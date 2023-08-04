20 Most Educated Cities in the US 2023: Where Knowledge Thrives

In this exploration, we delve into the top 20 scholarly hubs in the United States. If you’re not interested in our comprehensive breakdown of educational achievements across the nation’s metropolises, feel free to jump straight to our highlight reel of the Top 5 Most Educated Cities in the US.

Last year in February, the US Census Bureau shared its insights on the educational landscape of the United States in 2021. The decade-long study revealed an encouraging trend: the proportion of US residents aged 25 or older who had earned at least a bachelor’s degree had seen a significant increase, jumping from 30.4% in 2011 to 37.9% in 2021. Breaking it down further, 23.5% of these individuals held a bachelor’s degree as their highest level of education, while 14.4% had advanced to a master’s or professional degree.

The crown for the most educated city in the US goes to Boulder, Colorado. An impressive 62.5% of its residents aged 25 and above have achieved a bachelor’s degree or higher. When it comes to larger metropolitan areas with populations exceeding one million, the Washington Metropolitan Area steals the spotlight as the most educated city in the US, boasting a 53.4% population with at least a bachelor’s degree. On the other end of the spectrum, Hanford, Corcoran, and El Centro in California are among the cities with the lowest levels of higher education attainment, with rates lingering at 13.5% or less.

20 Top Educated Cities

Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area)

With 38.1% of its population aged 25 and above holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, Pittsburgh, nestled in western Pennsylvania, proudly stands among the most educated cities in the US. The city is home to the esteemed Carnegie Mellon University, renowned for its science and technology programs.

Dallas (Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area)

Dallas, the third-largest city in Texas, holds the 19th spot on our list with 38.3% of its population having a bachelor’s degree or higher. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area houses several prominent educational institutions, including the University of Texas at Arlington.

Columbus (Columbus, OH Metro Area)

Columbus, the capital city of Ohio, boasts a 39% higher education attainment rate for its population aged 25 and above, earning it a spot among the most educated cities in the US.

Milwaukee (Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area)

Known for its beer industry, Milwaukee, a city in Wisconsin, also celebrates a high educational attainment rate of 39.2%. The Milwaukee-Waukesha metropolitan area also has one of the highest numbers of college students per capita in the country.

Charlotte (Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area)

The Charlotte metropolitan area, with a population of over 2.7 million, sees 39.3% of its residents aged 25 and above holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, making it a prominent educational hub in the US.

Kansas City (Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area)

Kansas City in Missouri, bordering the state of Kansas, is another educated city with 39.5% of its population holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Richmond (Richmond, VA Metro Area)

Richmond, one of the oldest cities in the US and the capital of Virginia, holds a 40.2% higher education attainment rate. Given that Virginia is the seventh most educated state in America, Richmond’s place among the most educated cities is well-deserved.

Nashville (Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN Metro Area)

The Nashville metropolitan area, with a high-quality educational ecosystem, sees 40.2% of its population aged 25 and above holding a bachelor’s degree or higher. Nashville slightly edges out Richmond due to its larger population size.

Chicago (Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area)

Chicago, the largest city in Illinois, along with Naperville and Elgin, ranks 12th among the most educated cities in America. Over 40% of the population aged 25 and above have attained at least a bachelor’s degree.

Hartford (Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area)

Hartford, the capital city of Connecticut, the sixth most educated state in America, sees 41.4% of its population holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Philadelphia (Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area)

Philadelphia, home to globally recognized universities like the University of Pennsylvania, has a higher education attainment rate of 41.9%.

Atlanta (Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area)

Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia, one of the 20 wealthiest states in America, sees over 42% of its population aged 25 and above having attained a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Baltimore (Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area)

Baltimore, the largest city in Maryland, is home to the prestigious John Hopkins University. Nearly 43% of the city’s population hold an undergraduate or higher degree.

New York (New York, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area)

New York, with its myriad of quality educational institutions, ranks seventh in the list of the most educated cities in the US. 43.6% of the city’s population has at least a bachelor’s degree.

Minneapolis (Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area)

The Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, the heart of Minnesota’s culture, politics, and economy, boasts a 44.7% higher education attainment rate. The area is home to prominent educational institutions like the University of Minnesota, University of St. Thomas, and St. Catherine University.