The 2024 Mazda CX-70 Could Dethrone the Toyota RAV4

Mazda, a brand synonymous with innovation and luxury, is all set to shake up the SUV market with its upcoming model, the 2024 Mazda CX-70. Following the success of the CX-90, the Japanese automaker is gearing up to introduce the CX-70, a premium two-row SUV that promises to blend luxury with performance.

With plans announced back in 2021, Mazda has been on a relentless journey to expand its SUV lineup, targeting both North American and global markets. The CX-70, in particular, is designed with the North American customer in mind, offering a spacious interior, advanced technology, and eco-friendly options.

Countdown to the 2024 Mazda CX-70: Pricing and Release Date

Hold onto your gearshifts, car aficionados! Mazda is not just shifting lanes; they’re aiming to blaze a trail right through the luxury SUV market. With the CX-70 in their rearview mirror, stalwarts like the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC might just feel the heat. Imagine the finesse of a BMW’s ride and handling, but with the spaciousness of a penthouse – that’s the CX-70 for you.

And here’s the kicker: while the price tag remains a tantalizing mystery, whispers in the auto alley suggest that Mazda might just pull a masterstroke by offering this beast at a price that’ll make its rivals blink twice.

And for those marking their calendars, the wait is almost over. Mazda’s head honcho, Jeff Guyton, has dropped some turbocharged news – the CX-70 is set to make its grand entrance in 2023. If the rumble in the auto grapevine is anything to go by, we might be setting our eyes on this beauty as early as July or August. And by the time the leaves turn golden in October, the U.S. roads could be graced with the roaring presence of the 2024 Mazda CX-70.

So, gearheads, buckle up! The Mazda CX-70 is revving its engines, and it promises to be one exhilarating ride!

Performance and Power

The CX-70 is not just about luxury; it’s about power too. Expected to offer both plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid straight-six powertrain options, the SUV is set to deliver a thrilling driving experience.

Rumors suggest that the turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six engine will churn out an impressive 340 horsepower. In contrast, the 2.5-liter inline-four plug-in Hybrid model, similar to the CX-60, will offer 323 horsepower with an all-electric range of approximately 39 miles.

With such power under the hood, the CX-70 is poised to offer a driving experience that’s both exhilarating and efficient. Comparatively, the Toyota RAV4, one of its main competitors, offers a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 203 hp. The RAV4 Hybrid boosts this to 219 hp, while the RAV4 Prime or PHEV delivers 302 hp. The CX-70, with its potential powertrain options, might just have an edge over its competitors.

Luxury and Features

Mazda is known for its luxurious interiors, and the CX-70 is no exception. The SUV is expected to boast a spacious interior adorned with premium materials, ensuring a comfortable and elevated driving experience. Features like Nappa leather seats, accent stitching, ambient lighting, brushed metal trim, soft-touch covered surfaces, premium suede upholstery, and a panoramic moonroof are anticipated.

On the tech front, the CX-70 is set to impress with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a similar-sized infotainment system, head-up display, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and a premium audio system.

Not to forget, the SUV will also offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a wireless charging pad. Safety, a paramount concern for any vehicle, will be addressed with Mazda’s ‘i-Activsense’ safety technologies, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.

A Symphony of Tech, Luxury, and Safety

Mazda, always the maestro in the SUV symphony, is tuning up for another masterpiece with the CX-70. Picture this: a dashboard that’s not just a dashboard but a canvas of artistry, adorned with the finest woven textiles, the plush embrace of Nappa leather, and the timeless elegance of wood trim. All of this, harmonizing perfectly with Mazda’s iconic Kodo design philosophy.

Dive deeper into the tech ensemble, and the CX-70 promises a concerto of features. The infotainment system, reminiscent of the one in the CX-60, is set to be a visual treat with its vibrant and customizable digital displays. And for those who can’t live without their tunes and apps, the standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are ready to play the perfect backup.

But wait, the crescendo doesn’t stop there. The Mazda Connect system, with its intuitive commander control knob, ensures you’re always in command. Add to that the convenience of wireless charging, USB-C ports for both front and rear passengers, and ambient lighting that sets the mood just right. And for the audiophiles? A premium Bose audio system awaits to serenade you with every beat and note of your favorite tracks.

Yet, amidst all this luxury and tech, Mazda hasn’t missed a beat on safety. The CX-70 is orchestrated to be a fortress on wheels. With Mazda’s ‘i-Activsense’ safety suite taking the lead, features like Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist ensure that every journey is as safe as it is enjoyable. And for that extra touch of care? The Rear Seat Alert is there to ensure everyone’s safety.

The CX-70 vs. The Competition

The 2024 Mazda CX-70 is not just another SUV; it’s a statement. With its expected features and performance, it’s poised to challenge top-performing rivals like the Kia Telluride and, more notably, the Toyota RAV4. The RAV4, a dominant player in the SUV market, might just have met its match. The CX-70, with its potential power, luxury, and features, could very well dethrone the RAV4. Only time will tell, but the anticipation is palpable.

FAQ

Is Mazda popular in Europe?

Mazda has a presence in Europe and has seen varying degrees of popularity over the years. While it might not be as dominant as some European brands, Mazda has a loyal customer base and is known for its innovative designs and technology in the European market.

Is the CX-50 bigger than the CX-5?

Specific dimensions for the CX-50 have not been officially released by Mazda as of my last update. However, based on the naming convention, the CX-50 might be positioned between the CX-5 and the larger CX-70 or CX-90 in terms of size.

Where will the CX-70 be built?

The specific manufacturing location for the CX-70 has not been officially confirmed by Mazda at the time of my last update. However, Mazda typically manufactures its vehicles in Japan and has several facilities worldwide.

Is the CX-7 discontinued?

Yes, the Mazda CX-7 was discontinued after the 2012 model year. Mazda introduced the CX-5 as a replacement in its SUV lineup.

Conclusion

The countdown to the 2024 Mazda CX-70 has begun. With its expected release in the second half of 2023, the automotive world is abuzz with excitement. Mazda, with its reputation for delivering top-notch vehicles, has set the bar high for the CX-70.

If the SUV lives up to the hype, it could very well redefine the SUV market, offering unparalleled luxury, performance, and value for money. The RAV4 and other competitors should be on the lookout; the CX-70 is coming, and it means business.