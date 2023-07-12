The Most Impressive Stadiums: Modern-Day Colosseums

The most famous stadium in the world is the Colosseum in Rome, built almost 2000 years ago. Just like its modern-day counterparts, it hosted a variety of events like gladiator battles, chariot races, plays, and other forms of entertainment, like public executions and even battle re-enactments. To this day, it remains the most impressive ancient stadium, with a capacity of around 80,000 spectators. It is one of the seven wonders of the ancient world for a reason.

Most of today’s stadiums pale in comparison. There are, in turn, many exceptions, showing that the form of entertainment available in them is still very much popular. Let’s take a look at some of these modern-day Colosseums that host various sporting events today.

1. Marlins Park (American Football, Florida, US)

Marlins Park may not have a very impressive seating capacity – it can host up to 37,000 spectators – but it outdid its competitors with its amenities. On the outside, the stadium is covered in sculptures, steel, and glass. It has a nightclub, a swimming pool, and a fully-fledged food court, and until 2021, it had two massive fish tanks behind the home plate, filled with live tropical fish.

2. Hard Rock Stadium (American Football, Florida, US)

Located in Miami Gardens, Florida, it is a significant sports venue with notable size and capacity. It has around 65,000 seats that can be extended to around 80,000 for certain events.

The venue is decorated with 19 murals created by artists from 10 different countries, including The London Police, 1010, AVAF, and many others. Plus, it comes with the obligatory bars, restaurants, lounges, and other amenities.

3. Wembley Stadium (Football/Soccer, London)

Wembley Stadium is the home of the England national football team. It serves as the venue for their home matches, including important international fixtures and qualifying matches for major tournaments. Additionally, Wembley Stadium is also used for other football events, such as domestic cup finals and high-profile club matches.

Wembley is widely recognized for its historical significance and majestic architecture. With a capacity of approximately 90,000 spectators, it has hosted numerous iconic football matches, including domestic cup finals and international fixtures.

Aside from the obvious facilities, Wembley Stadium also hosts 34 bars, 8 restaurants, 98 kitchens, 688 food service points, and a 133-meter tall arch above the North Stand with a span of 315 meters, visible from across London.

4. Rose Bowl Stadium (American Football, Pasadena)

What the Super Bowl is for American Football, the Rose Bowl Game is for college football. The game takes place on New Year’s Day. Aside from this most important match, the Rose Bowl Stadium has hosted everything from Super Bowl games to Summer Olympics.

The stadium has a seating capacity of around 92,500, making it one of the biggest American Football stadiums in the US.

5. FNB Stadium (Football/Soccer, Johannesburg)

Everyone who has ever placed a bet at Betway South Africa has heard of the FNB Stadium in Joburg. Commonly referred to as Soccer City, the stadium has a seating capacity of 94,700. Over the years, it has hosted a number of high-profile matches, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Otherwise, it’s home to the Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana Bafana (South Africa’s national soccer team), and the Springboks (South Africa’s national rugby union team).

6. Azadi Stadium (Football/Soccer, Tehran)

Part of the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, the Azadi Stadium is another impressive feat of architecture with a seating capacity of 95,000. Aside from football matches, the venue has hosted everything from a Frank Sinatra concert in 1975 to the Women’s Islamic Games in 2015.

The stadium is home to the Iranian National Football Team and the focal point of local sports.

7. Camp Nou (Football/Soccer, Barcelona)

Home to FC Barcelona, Camp Nou is the biggest sports stadium in Europe, with a nominal seating capacity of 99,354 – but its record attendance was more than 120,000 for FC Barcelona’s European Cup match against Juventus in 1986. The building itself is an architectural masterpiece designed by Francesc Mitjans and Josep Soteras.

Aside from being the most impressive soccer stadium in Europe, Camp Nou is also the most visited museum in the entire region of Catalonia – it hosts around 1.2 million visitors each year.

8. Melbourne Cricket Ground (Cricket/Aussie Rules Football, Melbourne)

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the single largest sports stadium in the civilized world, with a seating capacity of around 100,000 spectators. It hosted the first Test match and the first One Day International, but it hosts events from every sport, like the Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup qualifiers, AFL matches, State of Origin games, and non-sports events as well.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is also home to the Australian Sports Museum, with exhibits covering the country’s most popular sports.

Note that, while its nominal capacity is 100,000 seats, it can fit even more people. In 1959, more than 140,000 people attended an appearance by evangelist Billy Graham, setting a record for the venue.

9. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (Football/Soccer, Pyongyang)

The largest stadium in the world is off-limits for the vast majority of football fans, as it is located on Rungra Island in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. But this doesn’t make it any less impressive. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium has a capacity of 114,000 seats.

The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium has hosted countless impressive sporting events, but the source of its fame is different. The Arirang Festival’s gymnastic and artistic performance in 2002 involved 100,090 participants, which made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The world is filled with impressive stadiums that captivate audiences with their grandeur and historical significance. From the ancient Colosseum in Rome to modern-day marvels, these stadiums have become iconic symbols of sporting events and entertainment. Each stadium has its unique features and stories, leaving a lasting impression on spectators.

Whether it’s the modern amenities of Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium, the historical significance of Wembley Stadium and Rose Bowl Stadium, or the massive capacity of FNB Stadium and Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, these venues showcase the passion and excitement that sports and events bring to our lives. As spectators and fans, we continue to be awed by these impressive stadiums that provide us with unforgettable experiences.