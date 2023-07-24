10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Baltimore 2023: In the Shadow of Danger

When contemplating a move to Baltimore, Maryland, it’s crucial to consider all aspects of the city. Baltimore has some wonderful features but it’s also known for its high poverty and crime rates. Therefore, evaluating areas such as Grove Park and Pulaski among others that are deemed the 10 most dangerous neighborhoods can be insightful.

While Maryland, a modestly-sized state on the eastern coast, may not be widely discussed, its city Baltimore is quite known. Understanding the area, including the positive and negative aspects of each neighborhood, before you visit is always beneficial. So, if you’re planning a trip, familiarizing yourself with the riskier neighborhoods in Baltimore would be advantageous.

As per FBI reports, neighborhoods like Cherry Hill, West Baltimore, Greenmount East, Fairfield Area, and Pulaski top the list of Baltimore’s most perilous neighborhoods. These areas regularly show a high per capita rate for both violent and property crimes, rating from 297-711% higher than the national violence average. Other districts that might be worth avoiding include Brooklyn-Curtis Bay, Madison-Eastend, and Greater Rosemont.

Baltimore isn’t all danger and crime; it boasts a unique charm with its delicious steamed crabs and local beers. Many people find it a delightful place to live, but before venturing into Baltimore, it’s wise to acquaint yourself with its less desirable neighborhoods. Familiarize yourself with this information to avoid potential trouble spots.

We’ve gathered a comprehensive list of the 10 worst neighborhoods in Baltimore that you should think about avoiding at night time. Although some of them you should avoid altogether.

Some of the neighborhoods are dangerous because they’re gang-ridden, while others are high with property crimes. We’ve conducted this list from least bad to worst so that you are aware before you decide to take your trip or move to Baltimore.

10 Riskiest Neighborhoods in 2023

Neighborhood Violent Crime per 100,000 Property Crime per 100,000 Population Crime Rate Above National Average Cherry Hill 3,146 4,715 7,843 235% West Baltimore 3,197 7,438 52,160 353% Greenmount East 2,952 5,888 11,041 277% Fairfield District 2,974 6,898 530 321% Pulaski District 2,880 6,679 475 307% Brooklyn-Curtis Bay 2,935 6,228 13,252 291% Madison-Eastend 2,687 7,251 4,383 324% Greater Rosemont 2,511 4,570 18,664 202% Orangeville District 1,818 4,534 2,235 171% Grove Park District 1,541 4,231 1,872 146%

1. Cherry Hill

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 3,146

Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,715

Population: 7,843

Crime Rate Above National Average: 235%

Situated at the top of the riskiest areas in Baltimore is Cherry Hill. This region is infamous for its association with the MS-13 gang, and many locals have tragically been their victims. Given its high violent crime rate of 3,146, the ferocity of these crimes surpasses most others. It’s advisable to steer clear of this neighborhood altogether.

MS-13 is notorious for its indiscriminate choice of victims, thus potentially endangering everyone, irrespective of identity or origin. The neighborhood has a distressing crime rate, 235% above the national average, including offenses like homicide, sexual assault, and property-related crimes.

FBI statistics for 2020 indicate a total of 4,715 property crime incidents and 3,146 violent incidents per 100,000 residents. In the event of unavoidable travel through Cherry Hill, it’s wise to remain in your vehicle and delay any necessary stops until you’ve passed through the area.

2. West Baltimore

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 3,197

Property Crime per 100,000 people: 7,438

Population: 52,160

Crime Rate Above National Average: 353%

West Baltimore, the historical home of renowned poet Edgar Allan Poe, now converted into a museum, attracts a large influx of tourists annually. The contrast between its daytime image and its nighttime reality is stark. Influenced by poor education, high taxation, and poverty, it has become a fertile ground for criminal activities.

West Baltimore’s crime rate is a staggering 353% above the national average, with FBI data revealing 3,197 reported violent crimes and 7,438 reported property crimes. The crimes range from murder, assault, and sexual assault to burglary, vehicle theft, and property theft.

