How Much Do NBA Players Make? Average Salary from 1990-2023

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has evolved dramatically over the years, and so have the salaries of its players. From the early 1990s to the present day, the NBA has seen a meteoric rise in player earnings. This article takes you on a journey through the evolution of NBA salaries, highlighting the key events and players that shaped the financial landscape of the league. Whether you’re a die-hard basketball fan or just curious about the economics of sports, this article offers valuable insights into the world of NBA salaries.

The Early 1990s: Setting the Stage

In the early 1990s, the NBA was still finding its footing as a major sports league. The league was dominated by legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. During this period, the average salary of an NBA player was around $1 million, which was considered substantial at the time. Magic Johnson made headlines in 1991 when he signed a contract worth $18 million over five years.

PLAYER 1990/91 1990/91(*) Patrick Ewing $4,250,000 $9,694,547 Hot Rod Williams $3,785,000 $8,633,850 Hakeem Olajuwon $3,175,000 $7,242,397 Charles Barkley $2,900,000 $6,615,103 Chris Mullin $2,850,000 $6,501,049 Isiah Thomas $2,720,000 $6,204,510 Danny Ferry $2,640,000 $6,022,024 Michael Jordan $2,500,000 $5,702,675 Robert Parish $2,500,000 $5,702,675 Moses Malone $2,406,000 $5,488,254

The NBA’s popularity was on the rise, and with it, the financial stakes. The league began to secure lucrative television deals, which played a significant role in increasing revenues. These revenues, in turn, contributed to the gradual increase in player salaries. The early 1990s set the stage for the financial boom that was to follow in the NBA.

PLAYER 1992/93 1992/93(*) David Robinson $5,720,000 $12,089,150 Michael Jordan $4,000,000 $8,453,951 Hot Rod Williams $3,786,000 $8,001,665 Vlade Divac $3,633,000 $7,678,301 Robert Parish $3,513,000 $7,424,682 Kevin McHale $3,500,000 $7,397,207 Dominique Wilkins $3,500,000 $7,397,207 Scottie Pippen $3,425,000 $7,238,695 Reggie Lewis $3,320,000 $7,016,779 Patrick Ewing $3,300,000 $6,974,509

The Mid-1990s: The Jordan Era

Michael Jordan’s influence on the NBA during the mid-1990s was unparalleled. His on-court success and marketability off the court played a significant role in popularizing the NBA globally. In 1996, Jordan signed a one-year contract worth $30.14 million with the Chicago Bulls, which was a record at the time.

PLAYER 1995/96 1995/96(*) Patrick Ewing $18,724,000 $36,381,161 Clyde Drexler $9,810,000 $19,061,055 David Robinson $7,700,000 $14,961,276 Chris Webber $7,000,000 $13,601,160 Joe Dumars $6,881,000 $13,369,940 Danny Manning $6,833,000 $13,276,675 A.C. Green $6,473,000 $12,577,187 Shaquille O’Neal $5,700,000 $11,075,230 Derrick Coleman $5,476,000 $10,639,993 Sean Elliott $5,333,000 $10,362,141

Comparatively, the average salaries in the NBA began to outpace those in other major sports leagues like the NFL and MLB. The global appeal of basketball, spearheaded by Jordan, was a major factor in this development. The mid-1990s marked a period where the NBA began to establish itself as a financial powerhouse in the world of sports.

PLAYER 1996/97 1996/97(*) Michael Jordan $30,140,000 $56,993,066 Horace Grant $14,857,000 $28,093,762 Reggie Miller $11,250,000 $21,273,125 Shaquille O’Neal $10,714,000 $20,259,579 Gary Payton $10,212,000 $19,310,325 David Robinson $9,952,000 $18,818,679 Juwan Howard $9,750,000 $18,436,708 Hakeem Olajuwon $9,655,000 $18,257,068 Alonzo Mourning $9,380,000 $17,737,059 Dennis Rodman $9,000,000 $17,018,500

The Late 1990s: Lockout and Financial Crisis

The late 1990s were marked by the 1998-99 NBA lockout, which resulted from disputes between the players and the league over salary caps and revenue sharing. The lockout shortened the season to just 50 games and had a significant impact on player salaries, with many players receiving prorated paychecks.

