, United States

Died: 25 December 2020 in Connecticut, United States

Age: 88 years (at the time of death)

Jersey numbers: 27, 25

Position: Point guard

NBA draft: 1956 ( Round: 2 / Pick: 13)

NBA seasons: 9

Height: 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m)

6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 1989

3. Tom Heinsohn – 8 rings

Tom Heinsohn dedicated nearly seven decades to the Boston Celtics as a player, coach, and broadcaster.

Heinsohn’s passion for the game and the Celtics was evident every time he stepped onto the court or behind the microphone.

Full name: Thomas William Heinsohn

Birthday: 26 August 1934

Birthplace: Jersey City, New Jersey, United States

Died: 9 November 2020 at Needham, Massachusetts, United States

Age: 86 years (at the time of death)

Jersey number: 15

Positions: Power forward, Small forward

NBA draft: 1956 (Pick: Territorial Pick)

NBA seasons: 9

Height: 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 m)

6 feet 7 inches (2.01 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 1986

2. Sam Jones – 10 rings

Sam Jones, with his signature bank shots, was a key player during the Boston Celtics’ dynasty years.

Jones’ scoring ability and clutch performances were pivotal in the Celtics’ championship successes.

Full name: Samuel Gerald Jones

Birthday: 24 June 1933

Birthplace: Wilmington, North Carolina, United States

Died: 30 December 2021 at Boca Raton, Florida, United States

Age: 88 years (at the time of death)

Jersey number: 24

Position: Shooting guard

NBA draft: 1957 (Round: 1 / Pick: 8)

NBA seasons: 12

Height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m)

6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 1984

1. Bill Russell – 11 rings

Bill Russell stands alone at the top with 11 championship rings, the most by any player in NBA history.

Russell’s defensive mastery and leadership were the foundation of the Boston Celtics’ unparalleled success during his era.

Full name: William Felton Russell

Birthday: 12 February 1934

Birthplace: West Monroe, Louisiana, United States

Died: 31 July 2022, Mercer Island, Washington, United States

Age: 88 years (at the time of death)

Jersey number: 6

Position: Center

NBA draft: 1956 (Round: 1 / Pick: 2)

NBA seasons: 13

Height: 6 feet 10 inches (2.08 m)

6 feet 10 inches (2.08 m) Basketball Hall of Fame induction: 1975

Teams with the Most Championships

The NBA has seen dynasties rise and fall. Teams like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have consistently been at the forefront of championship contention. These teams have not only won multiple titles but have also been home to some of the players with the most rings.

Boston Celtics: 17 championships

Los Angeles Lakers: 17 championships

17 championships Golden State Warriors: 7 championships

The Celtics and Lakers, in particular, have had legendary rivalries and have been home to players like Bill Russell and Magic Johnson, respectively. Their dominance in different eras of the NBA has solidified their place in basketball history.

FAQ

Who holds the record for the most NBA rings as both a player and coach?

Bill Russell boasts the unique distinction of having the most NBA rings when combining his roles as a player and coach. Over his illustrious thirteen-year playing stint, he clinched 11 NBA titles. Additionally, as a player-coach starting in 1966, Russell steered the Celtics to back-to-back championships in 1968 and 1969.

Which player has clinched the most NBA titles with a single team?

Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics stands out as the player with the most NBA championships to his name. Over his 13-year NBA journey, he secured 11 titles.

Who are the active NBA players with the highest number of championship rings?

Here’s a rundown of the top 10 active NBA players with the most championship rings:

LeBron James – 4 rings Patrick McCaw, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, Andre Iguodala, and Udonis Haslem – 3 rings each Chris Boucher – 2 rings

Which NBA coaches have the most championship rings?

Several NBA coaches have left indelible marks with their championship legacies. The most notable among them include:

Phil Jackson – 11 rings Red Auerbach – 9 rings John Kundla, Pat Riley, and Gregg Popovich – 5 rings each

Which NBA team boasts the most championships?

Bill Russell, the iconic center for the Boston Celtics, is synonymous with NBA championships. He began his trophy collection in his debut year and amassed 11 titles over his 13-year career.

Who is considered the least accomplished NBA player with multiple rings?

DJ Mbenga, despite having two championship rings to his credit, often finds himself labeled as one of the less accomplished players in NBA history.

Conclusion

The journey to an NBA championship is arduous and filled with challenges. However, the players mentioned above, with their talent, determination, and leadership, have managed to reach the summit multiple times. Their legacies are etched in gold, and their stories will inspire generations to come.