Nonetheless, this shouldn’t deter potential visitors. However, night-time explorations are not recommended. Ensure group visits, particularly to places like Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery.

3. Greenmount East

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,952

Property Crime per 100,000 people: 5,888

Population: 11,041

Crime Rate Above National Average: 277%

Greenmount East is an area characterized by high crime rates, primarily theft and burglary, though occasional shootings do occur. Unless you have acquaintances in the area, it’s unlikely that you’ll visit Greenmount East.

Controlled by the BGF gang, while less severe than the MS-13, they remain dangerous. Traveling through Greenmount East requires caution and adherence to local rules.

FBI statistics for 2020 show a total of 2,952 violent crimes and 5,888 property crimes for Greenmount East, resulting in an overall crime rate 277% above the national average. The crimes range from murder and sexual assault to vehicle theft and minor property crimes.

Avoid foot travel and unnecessary trouble. Yet, it’s better to avoid the area unless required, as it offers little in terms of tourist interest.

4. Fairfield District

Per 100,000 people, Violent Crime: 2,974

Per 100,000 people, Property Crime: 6,898

Population Count: 530 P

Percentage Above National Average Crime Rate: 321%

The Fairfield district’s redeeming quality is its impressively low population, which stands at 530. Despite this, crime seems to be increasing. The area doesn’t attract many tourists, owing to its lack of attractions.

While this can be appealing to those who prefer areas with low foot traffic, it isn’t beneficial for the neighborhood. A dearth of funding has stalled its progress.

Compared to the property crime rate, which is alarmingly high, the rate of violent crime is relatively low. Ensure you secure your belongings and vehicles when you’re in the Fairfield area.

The crime rate in Fairfield is 321% above the national average, considering both violent and property crimes in the neighborhood.

Although this rating is quite high, it’s mainly attributed to crimes involving property. According to FBI statistics for 2020, there were 2,974 violent crimes and 6,898 property crimes reported in Fairfield.

5. Pulaski District

Per 100,000 people, Violent Crime: 2,880

Per 100,000 people, Property Crime: 6,679

Population Count: 475

Percentage Above National Average Crime Rate: 307%

With a mere population of 475, Pulaski’s crime rates are staggering. Here, you face a 1 in 9 chance of falling victim to crime. The education system is profoundly lacking, with less than 70% of students graduating.

Yet, the National Aquarium and the cruise terminal still attract visitors to Pulaski. If you find yourself in Pulaski, stay vigilant and avoid venturing out alone.

Pulaski’s crime rate is 307% above the national average, with property crimes making up three-quarters of this figure. Despite its tiny population of 475, this rating is quite high.

For the calendar year 2020, according to FBI statistics, the Pulaski district recorded a total of 2,880 violent crimes and 6,679 property crimes.

Despite the high crime rates, don’t be deterred from visiting the splendid Aquarium. It’s advisable to book accommodation outside this neighborhood and visit the Aquarium during daylight hours when it’s safer.

6. Brooklyn-Curtis Bay District

Per 100,000 people, Violent Crime: 2,935

Per 100,000 people, Property Crime: 6,228

Population Count: 13,252

Percentage Above National Average Crime Rate: 291%

Brooklyn-Curtis Bay is often considered when families are seeking affordable housing. Buying a single-family home for approximately $66,000 seems like a good deal. However, crime rates have been escalating yearly.

This moderately-sized neighborhood, with a population of 13,952, has a crime rate 291% above the national average. This encompasses a range of crimes such as murder, rape, theft, burglary, and auto theft.

In the year 2020, property crimes were reported more frequently than violent crimes. The total reported violent crimes were 2,945, while property crimes were 6,228.

With a median household income of $30,000 per annum, residents have a 1 in 7 chance of becoming a crime victim. People often resort to criminal activities due to the struggle to make ends meet.

The question remains – is it worth the risk? We believe it isn’t, and we hope you concur. While housing is affordable, the struggle to secure decently-paying jobs is real.

