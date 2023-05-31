10 Most Dangerous Cities In South Carolina 2023: Living on the Edge

While South Carolina is famous for the rebellious Ravenels in Charleston and menacing alligators on Hilton Head Island, it’s not short of places considered extremely risky. With the state ranking as the sixth most dangerous in the nation, it’s hardly a shocking revelation. Committed to informing the public, RoadSnacks has compiled a list of the riskiest spots in South Carolina for 2023.

How did we identify these perilous locations in South Carolina? We crunched the data. We scrutinized 53 cities in total, using the FBI’s most recent crime statistics for violent and property crime for each place that boasts more than 5,000 inhabitants.

Several theories might attribute these statistics to rampant substance abuse or a lack of high-paying jobs, while others might simply attribute it to human behavior. Regardless of the rationale, the stats are undeniable. Both violent and property crimes in the state surpass the national average and continue to rise.

Let’s clarify, we’re not discussing dangers akin to piloting a boat without life vests. The dangers we’re referring to could land you a spot on Dillon’s WPDE evening news. The cities on our list report brazen daylight thefts, auto thefts, and regular gunfire. There exist sectors in these cities that you should never venture into.

Curious about those places in South Carolina where job opportunities are rare, earnings are modest, and crime rates are high – where even your Southern Charm won’t help you out? Continue reading.

The Most Riskiest Cities 2023

City Overall Quality of Life Score Population Previous Year’s Rank Violent Crimes Per 100k Property Crimes Per 100k Orangeburg 2/10 12,529 – 1,731 (Highest) 6,560 (Fourth highest) Myrtle Beach 4/10 35,658 3 (Improved by 1) 1,379 (Fifth highest) 8,716 (Highest) Darlington 2/10 5,895 1 (Dropped by 2) 1,594 (Second highest) 6,344 (Sixth highest) Florence 3/10 38,531 5 (Dropped by 1) 1,459 (Fourth highest) 5,968 (Eighth highest) Spartanburg 3/10 37,498 8 (Improved by 3) 1,429 (Fifth highest) 6,040 (Tenth highest) Greenwood 5/10 23,269 7 (Improved by 1) 1,319 (Sixth highest) 5,262 (Fourteenth highest) Georgetown 5/10 8,794 6 (Dropped by 1) 1,227 (Eighth highest) 5,573 (Thirteenth highest) Hartsville 3/10 7,657 2 (Dropped by 6) 1,136 (Thirteenth highest) 5,890 (Ninth highest) Marion 4/10 6,237 17 (Improved by 8) 1,270 (Seventh highest) 4,880 (Sixteenth highest) West Columbia 5/10 18,032 13 (Improved by 3) 710 (Twenty-first highest) 7,982 (Second highest)

Orangeburg

Often termed “The Garden City,” Orangeburg seemingly boasts an idyllic lifestyle. It’s home to reputable higher education institutions such as South Carolina State University and Claflin University, enhancing its appeal. Yet, this city nestled in the heart of the state conceals an unattractive reality. Orangeburg suffers from an alarmingly high crime rate. Shockingly, it has the dubious honor of being the city with the highest rate of violent crime in the state. With a population of just 12,529, a staggering 177 assaults were recorded, making it an unsettling place to reside.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 2/10

Population: 12,529

Previous Year’s Rank: –

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,731 (Highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 6,560 (Fourth highest in the state)

Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, a popular destination for East Coast vacationers, presents a concerning dichotomy. While the rate of violent crime in the city has been witnessing a steady decline, it suffers from the highest property crime rates in South Carolina. If you’re living in Myrtle Beach, you stand a 1 in 11 chance of falling victim to property crime, marking Broadway at the Beach as a place where safeguarding personal belongings is paramount. Astonishingly, Myrtle Beach’s overall crime rate exceeds the national average by a significant 365%, making it the city with the highest overall crime rate in South Carolina.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 4/10

Population: 35,658

Previous Year’s Rank: 3 (Improved by 1)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,379 (Fifth highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 8,716 (Highest in the state)

