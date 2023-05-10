10 Most Dangerous Cities in Florida: Watch Your Back

The most violent cities in Florida include Lake City, Riviera Beach, and Cocoa. If you’re considering a relocation to the sunshine state, it’s advisable to steer clear of these locations and other Florida cities notorious for violent crime. Here’s our comprehensive list of the least safe places to reside in Florida if security is a priority.

Top 10 (2023)

Lake City

Riviera Beach

Cocoa

Florida City

Lake Worth

Homestead

Daytona Beach

Lauderhill

Orlando

Tallahassee

Lake City

Total Population: 12,329

Rate of Violent Crime: 15.74 per 1,000 residents

Incidence of Property Crime: 54.42 per 1,000 residents

Percentage of Poverty: 22.2%

Rate of Unemployment: 7.7%

Lake City holds the dubious distinction of being Florida’s most dangerous city. With a violent crime rate of 1,547 per 100,000 inhabitants, it not only tops the state but also ranks amongst the worst in the nation.

Despite its smaller population of roughly 12,500 and a cost of living lower than many other Florida locations, Lake City suffers from extremely high poverty and crime rates. The likelihood of becoming a victim of violent crime in Lake City is nearly 4 times higher than the statewide average, earning it a spot among Florida’s least safe cities.

Riviera Beach

Total Population: 37,604

Violent Crime Frequency: 11.41 per 1,000 inhabitants

Incidence of Property Crime: 31.30 per 1,000 inhabitants

Percentage of Poverty: 20.04%

Joblessness Index: 6.6%

This small community of 35,000 residents has an alarmingly high violent crime rate, with a murder rate seven times the national average, making it the worst city in Florida for this particular crime.

Riviera Beach, situated on the outskirts of the Miami metropolitan area, has parts that should be bypassed if safety is a concern. The safest area in Riviera Beach is Singer Island, but the remaining city areas contribute to its ranking among the worst areas in Florida. Notably, Riviera Beach is a short 10-minute drive from North Palm Beach, one of Florida’s safest cities.

Cocoa

Total Population: 19,041

Rate of Violent Crime: 11.24 per 1,000 residents

Incidence of Property Crime: 57.82 per 1,000 residents

Percentage of Poverty: 13.0%

Jobless Rate: 4.5%

Another hazardous town in Florida, known for its significantly high violent crime rate. Despite its population of just 19,000, the violent crime rate in Cocoa is 1,108 per 100,000 residents, which is 2.8 times the national average and triple the state average. Burglaries and assaults are the most prevalent types of violent crime in Cocoa.

Cocoa is nestled on the Space Coast, near Cape Canaveral, and should be avoided if you’re seeking a safe and tranquil place to settle in the Sunshine State.

Lake Worth

Total Population: 42,219

Rate of Violent Crime: 9.26 per 1,000 residents

Incidence of Property Crime: 44.32 per 1,000 residents

Percentage of Poverty: 21.6%

Jobless Rate: 2.30%

Just a brief drive south of Riviera Beach, is another of Florida’s cities with a high violent crime rate. In Lake Worth, the violent crime rate is 996 per 100,000 residents, which is over 2.5 times the state and national average. However, Lake Worth’s crime rates have been on the decline in recent years.

The northern districts in Lake Worth are more perilous than the rest of the city, so it’s best to avoid them altogether.

Panama City

Total Population: 32,939

Rate of Violent Crime: 9.26 per 1000 residents

Incidence of Property Crime: 44.32 per 1000 residents

Percentage of Poverty: 21.6%

Unemployment Rate: 2.30%

Located in Bay County, Panama City is recognized as one of Florida’s most violent cities, despite its popularity as a beach destination. The city is known for its stunning landscapes, pristine waters, and diverse wildlife. It offers various outdoor activities such as fishing, scuba diving, and cruising, and is home to numerous shopping venues and eateries. Housing in Panama City is relatively affordable, making it an attractive option for families.

However, high crime rates, including murders, armed robberies, and kidnappings, particularly in areas like Curundú, El Chorrillo, and San Miguelito, have marred its reputation.

Lauderhill

Total Population: 74,482

Rate of Violent Crime: 8.56 per 1,000 inhabitants

Incidence of Property Crime: 24.56 per 1,000 inhabitants

Percentage of Poverty: 24.64%

Joblessness Index: 8.1%

Lauderhill, a Florida city, has seen an increase in crime rates over the past few years. In 2022, this city of 72,000 residents recorded 632 violent crimes, a rise of more than 20% from 2018. The overall violent crime rate in Lauderhill is 878 per 100,000 people, which means residents of Lauderhill are 2.3 times more likely to be victims of violent crime compared to the average Floridian.

Homestead

Total Residents: 80,737

Incidence of Violent Crime: 7.57 per 1,000 residents

Incidence of Property Crime: 21.20 per 1,000 residents

Poverty Level: 27.1%

Jobless Rate: 8.7%

the cost of living in Homestead is relatively high. The city is notable for its diversity and balanced mix of younger and older demographics.

Despite these positive attributes, Homestead ranks among Florida’s most dangerous cities due to elevated rates of property and violent crimes.

For those considering a move to Homestead, the northwest region of the city is often recommended as a safer choice by local inhabitants..

Daytona Beach

Total Population: 72,647

Rate of Violent Crime: 9.99 per 1,000 inhabitants

Incidence of Property Crime: 29.73 per 1,000 inhabitants

Percentage of Poverty: 20.54%

Joblessness Index: 7.1%

Daytona Beach, famous for its race track and spring break celebrations, draws hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. Regrettably, it’s one of Florida’s most hazardous places to live.

