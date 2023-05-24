10 Most Dangerous Cities In Alabama 2023: Explore With Caution

Alabama, renowned for its vibrant and significant history, offers a valuable lens into the evolution of the United States.

Often referred to as the “Heart of Dixie,” Alabama is celebrated for its pivotal role in the Civil Rights movement, marked by figures like Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The state also takes pride in being the birthplace of iconic Americans such as Channing Tatum and Helen Keller.

From its passion for college football to its status as a top producer of steel piping, Alabama showcases its broad range of cultural and economic facets.

When planning a trip to Alabama, it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with areas that are notably hazardous.

10 Riskiest Places 2023

City Population Violent Crime Rate per 100,000 Property Crime Rate per 100,000 Anniston 22,400 2,992 6,250 Fairfield 11,000 1,500 5,000 Bessemer 26,800 721 3,371 Birmingham 212,000 1,483 6,132 Prichard 22,300 1,193 5,650 Lanette 6,200 1,129 4,516 Selma 19,500 1,641 6,205 Gadsden 36,300 1,000 5,234 Tarrant 6,300 511 2,674 Troy 19,000 445 2,105

1. Anniston

Situated in Alabama’s northeast region, is unfortunately recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state. It has a population of roughly 22,400. Anniston’s violent crime rate is a whopping 2,992 per 100,000 people, which is significantly higher than the U.S. average by 68%. Both residents and tourists have a 1 in 10 likelihood of becoming a crime victim, making it advisable to restrict activities during the day and night, and consider bypassing this city entirely if possible.

Population: 22,400

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,992

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,250

2. Fairfield

Fairfield’s crime rate stands at an alarming 219% higher than Alabama’s average and 308% above the U.S. average, despite its relatively small population of just under 11,000. This makes it the 34th most dangerous place to live in the U.S. Fairfield’s crime, including both violent and property crime, has been consistently high over recent years. Daytime activities are generally safe, but caution is advised at night, with prearranged transportation being preferable.

Population: 11,000

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,500

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,000

3. Bessemer

Located in Birmingham’s southwestern region with a population of about 26,800, is renowned for its natural resources of limestone, iron ore, and coal. However, it’s also the sixth most dangerous place to live in Alabama due to its high crime rate, even with a decrease by 25% in recent years. Bessemer reports about 4,500 crimes per 100,000 people, with violent crime constituting 721 incidents and property crime accounting for 3,371.

Population: 26,800

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 721

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 3,371

4. Birmingham

Birmingham, popularly referred to as The Magic City due to its rapid expansion in the steel and iron sectors, is the most populous city in Alabama, boasting over 212,000 residents. A high murder rate (88 murders) places Birmingham in a peculiar position, having a higher per capita murder rate than most larger cities. Areas like downtown, Ensley, and Norwood are known for gang violence and should be avoided if possible. The suburbs, on the other hand, are generally safer, with reliable public transportation options.

Population: 212,000

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,483

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,132

5. Prichard

A city with approximately 22,300 inhabitants, suffers from a crime rate that’s 2.1 times the national average, making it a less desirable place to live. The city experienced a 32% drop in crime after 2017, with violent crime numbers reaching 1,193. Despite decreasing crime rates and increased police activity, Prichard is still ranked the 12th worst place to live in the U.S. Daytime activities are relatively safe, but nighttime activities, particularly for solo female travelers, should be avoided.

Population: 22,300

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,193

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,650

6. Lanett

Lanett, a small town located in east-central Alabama, houses just 6,200 residents but experiences a crime rate that’s three times the national average. Once notorious for gang violence, Lanett’s local government has worked hard to alleviate this issue since the early 2010s. While property crime has been on a downward trend, violent crime has seen a slight increase in recent years. Daytime activities are generally safe, but residents and visitors are advised to remain indoors at night.

Population: 6,200

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,129

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 4,516

7. Selma

Located in south-central Alabama, Selma has a history of drug-related crime and gang violence. Despite having a small population of only 19,500, the city still suffers from a high crime rate for its size. However, recent statistics show a 5% decrease in crime, making Selma marginally safer than other U.S. cities. While police patrols are sparse in some parts of the town, day trips are generally safe but nighttime activities are discouraged.

