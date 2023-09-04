Check Out Lil Uzi Vert’s Updated 2023 Car Collection

Symere Bysil Woods, popularly known as Lil Uzi Vert, stands out as a unique figure in the rap industry. His emo-rap music and distinct fashion sense, which combines edginess with a playful touch, showcase his fearless self-expression. Another avenue of his self-expression is his passion for customizing cars. Particularly notable are his anime-themed car wraps, which we will delve into.

As of 2023, Lil Uzi Vert’s net worth is approximately $25 million. While his car collection may not be the largest, it is certainly unparalleled. Over time, Uzi has invested over $3.6 million in vehicles.

However, instead of the typical celebrity choices like Rolls-Royces or Bugattis, Uzi prefers to add a personal touch to his cars with anime graphics and bright color schemes. His collection boasts brands such as Audi, Bentley, Dodge, Lamborghini, and USSV.

After personalizing them, it’s not long before he opts for a new design. All his car modifications are executed by Michael Layton and his team of 20 at Car Effex in Sewell, N.J.

Despite the intricate nature of these customizations, the team embraces the challenge of bringing Lil Uzi’s imaginative visions to life. Now, let’s explore various cars owned by Lil Uzi and some intriguing FAQs about them.

Which vehicles are in Lil Uzi’s collection?

For someone who once sported a $24 million pink diamond on his forehead, cars are mere playthings. Lil Uzi Vert’s vehicles range from muscle cars and SUVs to high-performance vehicles and trucks. Each is uniquely wrapped and tailored to his preferences.

Did Lil Uzi purchase a Bugatti?

Indeed. Lil Uzi Vert’s Bugatti Veyron was previously owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr. Uzi acquired it at a steal for $1.7 million, even though its initial owner had invested close to $3.3 million in its purchase and customization.

Is Lil Uzi licensed to drive?

In a social media interaction with his followers, Lil Uzi Vert mentioned not possessing a driver’s license. Interestingly, Rick Ross also confessed to driving without the necessary paperwork.

Check Out His Collection

8. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Kicking off Lil Uzi Vert’s automobile collection is the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Acquired in 2010, Uzi’s Charger is far from ordinary. Initially, he opted for an army camo wrap complemented by black rims.

Later, he added a distinctive shark mouth design on the car’s front and paired it with striking rose-hued rims. Ultimately, he settled for a sleek matte grey finish.

Price : $62,295

: $62,295 Powertrain : 6.2L, Naturally Aspirated V8

: 6.2L, Naturally Aspirated V8 Horsepower : 707 hp @ 6,000 RPM

: 707 hp @ 6,000 RPM Torque : 650 lb-ft @ 4,800 RPM

: 650 lb-ft @ 4,800 RPM Transmission : 8-speed automatic

: 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH : 3.7 seconds

: 3.7 seconds Top Speed: 204 MPH

Though the base price of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat stands at $62,295, it’s likely that Uzi invested significantly more in its customization, as is his style with all his vehicles.

Under the hood, the Charger boasts a robust 6.2-liter V8 engine, delivering an impressive 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. This power enables the car to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 204 mph.

7. Audi R8

Another standout in Lil Uzi Vert’s car collection is the Audi R8. This particular vehicle is wrapped in a purple chrome finish, inspired by the anime “Sword Art Online.”

Uzi didn’t stop at just the exterior; he swapped out the standard 5.2-liter V10 engine for a Sheepy twin-turbocharged engine. Additionally, the R8 features an Alpil Widebody Kit, 22-inch staggered Forgiato wheels, and a custom Sparco interior.

Price : $194,900

: $194,900 Powertrain : 5.2L, Naturally Aspirated V10

: 5.2L, Naturally Aspirated V10 Horsepower : 602 hp @ 7,800 RPM

: 602 hp @ 7,800 RPM Torque : 413 lb-ft @ 6,500 RPM

: 413 lb-ft @ 6,500 RPM Transmission : 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-60 MPH : 3.1 seconds

: 3.1 seconds Top Speed: 203 MPH

While the base price of an Audi R8 is $169,900, it’s essential to note that the specifications provided here are for the standard R8 model. Uzi’s R8, given its modifications, might differ in performance.

The base Audi R8 is equipped with a 5.2-liter V10 engine that delivers 562 HP and 406 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 203 mph.

6. Lamborghini Urus

Another gem in Lil Uzi Vert’s collection is the Lamborghini Urus. Initially, Uzi’s Urus sported a military green exterior paired with black rims and a tri-colored white, gray, and black interior.

In 2018, he opted for a battleship gray wrap with vibrant orange highlights, complementing the Vlone Forgiato rims. By 2020, the car showcased a design inspired by the anime “Mobile Police Patlabor.” Ultimately, Uzi chose a vantablack wrap for the vehicle, giving it a unique, ultra-black appearance.

Price : $203,995

: $203,995 Powertrain : 4.0L, Twin-Turbocharged V8

: 4.0L, Twin-Turbocharged V8 Horsepower : 641 hp @ 6,000 RPM

: 641 hp @ 6,000 RPM Torque : 626 lb-ft @ 2,250 RPM

: 626 lb-ft @ 2,250 RPM Transmission : 8-speed automatic

: 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH : 3.4 seconds

: 3.4 seconds Top Speed: 190 MPH

With a base price of $203,995, the Lamborghini Urus is a powerhouse on wheels. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine churns out 641 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. This beast can sprint from 0 to 60 MPH in a mere 3.4 seconds and boasts a top speed of 190 MPH.