7. Madison-Eastend District

Per 100,000 people, Violent Crime: 2,687

Per 100,000 people, Property Crime: 7,251

Population Count: 4,383

Percentage Above National Average Crime Rate: 324%

Housing in Madison-Eastend is highly affordable, but the unemployment rate is 114% above the national average. Regular burglaries and thefts are common occurrences for the residents.

Should you decide to relocate here, it’s advisable to invest in a security camera system for enhanced protection.

Madison-Eastend’s overall crime rate is 324% above the national average, encompassing both violent and property crimes.

In 2020, the number of reported property crimes far exceeded violent crimes, with 7,251 property crimes and 2,697 violent crimes.

Although Madison-Eastend has a higher crime rate, it’s relatively safer to visit compared to other areas. However, residing here isn’t recommended.

Despite lower levels of violence, property security is a significant concern. Since this is a high-crime area, many home insurance companies don’t cover property crimes.

8. Greater Rosemont District

Per 100,000 people, Violent Crime: 2,51

1 Per 100,000 people, Property Crime: 4,570

Population Count: 18,664

Percentage Above National Average Crime Rate: 202%

Parts of Greater Rosemont resemble a battlefield, with dilapidated buildings and poorly maintained roads. Additionally, there’s a noticeable lack of police presence.

The shabby buildings pose a considerable risk of injuries due to potential collapse. Reports of fatalities caused by crumbling structures are not unheard of.

Despite being infested with crime, Greater Rosemont’s crime situation isn’t as grim as some of the other areas. Nevertheless, it still has a crime rating that’s 202% above the national average.

In 2020, there were 2,511 violent crimes and 4,570 property crimes reported in a neighborhood of 18,644.

Most incidents of shootings and violence occur between acquaintances. This neighborhood has a high occurrence of drug-related crimes. However, visitors are likely to remain safe.

While visiting Greater Rosemont might be relatively safe, we wouldn’t advise relocating here. The population density in Greater Rosemont is high, making it difficult to avoid potential conflicts or problems.

9. Orangeville District

Per 100,000 people, Violent Crime: 1,818

Per 100,000 people, Property Crime: 4,534

Population Count: 2,235

Percentage Above National Average Crime Rate: 171%

The crime stats for Orangeville, Baltimore, might not appear as high as some other places, but they’re high for an area housing just over 2,000 residents.

This densely populated suburban area is renowned for its superb restaurants and vibrant nightlife. Nonetheless, if you plan to visit Baltimore, we recommend not staying out after dark, as most crimes occur at night.

Orangeville has a population of 2,235 and a crime rate that’s 171% above the national average, encompassing both property and violent crimes.

FBI data for 2020 shows that Orangeville reported a total of 1,818 violent crimes and 4,534 property crimes.

Orangeville, an industrial neighborhood, is littered with numerous back alleys and potentially dangerous paths. Police presence is notably low in Orangeville.

It’s best to avoid this neighborhood, if possible. If you must visit, ensure you’re back before nightfall and secure your accommodations.

10. Grove Park District

Per 100,000 people, Violent Crime: 1,541

Per 100,000 people, Property Crime: 4,231

Population Count: 1,872

Percentage Above National Average Crime Rate: 146%

Grove Park is relatively peaceful compared to other Baltimore areas and is often considered a ‘family-friendly’ area. However, the area’s dearth of police presence makes it one of Baltimore’s worst neighborhoods. This lack of police presence increases the risk of being a crime victim. Although not terrible at the moment, it’s gradually worsening, which is why it’s number 10 on our list.

The Grove Park neighborhood in Baltimore has a crime rate that’s 146% above the national average, encompassing both violent and property crimes.

In 2020, Grove Park reported 1,541 violent crimes and 4,231 property crimes. This includes crimes such as murders, assaults, car thefts, burglaries, among others.

Given the escalating crime rate, Grove Park is likely to become worse than West Baltimore soon. Most crimes are drug-related, so visitors are less likely to become victims of violent crime. However, it’s essential to stay alert since crime can occur anywhere, anytime.

FAQ

What are the crime rates like in these dangerous neighborhoods?

