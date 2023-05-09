Louisiana Man Arrested -14-Year-Old Girl Shot during Neighborhood Game of Hide And Seek

Louisiana deputies report a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head while playing hide and seek. Now, a local resident is under arrest facing numerous charges.

David V. Doyle, aged 58, was apprehended on Sunday, May 7, following allegations from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office that he fired shots at a group of children playing on his land, inadvertently injuring the girl.

The authorities responded to a shooting incident at a residence in Starks early that morning, as detailed in a press release. Upon their arrival, they discovered a teen who had been shot in the back of the head.

Multiple children were playing nearby and had sought refuge on a neighbor’s property, the sheriff’s office noted. The landowner, identified as Doyle, reportedly informed deputies that he had retrieved his gun after spotting shadows outside his house, as stated in the release.

Doyle claimed that he began shooting when he saw several individuals fleeing his property.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four instances of aggravated assault with a firearm, and unlawful firearm discharge, according to deputies.

As of May 8, Doyle was still in custody, as indicated by online records.

The girl, who has not been publicly named, was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, per deputies.

Gun Violence in the U.S. Annually, firearm-related injuries result in the death of thousands of U.S. citizens, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“During 2020, there were 45,222 firearm-related fatalities in the United States, equating to approximately 124 people succumbing to a firearm-related injury each day,” officials stated.

In the same year, injuries caused by firearms were among the top causes of death for individuals aged 1 to 44 in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The Louisiana shooting is still under investigation by authorities.

Starks is situated roughly 155 miles west of Baton Rouge.

