10 Most Dangerous Cities In Nebraska 2023: Crime Hotspots

There’s no risk of succumbing to ennui in Nebraska, but there’s a genuine concern about surviving in some of the state’s most perilous areas.

We’re not discussing minor mischief here, folks. The most hazardous locations in Nebraska are witnessing daylight homicides, and doorstep deliveries are far from safe. So, if you’re contemplating a move to Nebraska, or if you’re already a resident seeking a change, take a look at RoadSnacks’ compilation of Nebraska’s most dangerous places for 2023.

How did we pinpoint the riskiest spots in this equine-loving state? We turned to the data. We scrutinized 21 cities in total, examining the FBI’s most recent crime report for violent and property crime statistics in every locale with a population exceeding 5,000. We found that there’s been a surge in violent crimes over the past 4 years, surpassing the national average. Nebraska hasn’t witnessed such figures since 2000, and let’s just say, 2000 wasn’t a banner year. Moreover, cities like Omaha consistently appear on lists of the nation’s most dangerous cities, including ours, time after time.

Do we believe there’s a direct link between Nebraska areas with high joblessness and low income and those with the highest crime rates? Undoubtedly. So, if you’re fortunate enough to reside in Nebraska’s safest city, count your blessings. However, if you need to identify the most dangerous spots in Nebraska before making a significant relocation, peruse our list below before setting off: we wouldn’t want you to end up in a dangerous situation.

10 Riskiest Places 2023

City Population Rank Last Year Violent Crimes Per 100k Property Crimes Per 100k North Platte 23,523 2 420 3,485 Omaha 480,297 1 631 3,174 Scottsbluff 15,665 6 383 2,917 Grand Island 51,547 5 419 2,440 South Sioux City 12,746 9 392 2,322 Crete 7,009 8 798 1,498 Kearney 34,201 – 356 1,982 Nebraska City 7,292 4 178 2,454 Sidney 6,049 7 181 1,785 Beatrice 12,238 20 318 1,380

North Platte

North Platte, with its remnants of the wild west’s lawlessness, tops the list as Nebraska’s most dangerous city. Known as the home of Buffalo Bill and the Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, North Platte ranks third in violent crimes and first in property crimes.

While visiting, ascend the Golden Spike Tower for a panoramic view. Its 7th-floor open-air observation deck overlooks Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yard, the world’s largest train classification yard. You’ll witness more trains in one place than ever before.

Population: 23,523

Rank Last Year: 2

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 420

Property Crimes Per 100k: 3,485

Omaha

Omaha, a stop on the Lewis and Clark national historic trail, is renowned for its pioneer history, museums, and cultural centers. However, it still ranks second on Nebraska’s most dangerous cities list. Lewis and Clark would be dismayed to learn that today, they’d have a 1 in 158 chance of falling victim to violent crime.

Omaha is also home to the NCAA College World Series. But be cautious, as Omaha ranks second in the state for violent and property crimes. Stay alert, especially when visiting the eastern and southern parts of the city.

The city was rocked in 1958 when two teenage boys went on a killing spree, resulting in the deaths of ten people. This event, known as the “Omaha Spree Murders,” remains one of the most horrific crimes in the city’s history.

Population: 480,297

Rank Last Year: 1 (Down 1)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 631 (Second most dangerous)

Property Crimes Per 100k: 3,174 (Second most dangerous)

Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff, the largest city in Nebraska’s panhandle region, is named after the rounded cliff, Scotts Bluff, overlooking the Platts River. It ranks third on the list of Nebraska’s most dangerous cities. Despite moving from its previous rank of 6.0, Scottsbluff still ranks sixth in violent crime.

While there, you might want to visit the oldest concrete road, Scotts Bluff Summit Road, or hike on the bluff. But remember to pack extra protection along with your hiking gear.

Population: 15,665

Rank Last Year: 6

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 383

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,917

Grand Island

It’s somewhat ironic that Grand Island, home to the Law Enforcement Training Center, is on this list of Nebraska’s most dangerous places. One would expect it to be among the safest.

