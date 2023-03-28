Minnesota Lake Shore: Couple Charged for Dumping Human Body Parts in Plastic Bags

Two individuals have been arrested and charged after the discovery of human remains on the shore of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minnesota. Bradley Allen Weyaus, 21, of Isle, has been charged with second-degree murder, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and engaging in a corpse or death scene in which a body and evidence were concealed. His girlfriend, Alexis Marion Elling, 21, of Rochester, has been arrested and charged with assisting a perpetrator as an accomplice after the crime.

The victim has been identified as Rodney Pendegayosh Jr., 25, of Isle. His remains were discovered on Tuesday when road workers clearing an area near Mille Lacs Lake found a plastic container sealed with bungee cords and tape. The container was opened and a severed human foot was found inside. The employees immediately contacted the police.

As the police officer responded to the scene, a white Saturn traveling in the same direction refused to pull over and let the officer pass. The officer realized the vehicle was associated with Weyaus. The police chased the Saturn, which led them to a rural property off Southport Road in Mille Lacs County. A resident of the property stated that the person driving the Saturn was Weyaus and was hiding in one of the buildings on the property. Weyaus was later found and arrested in a motor vehicle due to warrants and fleeing a peace officer.

Two duffel bags were found containing several items, including a hammer, hacksaw, industrial tape, and spent shotgun shells. Law enforcement also discovered a handwritten note at an apartment building on Main Street in Isle, where Weyaus was recently spotted with a storage container. The note indicated remorse and sadness for causing trouble and said they would not allow law enforcement to arrest them. A search of the apartment revealed that several rugs had been removed from the floor.

Elling has admitted to being in a relationship with Weyaus and being involved in the events surrounding the victim. She stated that Weyaus had told her that he killed Pendegayosh and that his body was in the storage container. However, she did not help place the body in the container, which she said was already loaded and sealed when brought to her attention. Elling also admitted to removing the container from an apartment building on Main Street in Isle, knowing Pendegayosh’s body was inside, and driving it to an apartment building in Wahkon where it was unloaded.

Weyaus and Elling are scheduled to appear in Mille Lacs County District Court on April 4.

The discovery of the human remains has sent shockwaves through the community, as it is a gruesome reminder of the potential dangers that can lurk in our neighborhoods. It is also a stark reminder that the police will work tirelessly to bring justice to the families of the victims and hold those responsible for their crimes accountable for their actions.

While the case is still ongoing, it is clear that the arrests and charges brought against Weyaus and Elling are significant developments. They serve as a warning to those who believe they can commit heinous crimes and get away with them, that the police and the law will always catch up with them in the end. As the investigation continues, the community will be watching closely to see what additional information is uncovered and what justice is served for the victim and their loved ones.

{Source}