Darlington

Known for its flourishing tobacco farms and adrenaline-fueled NASCAR races, Darlington holds the third position in South Carolina’s list of most dangerous cities for 2023. Property crime in Darlington saw an uptick compared to the previous year, which resulted in its two-spot decline on the list. An average of more than one car theft occurred monthly throughout the year. Fortunately, none involved race cars from the famed Darlington Raceway. Violent crime also presented a serious concern, registering as the second highest in South Carolina. This includes having the 29th highest rate of rape cases in the state. Over the year 2020, residents faced a 1 in 62 chance of being assaulted.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 2/10

Population: 5,895

Previous Year’s Rank: 1 (Dropped by 2)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,594 (Second highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 6,344 (Sixth highest in the state)

Florence

Florence, the hub of the Pee Dee region in northeastern South Carolina, is the fourth most unsafe place to reside. The city registered the eighth highest burglary rate in the state, averaging just over one break-in per day. On top of that, Florence also had an unsettling prevalence of violent crime, with a total of 562 incidents reported over 2020. It’s one of the few cities on this list that has seen an increase in both categories of crime, making it a risky place to call home.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 3/10

Population: 38,531

Previous Year’s Rank: 5 (Dropped by 1)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,459 (Fourth highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 5,968 (Eighth highest in the state)

Spartanburg

Spartanburg, situated in the northwestern “Upstate” part of South Carolina, is the fifth most dangerous city in the state for 2023. The city may take pride in preserving nature at the Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve, but its alarming crime rate underscores a need for the preservation of safety. Spartanburg experiences more than one burglary per day on average, giving it the second-highest burglary rate in South Carolina. With 536 violent crimes recorded in 2020, residents are justifiably cautious about their personal safety in Spartanburg.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 3/10

Population: 37,498

Previous Year’s Rank: 8 (Improved by 3)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,429 (Fifth highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 6,040 (Tenth highest in the state)

Greenwood

The city of Greenwood, known for its annual Festival of Discovery and Festival of Flowers, conceals a darker reality. The seemingly peaceful gatherings in this city unfortunately coincide with a disturbingly high violent crime rate, ranking as the sixth highest in South Carolina. The rate of rape cases in Greenwood ranks fifth highest statewide. Residents can tragically expect at least one violent crime to occur each day in their city.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 5/10

Population: 23,269

Previous Year’s Rank: 7 (Improved by 1)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,319 (Sixth highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 5,262 (Fourteenth highest in the state)

Georgetown

Georgetown, the third oldest city in South Carolina, has a beautiful harborwalk and a rich history. But despite its age, Georgetown struggles with high crime rates. With 407 reported thefts in 2020, visitors and residents alike are advised to keep a close watch on their belongings. Aside from high crime rates, a plethora of other issues put Georgetown near the top of our list of the most dangerous places to live in South Carolina.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 5/10

Population: 8,794

Previous Year’s Rank: 6 (Dropped by 1)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,227 (Eighth highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 5,573 (Thirteenth highest in the state)

Hartsville

Securing the eighth spot for yet another year, Hartsville, South Carolina’s crime rates are consistently high. With the ninth highest property crime rate in the state, there are roughly two burglaries each week. This statistic translates into Hartsville having the seventh highest burglary rate in the state. While the city saw no murders in 2020, its violent crime rate remains the thirteenth highest in South Carolina.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 3/10

Population: 7,657

Previous Year’s Rank: 2 (Dropped by 6)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,136 (Thirteenth highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 5,890 (Ninth highest in the state)

Marion

Located about an hour from the coastal resort town of Myrtle Beach in northeastern South Carolina, Marion boasts a rich history. Despite its small-town charm, Marion faces a significant crime problem, with high burglary and robbery rates making it the ninth most dangerous city in South Carolina.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 4/10

Population: 6,237

Previous Year’s Rank: 17 (Improved by 8)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 1,270 (Seventh highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 4,880 (Sixteenth highest in the state)

West Columbia

A short drive from South Carolina’s state capital, Columbia, brings you to West Columbia, a town on the other side of the Congaree River. Despite the relative tranquility and convenience of the location, West Columbia struggles with high crime rates. Though violent crime is not as rampant, property crime is a significant issue, making West Columbia the town with the second highest property crime rate in the state.