In Grand Island, your chances of being a victim of a violent crime are 1 in 238, and a 1 in 41 chance of experiencing property crime. So, stay vigilant, even in the town that trains our future law enforcement officers.

Population: 51,547

Rank Last Year: 5

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 419

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,440

South Sioux City

Situated on the western side of the Missouri River opposite Sioux City, Iowa, South Sioux City ranks fifth on this list. It’s home to the only half-scale exact replica of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Siouxland Freedom Park. If you can’t visit the actual memorial in Washington DC, South Sioux City offers the next best thing.

However, be cautious, as South Sioux City moved up 4 positions from last year. This is partly due to the 1 in 254 chance of being a victim of violent crime and 1 in 43 chance of experiencing property crime each year. It’s certainly not one of the safest places to live in America.

The city was shocked in 2003 when a local woman was found murdered in her apartment. This crime, which remains unsolved, is one of the most chilling in South Sioux City’s history.

Population: 12,746

Rank Last Year: 9

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 392

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,322

Crete

Moving on to Crete, the sixth most dangerous city in Nebraska for 2022. Crete ranks highest in violent crime, which is not ideal, to say the least.

But Crete isn’t all about crime. If you’re looking for some wholesome family fun, check out Crete’s Great Pumpkin Festival. This three-day event is a blast, but remember to stay alert while carving pumpkins and playing carnival games.

Crete is located in Saline County, 20 miles southwest of Lincoln.

Population: 7,009

Rank Last Year: 8 (Up 2)

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 798

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,498

Kearney

If you’re a travel enthusiast, Kearney might be the place for you. Founded as a railroad town, it celebrates its past with the Trails & Rails Museum. The city is just off I-80 in the south-central part of the state, making it a convenient stop for cross-country travelers.

However, be vigilant when you stop, as Kearney is the seventh most dangerous city in Nebraska. The city reports high rates of both property and violent crimes, including 548 larcenies and 79 assaults in a year.

Population: 34,201

Rank Last Year: –

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 356

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,982

Nebraska City

Nebraska City, the County seat of Otoe county, is the eighth most dangerous city in Nebraska. Home to the Applejack Festival, known as the ultimate fruit-based festival, you’ll need to stay alert and protect your belongings.

Nebraska City ranks second for burglary and fourth for property crimes in Nebraska. These stats combine to make Nebraska City the fourth worst city for property crime in the state.

Nebraska City, the eighth most dangerous city in Nebraska, was stunned in 1985 when a local woman was found murdered in her home. This crime, which remains unsolved, is one of the most horrific in Nebraska City’s history.

Population: 7,292

Rank Last Year: 4

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 178

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,454

Sidney

If cemetery tours are your thing, Sidney, Nebraska, is the place for you. At Sidney Boot Hill Cemetery, you’ll find the graves of wild west outlaws from the 1800s. From 1876 to 1881, Sidney’s murder and attempted murder count rose to 56.

However, when visiting today, you’re still likely to be a victim of crime. Sidney ranks eighth highest in property crime and tenth highest in violent crime. So, keep your belongings close while you explore those gravestones.

Population: 6,049

Rank Last Year: 7

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 181

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,785

Beatrice

Beatrice was founded in the mid-19th century when a group of passengers stranded after a riverboat accident decided to establish a community. Named after the daughter of one of the settlers, Beatrice, despite its small population of 12,238, is the main population center of a largely agricultural region in southeast Nebraska. Unfortunately, even this relatively small concentration of people leads to tensions, including a high rate of violent crimes, such as 14 sexual assaults.

Despite its small-town charm, was shocked in 1985 when six people were wrongfully convicted for a local woman’s murder. This case, known as the “Beatrice Six,” remains one of the most notorious in the city’s history.

Population: 12,238

Rank Last Year: 20

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 318

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,380

Most Horrific Crime Ever Happened in Nebraska