PLAYER 1998/99 1998/99(*) Patrick Ewing $18,500,000 $33,630,389 Shaquille O’Neal $15,000,000 $27,267,883 David Robinson $14,841,000 $26,978,843 Kevin Garnett $14,000,000 $25,450,024 Alonzo Mourning $13,130,000 $23,868,487 Juwan Howard $13,125,000 $23,859,398 Hakeem Olajuwon $12,943,000 $23,528,547 Derrick Coleman $12,267,000 $22,299,674 Dikembe Mutombo $11,218,000 $20,392,741 Scottie Pippen $11,000,000 $19,996,447 Jayson Williams $11,000,000 $19,996,447

Despite the lockout, the NBA recovered remarkably well. The late 1990s saw the emergence of players like Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, who carried the league into the new millennium. The league continued to grow in popularity, and player salaries began to rebound and increase.

The Early 2000s: The New Millennium

The early 2000s saw an influx of international players like Dirk Nowitzki and Manu Ginobili, which further globalized the NBA. The league also secured massive television deals, including a $4.6 billion deal with ESPN and TNT in 2002, which had a direct impact on player salaries.

PLAYER 2001/02 2001/02(*) Kevin Garnett $22,400,000 $37,288,575 Shaquille O’Neal $21,428,572 $35,671,469 Alonzo Mourning $18,754,800 $31,220,525 Juwan Howard $18,750,000 $31,212,535 Scottie Pippen $18,083,564 $30,103,140 Karl Malone $17,500,000 $29,131,699 Jayson Williams $15,125,000 $25,178,111 Rasheed Wallace $14,400,000 $23,971,226 Dikembe Mutombo $14,315,790 $23,831,045 Gary Payton $12,926,493 $21,518,326

Key contracts during this period included Kevin Garnett’s $126 million deal in 1999 and Allen Iverson’s $71 million contract in 1999. These contracts set new benchmarks for player earnings and signaled the NBA’s financial strength.

PLAYER 2002/03 2002/03(*) Kevin Garnett $25,200,000 $41,506,599 Shaquille O’Neal $23,571,429 $38,824,200 Alonzo Mourning $20,629,800 $33,979,080 Juwan Howard $20,625,000 $33,971,174 Scottie Pippen $19,727,524 $32,492,953 Karl Malone $19,250,000 $31,706,429 Rasheed Wallace $16,200,000 $26,682,813 Dikembe Mutombo $16,105,264 $26,526,775 Chris Webber $14,343,750 $23,625,408 Allan Houston $14,343,750 $23,625,408

The Mid-2000s: The Age of Superstars

The mid-2000s were defined by the rise of LeBron James and other superstars like Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. The impact of these superstars on average salaries was significant, as they became the faces of the league and commanded massive contracts.

PLAYER 2004/05 2004/05(*) Shaquille O’Neal $27,696,430 $43,261,765 Dikembe Mutombo $19,485,719 $30,436,651 Chris Webber $17,531,250 $27,383,775 Allan Houston $17,531,250 $27,383,775 Kevin Garnett $16,000,000 $24,991,966 Jermaine O’Neal $14,796,000 $23,111,320 Jason Kidd $14,796,000 $23,111,320 Shareef Abdur-Rahim $14,625,000 $22,844,219 Allen Iverson $14,625,000 $22,844,219 Ray Allen $14,625,000 $22,844,219

In 2005, the NBA introduced the luxury tax aimed at ensuring competitive balance within the league. This tax penalized teams that exceeded a certain payroll threshold, but it also indirectly contributed to the rise in player salaries as teams were willing to pay the tax to secure top talent.