Overall Quality of Life Score: 5/10

Population: 18,032

Previous Year’s Rank: 13 (Improved by 3)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 710 (Twenty-first highest in the state)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 7,982 (Second highest in the state)

Methodology: Determining the Most Dangerous Cities in South Carolina for 2023

To identify the most dangerous cities in South Carolina for 2023, we relied on the recently released 2020 Crime In The United States Report by the FBI. Our analysis focused on two key factors: Violent Crimes Per Capita and Property Crimes Per Capita.

To ensure a fair comparison, we considered only cities in South Carolina with a population over 5,000, resulting in a dataset of 53 cities. For each city, we ranked them individually on the two criteria, assigning a #1 ranking to the city with the highest crime rate for each category.

We then calculated a “Dangerous Index” by averaging the rankings for both violent crimes and property crimes. This index provided an overall measure of a city’s dangerousness, with lower index values indicating a higher level of danger.

Finally, we ranked all the cities based on their “Dangerous Index,” with the city having the lowest index considered the most dangerous in South Carolina. In this analysis, Orangeburg claimed the unfortunate distinction of being the most dangerous city in the state for 2023.

It’s important to note that this analysis is based on the 2020 data, and we will update our findings when the 2023 data becomes available in September.

Here are the safest cities in South Carolina:

Lexington (Pop. 22,592) Mauldin (Pop. 25,662) Port Royal (Pop. 13,553) Clemson (Pop. 17,951) Hanahan (Pop. 28,143) Central (Pop. 5,407) Mount Pleasant (Pop. 94,704) Tega Cay (Pop. 11,813) Fort Mill (Pop. 23,966) Bluffton (Pop. 27,549)

FAQ

Which cities are considered the most dangerous in South Carolina?

As per the data from the FBI’s 2020 Crime In The United States Report, the most dangerous cities in South Carolina include Orangeburg, Myrtle Beach, Darlington, Florence, Spartanburg, Greenwood, Georgetown, Hartsville, Marion, and West Columbia. The crime rates in these cities are significantly higher than the national average, and each presents its unique challenges in terms of safety and security.

Why is Orangeburg considered the most dangerous city in South Carolina?

Despite its reputation as “The Garden City” and being home to well-respected universities, Orangeburg has the highest rate of violent crimes in the state. This includes a high rate of assaults in a population of just over 12,000. In addition, Orangeburg also has the fourth highest property crime rate in the state.

Is it safe to visit Myrtle Beach given its high crime rate?

Myrtle Beach is a popular vacation destination, but it has been dealing with serious crime issues. Despite a decrease in violent crime, it holds the highest property crime rate in South Carolina. Visitors are advised to be vigilant about their belongings, particularly in crowded tourist areas like Broadway at the Beach.

What areas in Darlington should I avoid due to high crime rates?

Specific neighborhoods aren’t mentioned in the report. However, Darlington as a whole has witnessed an uptick in property crime, including auto thefts. It also has the second-highest violent crime rate in the state. Therefore, it’s advisable to be cautious and take general safety precautions when visiting or living in Darlington.

Is the crime rate in Florence increasing or decreasing?

Florence, located in northeastern South Carolina, has seen an increase in both violent and property crimes. It has the fourth highest violent crime rate and the eighth highest property crime rate in the state, making it one of the riskier places to live in South Carolina.

Which city in South Carolina has the highest rate of burglaries?

Spartanburg, located in the northwestern part of South Carolina, has the second-highest burglary rate in the state. On average, more than one burglary occurs per day in Spartanburg.

Is Greenwood a safe city to live in despite its high violent crime rate?

Greenwood is known for its annual festivals, but it also has a high violent crime rate, the sixth highest in the state, including a notably high rate of rape cases. Therefore, while it does have cultural attractions, potential residents should also be aware of the crime rates.

What issues besides crime make Georgetown a risky place to live?

The report does not provide additional details about non-crime related risks in Georgetown. However, Georgetown does struggle with high theft rates, making it important for residents and visitors to be vigilant about their personal property.

Why is Hartsville consistently ranking high in crime rate despite a zero murder rate in 2020?

Hartsville has a consistently high property crime rate, with roughly two burglaries occurring each week. While there were no reported murders in 2020, its overall violent crime rate remains the thirteenth highest in the state.