Population: 19,500

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,641

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,205

8. Gadsden

A city with rich historical roots related to the Civil War, is an industrial hub with a population of 36,300. Despite police efforts, Gadsden records 1,000 violent crimes per 100,000 people, a staggering 179% higher than the U.S. average. Property crime rates are also high. While daytime exploration is safe, solo female travelers need to be cautious at night. Public transportation is considered safe for commuting around the city.

Population: 36,300

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,000

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,234

9. Tarrant

Tarrant is a small town with a population of 6,300, ranking ninth in terms of crime rate. The town’s crime rate is 143% higher than the state average and 210% higher than the national average. Daytime activities are typically safe, but the town has recorded 511 violent crimes and 2,674 property crimes per 100,000 people. Despite a few panhandlers and pickpockets, public transportation is generally considered safe.

Population: 6,300

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 511

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,674

10. Troy

Lastly, Troy, a town with just under 19,000 residents, records double the national average violent crime rate, with 445 violent crimes and 676 property crimes. While violent crimes have decreased, property crimes have seen an increase in recent years, making Troy the tenth city on this list. Daytime activities are safe, but caution is advised for nighttime activities. Accommodation options with robust security systems are available, but flashing valuables or carrying large sums of cash is discouraged.

Population: 19,000

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 445

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,105

5 Crucial Safety Guidelines for Your Alabama Visit

One: Equip Yourself for the Climate Alabama’s geographical position in the U.S. brings intense heat and humidity during the summers.

Most indoor areas offer air conditioning, but if you plan on hiking, equip yourself with ample bug spray, sunscreen, and water, and dress appropriately for the weather.

The state’s winters are generally mild and pleasant, but be wary of occasional ice storms that could make driving or walking risky.

Two: Avoid Displaying Expensive Items Alabama has a high poverty rate, with many residents living below the national poverty line.

Considering the prevalence of crimes like theft, publicly displaying cash, jewelry, or high-end electronics could potentially make you a crime target.

So, either leave costly items at home or secure them in the hotel safe during your visit.

Three: Maintain Situational Awareness Exploring Alabama’s diverse neighborhoods is part of the state’s charm.

However, always stay aware of your surroundings. If something feels off, trust your instincts and head in the opposite direction.

There are numerous safe locales to visit day or night, but it’s always wise to stay alert and know your fastest exit route from any area.

Four: Steer Clear of Protests While protests are a fundamental right in America and can lead to meaningful change, they can occasionally escalate to violence.

Regrettably, some protests in the U.S. may start with peaceful intentions but quickly become chaotic.

If you spot a large crowd assembling, it’s best to avoid the area.

Remember, the issues at stake are not your battle, and it’s essential to avoid getting involved in potential conflicts that could lead to injury or legal trouble during your visit.

Five: Exercise Caution When Camping Should you plan to explore the natural beauty of Alabama, bear in mind that several dangerous and venomous creatures could pose a risk.

Ensure you inform the local ranger’s office about your plans, including your visit duration and return date, and carry a first-aid kit.

Stick to the designated paths and set up camp only at officially designated camping sites.

FAQ

Which neighborhoods in Birmingham should I avoid due to high crime rates?

While Birmingham, Alabama’s most populous city, has its safe and vibrant neighborhoods, there are certain areas that have experienced higher crime rates. Downtown, Ensley, and Norwood are known for their higher levels of gang violence and should be avoided, especially at night. It is recommended to explore the city’s suburbs, which generally offer a safer environment, and utilize reliable public transportation options.

What are some safety tips for traveling in Alabama?

When visiting Alabama, it is important to consider the following safety tips:

Familiarize yourself with the climate: Alabama experiences intense heat and humidity during summers, so be prepared with bug spray, sunscreen, and ample water. During winters, occasional ice storms can make driving or walking risky. Avoid displaying expensive items: Due to the prevalence of theft and Alabama’s high poverty rate, it is advisable to avoid publicly displaying cash, jewelry, or high-end electronics that could make you a target. Secure valuable items in a hotel safe or leave them at home. Maintain situational awareness: While exploring diverse neighborhoods in Alabama can be enjoyable, always stay aware of your surroundings. Trust your instincts and head in the opposite direction if something feels off. Know the fastest exit routes from any area. Steer clear of protests: While protests are a fundamental right, they can occasionally turn violent. If you encounter a large crowd assembling, it is best to avoid the area and not get involved in potential conflicts that could lead to injury or legal trouble. Exercise caution when camping: If planning to explore Alabama’s natural beauty, be aware of potentially dangerous and venomous creatures. Inform the local ranger’s office about your plans, stick to designated paths, and camp only at officially designated camping sites. Carry a first-aid kit for emergencies.