The crime rates in these neighborhoods vary, but they are generally higher compared to the national average. Violent crime rates range from around 1,500 to over 3,000 incidents per 100,000 people, while property crime rates range from approximately 4,000 to over 7,400 incidents per 100,000 people.

What types of crimes are prevalent in these dangerous neighborhoods?

The prevalent crimes in these neighborhoods include homicide, assault, robbery, burglary, theft, and vehicle theft. Some neighborhoods may also have issues with gang-related activities, drug-related crimes, and shootings.

Are these dangerous neighborhoods safe for tourists and visitors?

While it’s advisable to exercise caution and be vigilant in these neighborhoods, it’s generally recommended to avoid unnecessary travel or visits to these areas, especially at night. Tourists and visitors should prioritize their safety by sticking to well-populated and well-lit areas, avoiding isolated spots, and being aware of their surroundings.

Are there any precautions one should take when visiting?

When visiting Baltimore, it’s important to take certain precautions to enhance personal safety. These include staying in well-known and reputable accommodations, securing your belongings, avoiding displays of wealth, using reliable transportation, and staying informed about the current situation in the neighborhoods you plan to visit.

Can I explore Baltimore safely without venturing into these dangerous neighborhoods?

Yes, there are many safe and enjoyable areas to explore in Baltimore that do not fall into the category of dangerous neighborhoods. Baltimore offers a variety of attractions, such as historic sites, museums, waterfront areas, and cultural events that can be enjoyed while prioritizing personal safety.

Are there any initiatives or measures in place to address the crime rates?

The city of Baltimore has been implementing various initiatives and programs to address crime and improve community safety. These efforts involve community engagement, law enforcement strategies, youth programs, education, and social services. However, addressing crime is a complex issue that requires ongoing efforts from multiple stakeholders.

Should I be deterred from considering Baltimore as a place to live or visit due to these crime rates?

While Baltimore has its challenges with crime, it is important to note that the entire city is not characterized by high crime rates. There are many vibrant and safe neighborhoods in Baltimore that offer a range of amenities, cultural attractions, and opportunities. It’s recommended to research specific neighborhoods, consult local resources, and take necessary precautions to make informed decisions about living or visiting Baltimore.

Where can I find more information or resources about crime rates and safety in Baltimore?

To find more information about crime rates and safety in Baltimore, you can refer to the official website of the Baltimore Police Department, local news sources, crime mapping websites, and community forums where residents share their experiences and insights about specific neighborhoods.

Are there any specific safety tips for residents living in the high-crime neighborhoods of Baltimore?

Residents living in high-crime neighborhoods of Baltimore should take extra precautions to enhance their safety. Some safety tips include securing their homes with alarm systems and robust locks, forming neighborhood watch groups, maintaining good relationships with neighbors, reporting suspicious activities to the police, avoiding walking alone at night, and being cautious of their surroundings when out in public.

Are there any community organizations or resources available to support residents in these dangerous neighborhoods?

Yes, there are community organizations and resources in Baltimore that focus on supporting residents in dangerous neighborhoods. These organizations may provide resources for crime prevention, educational programs for youth, job training initiatives, counseling services, and community engagement activities. Local government agencies and nonprofit organizations often collaborate to create positive change and improve the quality of life in these areas.

How does the city address the underlying factors contributing to high crime rates in these neighborhoods?

The city of Baltimore recognizes the need to address the underlying factors that contribute to high crime rates in these neighborhoods. Efforts are made to improve access to quality education, job opportunities, affordable housing, healthcare services, and community development initiatives. Additionally, partnerships with local businesses, community leaders, and residents are formed to promote economic growth and reduce social disparities.

Are there any ongoing initiatives to enhance public safety and reduce crime rates?

Yes, the city of Baltimore continually works on initiatives to enhance public safety and reduce crime rates. This includes increasing the number of police officers, implementing community policing strategies, enhancing collaboration between law enforcement and community organizations, investing in crime prevention programs, and promoting neighborhood revitalization efforts. These initiatives aim to create safer environments and improve the overall well-being of Baltimore residents.