The violent crime rate in Daytona Beach is 1,006 per 100,000 residents, meaning that residents are almost three times more likely to be a victim of violent crime compared to the state average. Property crime rates in Daytona Beach are also alarming, almost 2.5 times the state average.

Tallahassee

Total Population: 197,000

Rate of Violent Crime: 7.52 per 1,000 residents

Incidence of Property Crime: 30.97 per 1,000 residents

Percentage of Poverty: 27.1%

Jobless Rate: 5.1%

Despite Florida’s hard-line approach to criminal activity, its capital, Tallahassee, ranks as one of the state’s worst areas in terms of violent crime. In 2021, Tallahassee reported 1,516 violent crimes, which translates to 774 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. This makes Tallahassee more than twice as dangerous as both the state and national average.

The rate of property crime in Tallahassee is also considerably high, with the chances of being a victim of property crime being approximately 1 in 30.

Orlando

Total Population: 307,573

Rate of Violent Crime: 8.28 for every 1,000 individuals

Incidence of Property Crime: 36.80 for every 1,000 individuals

Percentage of Poverty: 19.1%

Unemployment Percentage: 2.80%

Orlando, the most populous city in Florida, has a violent crime rate that is 2.2 times higher than the state average.

Although crime in Orlando had been decreasing for decades, dropping significantly since 2002, there has been a slight increase since 2020. Nevertheless, the city has made commendable efforts to reduce violent crime and make Orlando safer for its residents.

Counterpart: Most Secure Cities in Florida

While some cities in Florida have a higher crime rate, there are also quite safe locales in the state. Below is a rundown of the top 5 safest cities in Florida.

Leading the pack is Sweetwater, Florida, boasting a safety score of 1.21 and hence, taking the top spot as the safest city in Florida. Situated near Miami, Sweetwater illustrates that proximity to Miami doesn’t necessarily equate to high crime rates. Finding a secure neighborhood could be vital. Next up is Naples, Florida, with a safety rating of 1.12. This town is positioned on Florida’s gulf coast. With a population of around 21,000, it’s a relatively small city that benefits from a low unemployment rate and proximity to stunning beaches. The city’s modest population likely factors into its reduced violent and property crime rates. Key Biscayne, Florida, comes in with a safety rating of 1.06. As one of the Florida Keys, this island off the coast of Florida offers a gorgeous living environment with a relatively small population. Coral Gables, Florida, is another secure city, with a safety score of 1. Similar to Sweetwater, it’s relatively close to Miami, suggesting that beautiful beaches and a vibrant city center are just a short drive away. Lastly, Satellite Beach, Florida, has a safety rating of 0.83. Positioned about halfway between Miami and Jacksonville, it’s also in close proximity to Daytona Beach.

FAQ

Q1: What contributes to high crime rates in cities?

A1: Crime rates in cities can be influenced by a variety of factors. Socioeconomic factors such as poverty and unemployment can contribute to higher crime rates, as individuals who struggle with financial instability may be more likely to engage in criminal activities. Other factors can include population density, education levels, the availability of social and community services, and the effectiveness of local law enforcement agencies.

Q2: How does crime rate impact quality of life in a city?

A2: High crime rates can significantly impact the quality of life in a city. Residents may feel unsafe and live in fear, which can lead to stress and anxiety. High crime rates can also discourage businesses from operating in the area, leading to economic decline and fewer job opportunities. It can also affect property values and make the city less attractive to potential residents or tourists.

Q3: What are some measures a city can take to decrease crime rates?

A3: Cities can implement a variety of measures to decrease crime rates. This can include investing in community services such as education, job training programs, and mental health services. Improving law enforcement strategies and increasing police presence in high-crime areas can also help. Additionally, cities can implement crime prevention programs and encourage community involvement in keeping neighborhoods safe.

Q4: How can individuals stay safe in cities with high crime rates?

A4: Individuals can take several steps to stay safe in cities with high crime rates. This can include staying aware of their surroundings, especially when walking alone or at night. It’s also advisable to avoid high-crime areas whenever possible. Home security systems and car alarms can provide additional protection. Lastly, getting to know your neighbors and participating in local community watch programs can also contribute to individual and neighborhood safety.

Q5: What factors contribute to a city being considered ‘safe’?

A5: A city is typically considered ‘safe’ when it has low crime rates, especially violent crimes. Other factors can include the effectiveness of local law enforcement, the availability and accessibility of public services such as healthcare and education, and the general socioeconomic wellbeing of the community. A safe city will often have a strong sense of community, good employment opportunities, and a high quality of life for its residents.

Q6: How can I research the safety of a city I’m considering moving to?

A6: There are several resources you can use to research the safety of a city. Websites such as City-Data, NeighborhoodScout, and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program provide detailed crime statistics for cities across the U.S. Local news outlets can also provide insight into recent crime trends. Additionally, you can reach out to local real estate agents or community organizations for more personalized advice and information.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the safety of a city significantly influences its livability and attractiveness to both current residents and potential newcomers. Florida, a state rich in cultural diversity and natural beauty, presents a spectrum of safety profiles across its cities. Cities like Lake City, Riviera Beach, Cocoa, and others have unfortunately gained notoriety for their high crime rates. On the other hand, Sweetwater, Naples, Key Biscayne, and other cities have demonstrated that safety and tranquility are achievable even in the most populous state.

It’s crucial to remember that high crime rates are often symptomatic of broader socioeconomic issues, such as unemployment and poverty. As such, effective solutions to crime often involve addressing these root causes through education, job creation, and community support programs.