Are there any safer neighborhoods or cities in Alabama that I should consider visiting?

Yes, Alabama has several safe neighborhoods and cities worth exploring. While some areas within cities may have higher crime rates, there are many places in Alabama that are known for their safety and hospitality. For example, exploring the suburbs of Birmingham provides a safer environment compared to certain downtown areas. It is advisable to research and choose neighborhoods and cities known for their low crime rates and positive community environments.

What steps can I take to ensure personal safety during my visit to Alabama?

To ensure personal safety during your visit to Alabama, consider the following steps:

Research your destination: Before your trip, gather information about the cities and neighborhoods you plan to visit. Familiarize yourself with local safety guidelines, crime rates, and potential risks in each area. Stay in well-reviewed accommodations: Choose accommodations with robust security systems and positive guest reviews. Prioritize locations that offer secure parking and well-lit areas. Utilize reliable transportation: Use reliable and reputable transportation options, such as licensed taxis or ride-sharing services, to move around the cities safely. Avoid walking alone in unfamiliar or high-crime areas, especially at night. Inform others about your plans: Share your travel itinerary, including the dates and locations you plan to visit, with a trusted friend or family member.

Are there any specific precautions for solo female travelers in Alabama?

Solo female travelers visiting Alabama should take extra precautions to ensure their safety. Here are a few tips:

Stay in well-populated areas: Choose accommodations in safe and bustling neighborhoods with a good reputation for security. Avoid staying in remote or isolated locations, especially if traveling alone. Be cautious at night: It is advisable to avoid walking alone at night, especially in unfamiliar or poorly lit areas. Stick to well-traveled routes and consider using transportation services like taxis or rideshares for added safety. Blend in with the locals: Dress modestly and try to blend in with the local culture to avoid drawing unnecessary attention. Avoid flashy jewelry or displaying expensive items that might attract unwanted attention.

Which neighborhoods in Bessemer are considered the most dangerous?

Bessemer, located in the southwestern region of Birmingham, has certain neighborhoods that are associated with higher crime rates. While it’s important to note that crime can occur anywhere and the situation may change over time, some neighborhoods in Bessemer that have experienced higher crime rates include Alabama Avenue, Brighton, and West Lake Highlands. It is advisable to exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings when visiting these areas.

What safety precautions should I take while exploring Alabama’s natural parks and wilderness areas?

Alabama’s natural parks and wilderness areas offer stunning landscapes and outdoor activities. To ensure your safety during these adventures, consider the following precautions:

Research the area: Before visiting a natural park or wilderness area, gather information about the specific risks, terrain, and wildlife you may encounter. This will help you prepare adequately and know what to expect. Follow park rules and guidelines: Abide by the rules and regulations set by the park authorities. Stay on designated trails, avoid prohibited areas, and respect any wildlife or environmental protection guidelines in place. Travel in groups or inform others: If possible, travel with a group of friends or family members when exploring remote areas. Alternatively, inform someone trustworthy about your plans, including your expected return time and any specific routes or trails you plan to take. Carry essential supplies: Pack necessary items such as a first-aid kit, sufficient water, appropriate clothing and footwear, insect repellent, and a map or compass. Be prepared for unexpected changes in weather conditions. Stay aware of wildlife: While enjoying the natural beauty of Alabama, be mindful of the presence of wildlife. Keep a safe distance from animals, avoid feeding them, and follow any instructions provided by park officials regarding encounters with specific species, especially those that may be potentially dangerous.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alabama offers a rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty for visitors to explore. While the state has notable cities and neighborhoods with higher crime rates, it is important to remember that crime can occur anywhere, and many areas in Alabama are safe and welcoming.

By familiarizing yourself with the potential risks and following essential safety guidelines, you can enjoy a memorable and secure visit to Alabama. Be aware of the specific neighborhoods with higher crime rates, such as those mentioned in the article, and exercise caution when venturing into these areas.