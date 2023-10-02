How to Make an Essay Longer: Clever Strategies and Tips For Students 2023

Writing an essay is not an easy task, especially when you reach academic studies. Many students have issues with creating a comprehensive, concise, and cohesive essay that will meet the required word count. Making it longer while keeping the quality high is harder than it appears.

But, don’t fret, we are here to help with that issue. In this article, we are going to touch precisely on that subject. With essay writing keeping the integrity is essential, and doing it while keeping it to the subject, within the desired word count, without compromising on the quality can be daunting. Let’s see how to avoid this pitfall.

Invoke Understanding

Know what you’re doing. Know what you’re writing. Not all assignments are the same. For some, you’ll need a deeper understanding of the subject. This is why you’ll need to look over the assignment requirements all over again until you know exactly what’s asked of you.

When you have a complete understanding of the subject on hand, you will find it much easier to meet the word count requirements. Today, it is hard to receive the exact word count when you’re asking ChatGPT to write it for you.

Dedicate Time to Research

The hardest essays to write are the ones you are not too familiar with. Every essay requires thorough research. This is an area where you are not allowed to save effort or time. Dedicate both to researching and analyzing the subject thoroughly.

If you do this the word count will not pose a hard issue for you. Instead, you will delve deep into the intricacies of the subject you’re tasked with writing about, and the job will take care of itself. If this is not the way you want to take it, maybe writingpapersucks.com could be of help.

Expand the Thesis Statement

A thesis statement is the foundation of every essay. If you want a longer, and more detailed essay, you need to put work into the thesis first. Every subject has multiple dimensions to explore it within.

The more of them you cover in your thesis the richer and more congested the essay will be. When you approach any writing like this, you shouldn’t have any issues in making your essay longer. This is best done by adding subtopics to your overall topic.

With a thesis promoted like this, you can dig deeper into other parts of the essay faster without having to make any compromise in terms of length.

Enhance The Introduction

The introduction is where your story starts. Yes, it can be short, and to make a valid point for the rest of the essay, but you could also make a different approach. Instead of keeping it short and sweet, expand the introduction. Add more context to it. Enhance it.

There are many ways you can do this, and we’re not talking about sprouting nonsense and adding irrelevant facts. No, expanding the introduction is best done by adding relevant anecdotes, interesting facts, definitions, and historical context to your overall writing.

Further Develop Body Paragraphs

If you’ve been following our instructions carefully so far, this part shouldn’t pose any issues. When you set the thesis and the introduction properly the body of the text writes itself. Here is where you can get creative. Add anecdotes, change perspectives, and shift between the writing dimensions.

Also, try to be comprehensive in everything you do, and make connections between paragraphs noticeable. Help your text blossom through extensive writing. Just try to make it richer with every word for the sake of the context and not the word count and you won’t make a mistake.

Create a Content Analysis

When you look to create lengthy content you need to ensure that your audience fully understands it. This is best done by providing analysis while you’re writing. Every piece of your text needs to be analyzed. Throughout the essay, you need to provide an analysis of everything you’ve written.

Not only that doing this is going to add to the desired word count but it will make the content more digestible to the reader. This is how you kill two birds with one stone. All you need to do is make each word serve a purpose without adding words that do not add to the quality of the content.

Focus on Quotations

This is a great idea, right? Now you’re feeling bad that you didn’t think of this first. Don’t worry, use this advice on free will. Quotations are already an existing text. They will come from the materials and authors you’ve found when researching your assignment.

A good essay will contain quite a few quotations. All you need to ensure is that they fit the context and the location in your text. You can’t just add quotations.

But, when put in the right place at the right time they enrich the content. Use them wisely, and not only do you add to the quality of your writing, but you will also lose the word count from your sight as you’ll provide more than enough words for your intended essay.

Rinse and Repeat With The Conclusion

Everything we said above regarding the thesis, introduction, body of the text, and quotations, needs to be applied to the conclusion.

While the conclusion needs to contain originality of its own, you can remind the readers of the part of the text you’ve covered in the upper section. This will make the conclusion richer, and at the same time help you with the length of your essay.

Formatting and Revision

If you’re even a little bit adept with Word or any other document-creating software you can meet the page count by manipulating margins and font size. Even if you apply this little trick you need to make sure that you do not compromise on the content quality, readability, and overall appearance of your essay.

When you’re done with the technical part of your essay, you need to revise everything both regarding the content and the quality of overall writing where grammar and spelling play a large role. Proofreading as a necessity of good essay creation mustn’t be neglected.

Bottom Line

While the length of the essay is not as important as its quality, it does play a role. So, when you need to reach a certain word count and you’re finding it hard to grasp the amount needed you need to revisit this article and do yourself a writing favor.