PLAYER 2005/06 2005/06(*) Shaquille O’Neal $20,000,000 $30,468,997 Chris Webber $19,125,000 $29,135,978 Allan Houston $19,125,000 $29,135,978 Michael Finley $18,612,500 $28,355,210 Kevin Garnett $18,000,000 $27,422,097 Allen Iverson $16,453,125 $25,065,511 Stephon Marbury $16,453,125 $25,065,511 Jermaine O’Neal $16,440,000 $25,045,515 Jason Kidd $16,440,000 $25,045,515 Brian Grant $16,006,220 $24,384,673 Kobe Bryant $15,946,875 $24,294,264 Tim Duncan $15,845,156 $24,139,300

The Late 2000s: Economic Recession and its Effects

The 2008 economic recession had a profound impact on the NBA. Teams became more cautious with their spending, and some players took pay cuts to help their teams financially. The average salary, however, continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace.

PLAYER 2009/10 2009/10(*) Tracy McGrady $23,239,562 $31,925,643 Kobe Bryant $23,034,375 $31,643,765 Jermaine O’Neal $23,016,000 $31,618,522 Tim Duncan $22,183,220 $30,474,480 Shaquille O’Neal $20,000,000 $27,475,254 Dirk Nowitzki $19,795,714 $27,194,613 Paul Pierce $19,795,712 $27,194,610 Rashard Lewis $18,876,000 $25,931,144 Ray Allen $18,776,860 $25,794,950 Michael Redd $17,040,000 $23,408,916

In 2011, another lockout occurred due to disagreements between the players and owners regarding the division of basketball-related income. The lockout resulted in a shortened season but also led to a new collective bargaining agreement that addressed salary issues and set the stage for future growth.

The Early 2010s: The Social Media Boom

The early 2010s saw the rise of social media platforms, and the NBA was quick to embrace this new medium. Players like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant became social media sensations, and this popularity translated into increased revenue for the league through sponsorships and advertising.

PLAYER 2011/12 2011/12(*) Kobe Bryant $25,244,493 $33,139,086 Vince Carter $21,300,000 $27,961,050 Kevin Garnett $21,247,044 $27,891,534 Tim Duncan $21,164,619 $27,783,332 Rashard Lewis $21,136,631 $27,746,592 Gilbert Arenas $19,269,307 $25,295,308 Dirk Nowitzki $19,092,873 $25,063,699 Pau Gasol $18,714,150 $24,566,539 Carmelo Anthony $18,518,574 $24,309,802 Amare Stoudemire $18,217,705 $23,914,843

In 2016, the NBA experienced a salary cap spike due to a new television deal worth approximately $24 billion. This led to unprecedented contracts, with players like Mike Conley signing a then-record $153 million deal over five years.

PLAYER 2014/15 2014/15(*) Kobe Bryant $23,500,000 $29,215,494 Joe Johnson $23,180,790 $28,818,648 Carmelo Anthony $22,458,401 $27,920,565 Amare Stoudemire $21,896,658 $27,222,199 Dwight Howard $21,436,271 $26,649,840 Chris Bosh $20,644,400 $25,665,376 LeBron James $20,644,400 $25,665,376 Chris Paul $20,068,563 $24,949,488 Kevin Durant $19,997,513 $24,861,158 Deron Williams $19,754,465 $24,558,998

The Late 2010s to Early 2020s: The Modern NBA

The late 2010s and early 2020s have been characterized by the evolution of player roles and positions, with an emphasis on versatility and shooting. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić have secured record-breaking contracts, with Giannis signing a supermax extension worth $228 million over five years in 2020.