5. 2020 Bentley Continental GT

Another notable vehicle in Lil Uzi Vert’s collection is the Bentley Continental GT, one of two Bentleys he owns. Uzi’s Continental GT showcases a military green and black color scheme.

Unique features include a package equipped with strobe lights and sirens, an off-road roll cage at the front, and an interior adorned with green snake skin on the seats.

Price : $224,225

: $224,225 Powertrain : 6.0L, Twin-Turbocharged W12

: 6.0L, Twin-Turbocharged W12 Horsepower : 626 hp @ 6,000 RPM

: 626 hp @ 6,000 RPM Torque : 664 lb-ft @ 1,350 RPM

: 664 lb-ft @ 1,350 RPM Transmission : 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-60 MPH : 3.3 seconds

: 3.3 seconds Top Speed: 211 MPH

With a base price tag of $224,225, the Bentley Continental GT is a luxury powerhouse. Its heart is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, delivering 626 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, with a maximum speed of 211 mph.

4. Bentley Bentayga Mansory

In 2017, Lil Uzi Vert added the Bentley Bentayga Mansory to his collection. Initially, he maintained its original black-on-black color scheme. However, by 2019, he opted for a military green wrap, consistent with several of his other vehicles.

In 2020, Uzi took his customization a step further, adorning the car with a design inspired by the anime “Beyond the Boundary.” This was complemented by iris-colored bladed rims.

Price : $278,000

: $278,000 Powertrain : 6.0L, Twin-turbocharged W12

: 6.0L, Twin-turbocharged W12 Horsepower : 691 hp @ 5,000 RPM

: 691 hp @ 5,000 RPM Torque : 773 lb-ft @ 1,350 RPM

: 773 lb-ft @ 1,350 RPM Transmission : 8-speed automatic

: 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH : 3.6 seconds

: 3.6 seconds Top Speed: 193 MPH

With a starting price of approximately $278,000, the Bentley Bentayga Mansory is a symbol of luxury and power. Its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine delivers a robust 691 HP and 773 lb-ft of torque. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 193 mph.

3. USSV Rhino GX

Another unique vehicle in Lil Uzi Vert’s collection is the USSV Rhino GX. Crafted by US Specialty Vehicles (USSV), this behemoth is built on a Ford F-450 chassis. Originally, Uzi’s Rhino GX sported a military green finish.

Later, he opted for a battleship gray wrap with orange highlights to align with his other vehicles’ aesthetics. Subsequently, he adorned the car with a design inspired by the anime “Girls und Panzer” on a charcoal base.

Price : $331,000

: $331,000 Powertrain : 6.8L, Turbocharged V8

: 6.8L, Turbocharged V8 Horsepower : 440 hp

: 440 hp Torque : 860 lb-ft

: 860 lb-ft Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic 0-60 MPH : 8.3 seconds

: 8.3 seconds Top Speed: Data not provided

Eventually, Uzi decided to revert to a simpler look, retaining only the charcoal black wrap. The vehicle’s interior is equally impressive, boasting a train horn, a PS4, and seven TV screens.

With a price tag of $331,000, the USSV Rhino GX is powered by a turbocharged 6.7-liter V8 engine, delivering 440 hp and 860 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds.

2. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan found its way into Lil Uzi’s garage in 2018. Initially in seaweed green, it later received a battleship gray wrap with orange accents, a design Uzi chose to retain for this particular vehicle.

Price : $327,750

: $327,750 Powertrain : 6.75L, Twin-turbocharged V12

: 6.75L, Twin-turbocharged V12 Horsepower : 563 hp @ 5,000 RPM

: 563 hp @ 5,000 RPM Torque : 627 lb-ft @ 1,600 RPM

: 627 lb-ft @ 1,600 RPM Transmission : 8-speed automatic

: 8-speed automatic 0-60 MPH : 4.9 seconds

: 4.9 seconds Top Speed: 165 MPH

1. Bugatti Veyron

Topping the list is the iconic Bugatti Veyron, a 25th birthday acquisition for Lil Uzi. The wrap is a unique blend of the anime “Cowboy Bebop” and The Weeknd’s “Starboy” cover art, paired with a striking lipstick-red interior.

Price : $1,700,000

: $1,700,000 Powertrain : 8.0L, Quad-Turbocharged W16

: 8.0L, Quad-Turbocharged W16 Horsepower : 1001 hp @ 6,000 RPM

: 1001 hp @ 6,000 RPM Torque : 922 lb-ft @ 2,200 RPM

: 922 lb-ft @ 2,200 RPM Transmission : 7-speed automated manual

: 7-speed automated manual 0-60 MPH : 2.6 seconds

: 2.6 seconds Top Speed: 253 MPH

This Veyron, previously owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr., was acquired by Uzi for just over $1.7 million, a significant markdown from the $3.3 million Mayweather had invested. The car’s quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine propels it from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 253 mph.

Final Words

Lil Uzi Vert’s car collection is a testament to his unique taste and love for customization. Each vehicle, from luxury sedans to rugged SUVs, tells a story of his passion for anime, vibrant colors, and unparalleled performance. W

hile many celebrities opt for standard luxury vehicles, Uzi’s collection stands out, reflecting his individuality and fearless self-expression. It’s not just about owning a car; it’s about making it truly his own.