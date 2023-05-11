10 Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois 2023: No Safe Haven

When it comes to discussing perilous cities in Illinois, the first city that usually pops up is Chicago. However, there are several other cities in the state with crime rates even higher than Chicago’s.

Before you jump right into this article, it’s important to also understand the larger context; we recommend reading our detailed analysis on how Illinois’ murder rate compares to the rest of the country.

Here are the top 10 high-risk cities in Illinois, ranked by crime statistics.

Top 10

Danville

Peoria

Springfield

Rockford

Champaign

Chicago

Granite City

East St. Louis

Joliet

Bloomington

Danville

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim Danville 30,479 213% 1 in 17

Danville tops the list as the riskiest city in Illinois. With a crime rate soaring at 213% above the state’s average, Danville is certainly a place to tread carefully. From a population of 30,479, residents. The city grapples with issues such as poor education, lack of job opportunities, and low median income. A significant increase in crime has been observed since 2020 and has been consistent, even in 2023.

Peoria

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim Peoria 113,150 141% 1 in 53

Another perilous city in Illinois is Peoria. Nestled in central Illinois, the city, with a population of 113,150, has a crime rate of 4,793 per 100,000 people. The city is 141% more dangerous than the average city in Illinois. The rates of violent crimes, particularly homicides and gun violence, are alarmingly high.

Springfield

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim Springfield 114,394 122% 1 in 19

It may be the capital of Illinois, but it’s far from safe. It ranks among the most violent cities in the state with a crime rate of 5,218 per 100,000 residents. With a population of 114,394, it is 122% more unsafe than the typical U.S city. Violent and property crimes are prevalent, with over 4,300 reported property crime incidents in 2021. Assaults and robberies were the most reported violent crimes that year.

Champaign

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim Champaign 88,302 75% 1 in 30

Located in Champaign County with a population of 88,302, has a crime rate of 3,409 per 100,000. Residents have a 1 in 30 chance of becoming victims of any crime. Most common crimes include burglary, theft, robbery, and assault. The city faces issues of poverty, with 23% of the residents living below the poverty line.

Rockford

Located in the northernmost part of the state in Winnebago County, Rockford is a city with a notorious reputation due to its elevated violent crime rates. With a population of 150,000, the crime rate is 92% above the national average. Violent crimes such as murders, robberies, and assaults are common.

East St.Louis

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim East St. Louis 18,469 31% 1 in 39

Known as one of the most violent cities in the country. Situated just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, it has a population of 18,469. East St. Louis’ crime rate is 2,599 per 100,000 people, 31% above the Illinois average. Despite being consistently ranked among the most dangerous cities in Illinois, recent years have seen a slight decrease in the city’s crime rates.

Granite City

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim Granite City 28,000 64% 1 in 32

A part of the St. Louis area, Granite City, with a population of 28,000, has a crime rate of 3,136 per 100,000 people, 64% higher than the national average. The city, once a thriving industrial hub, now struggles with poverty and unemployment. The most common crimes are assault, robbery, and theft.

Chicago

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim Chicago 2,695,598 67% 1 in 30

Largest and cultural epicenter of Illinois, is also notorious for its high crime rates. It has a crime rate of 3,351 per 100,000 people, which is 67% above the national average. The city witnesses a high number of violent crimes, particularly homicide and gun violence. The south side of the city is generally the most hazardous. Crime in Chicago has been escalating, with shootings becoming increasingly prevalent.

Despite the challenges facing some parts of Illinois, there are still wonderful areas to enjoy

Joliet

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim Joliet 150,362 6% 1 in 51

Located 35 miles southwest of Chicago, Joliet, with a population of 150,362, has a crime rate of 1,965 per 100,000 people. Even though Joliet isn’t classified as a highly dangerous city, property crimes such as burglary and theft are still fairly frequent occurrences.

Bloomington

City Population Crime Rate Above State Average Chance of Becoming a Crime Victim Bloomington 78,680 13% 1 in 53

Bloomington, the 13th most populous city in Illinois with a population of 78,680, has a crime rate of 1,899 per 100,000 people. As per the latest FBI data from 2021, Bloomington reported four murders, nineteen robberies, 152 assaults, and 141 burglaries.

Escalating Crime

Numerous factors may be contributing to the surge in crime in Lincoln State. The volatile social climate and the deteriorating political scene in Chicago have undoubtedly played a role in the safety issues plaguing many of the state’s major cities. Ongoing disputes between educators, administrators, and parents have also had ripple effects.

It’s crucial to highlight that Illinois’s challenges aren’t solely due to the influence of large cities. Many suburban areas rank among the state’s safest. The present scenario illuminates isolated clusters of crime existing within the state’s boundaries. Therefore, it’s essential to assess each city independently and avoid broad generalizations about crime or safety.

Staying Safe in Illinois

The most effective strategy is to avoid known dangerous areas. Regrettably, crime is becoming an increasingly routine event. The old saying of ‘safety in numbers’ holds when moving through any densely populated area. Being alert to one’s environment isn’t merely a recommendation, it’s a necessity to prevent becoming a crime statistic.

Securing your home by locking doors and windows is another sensible precaution. The aim is to make it as challenging as possible for anyone to break into your home. Devices like motion-sensor lights and security alarms efficiently eliminate the element of surprise, which many intruders depend on. Furthermore, an age-old crime deterrent—a barking dog—remains one of the most effective.

Certain breeds, like the German Shepherd, are particularly good at this. There’s a reason they’re integral to law enforcement and military K9 units. Even if you don’t own a pet, a “Beware of Dog” sign can be sufficient. We’ve even seen innovative alarms equipped with a barking dog motion detector.

Final Words