PLAYER 2018/19 2018/19(*) Stephen Curry $37,457,154 $44,045,441 Russell Westbrook $35,665,000 $41,938,067 LeBron James $35,654,150 $41,925,309 Chris Paul $35,654,150 $41,925,309 Kyle Lowry $32,700,000 $38,451,558 Blake Griffin $31,873,932 $37,480,194 Gordon Hayward $31,214,295 $36,704,534 James Harden $30,570,000 $35,946,915 Paul George $30,560,700 $35,935,979 Mike Conley $30,521,115 $35,889,432

However, the COVID-19 pandemic also had a significant impact on the NBA’s finances. The league had to adapt to new realities, including playing games without fans and in a bubble environment. Despite these challenges, the NBA has shown resilience, and player salaries continue to be on an upward trajectory.

PLAYER 2020/21 2020/21(*) Stephen Curry $43,006,362 $49,431,367 Russell Westbrook $41,358,814 $47,537,680 Chris Paul $41,358,814 $47,537,680 John Wall $41,254,920 $47,418,265 James Harden $41,254,920 $47,418,265 Kevin Durant $40,108,950 $46,101,091 LeBron James $39,219,566 $45,078,836 Paul George $35,450,412 $40,746,583 Klay Thompson $35,361,360 $40,644,227 Mike Conley $34,502,132 $39,656,633

The Current Scenario: 2023

As of the 2022-23 season, the average salary of an NBA player is approximately $6.62 million, with the salary cap being $123,655,000. The highest-paid player is Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, earning $48,070,014 for the season. The median salary stands at $2,000,000. Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns holds the largest guarantee at $290,467,200.

PLAYER 2022/23 Stephen Curry $48,070,014 John Wall $47,345,760 Russell Westbrook $47,080,179 LeBron James $44,474,988 Kevin Durant $44,119,845 Bradley Beal $43,279,250 Paul George $42,492,492 Kawhi Leonard $42,492,492 Giannis Antetokounmpo $42,492,492 Damian Lillard $42,492,492

In 2023, the NBA is a global phenomenon. The league is more diverse than ever, with players from all over the world. The style of play has evolved, with a greater emphasis on three-point shooting and pace.

The Landscape of the NBA

The Highest Earners

Apart from Stephen Curry, players like Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are among the highest earners in the league. Their salaries are a combination of their playing contracts and various endorsements.

The Role of Endorsements and Personal Brands

Endorsements and personal brands play a significant role in the earnings of NBA players in 2023. Players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant have built business empires that extend beyond basketball, including production companies and investment portfolios.

Factors Contributing to Salary Growth

Television Contracts

The NBA’s TV contracts have brought in billions of dollars. For instance, in 2014, the NBA signed a nine-year, $24 billion TV deal with ESPN and Turner Sports. This influx of money has had a direct impact on player salaries, as a significant portion of it is allocated to them.

Globalization of the NBA

The NBA has become a global brand, with games being broadcast in over 200 countries. This international expansion has opened up new revenue streams through merchandise sales, international TV deals, and exhibition games.

Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)

The CBA, which is an agreement between the NBA and the players’ association, has played a crucial role in ensuring that players receive a fair share of the revenues. For example, the CBA ensures that players receive between 49-51% of the league’s total basketball-related income.

The Future: Beyond 2023

Looking ahead, the NBA is likely to continue its upward trajectory. With the ongoing globalization of the sport, the introduction of new technologies, and the ever-increasing popularity of basketball, player salaries are expected to continue to rise.

Technological Innovations

Emerging technologies like virtual reality and blockchain could open up new revenue streams for the NBA. For instance, the NBA could sell virtual tickets for fans to watch games in VR, creating an immersive experience.

The Next Generation

As the next generation of players like Zion Williamson and Luka Dončić take center stage, they will likely command even larger salaries and endorsement deals, continuing the trend of increasing player earnings.

Closing Thoughts

The journey of NBA player salaries from 1990 to 2023 is a testament to the league’s growth and success. From the era of Michael Jordan to the current stars like Stephen Curry, the NBA has evolved into a global powerhouse. With the continued global expansion of the NBA, technological innovations, and the evolution of the game, player salaries will continue to rise in the future. This reflects not just the popularity of the sport but also the value that these incredible athletes bring to the game and to fans around the world.