Louisiana – A 6-year-old girl was tragically killed and placed in a bucket before being left on her mother’s lawn, according to local police.

Bella Fontenelle was reported missing by her father on April 26, when he discovered both Bella and his girlfriend, 43-year-old Hannah Landon, had vanished from their home. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto shared this information during a press conference.

While searching the neighborhood, police found Bella’s body inside a bucket on her biological mother’s lawn, only a block away from her father’s house. The case then became a homicide investigation.

Security footage from neighbors showed Landon walking along the street, pulling a wagon containing the bucket with the child’s body. Investigators believe Bella was killed at her father’s home before being transported to her mother’s lawn in the bucket.

Landon was later located at a nearby hospital and taken into custody. She faces a charge of first-degree murder, as announced by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Twitter.

Lopinto stated that Landon had been in a long-term relationship with Bella’s father and lived with them. The two children split their time between their father’s and mother’s homes. Authorities have not released a motive for the killing or shared details about the relationship between Landon and Bella’s mother. After extensive interviews, police do not suspect the girl’s parents were involved in her death.

Bella attended St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic School, and the school community has been notified of the tragic loss.

Harahan Police Chief Edward Lepre addressed the community in a Facebook post, ensuring that Harahan remains a safe city. The investigation is still ongoing.

Harahan is a suburb of New Orleans.

Source:

https://news.yahoo.com/6-old-found-dead-bucket-161530581.html

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article274782801.html