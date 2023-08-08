List Of Cars In The Late Young Dolph’s Car Collection

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., born on July 27, 1985, and departed on November 17, 2021, was widely recognized by his stage name, Young Dolph. This American rapper’s life was tragically cut short at the age of 36, following a shooting incident at a cookie shop in Tennessee.

We honor his memory and pray for his soul’s eternal peace. In 2016, Young Dolph made his mark in the music industry with his debut studio album, “King of Memphis.”

This album made waves, reaching number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also lent his talent to O.T. Genasis’s popular single “Cut It,” which climbed to number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyond his musical prowess, Young Dolph was a passionate automobile enthusiast. His love for luxury vehicles was evident in his music videos, where he often showcased his impressive car collection.

Now, let’s embark on a journey to explore the magnificent array of vehicles that Young Dolph treasured.

The Camo Wraps

At first glance, the camouflage wraps on most of Thornton’s cars might seem like typical military-style olive, brown, and beige patterns. However, upon closer inspection, particularly on the 2018 Dodge Demon SRT, one can spot a unique detail: a brown silhouette of a crowned dolphin.

This design element was a nod to both his real name and his stage moniker, while the crown symbolized his self-confidence and his significant album title. The origin of Thornton’s dispute with Yo Gotti can be traced back to the release of his debut album, “King of Memphis.”

This title stirred controversy among other Memphis rappers, including Yo Gotti. Despite the tension and a shooting incident seemingly linked to this feud, Thornton continued to proudly display his self-proclaimed title through his unique camo wraps.

In a conversation about his choice of vehicle wrap, Thornton shared, “I first tried it on the G-Wagon and absolutely loved it. I decided this was going to be the signature style for my Paper Route Empire, and I just went all out with it.

I chose to apply the camo wrap to all my cars.”

Other Camo Wrapped Cars

Another inevitability for a rapper wanting to show off their wealth is at least one Lamborghini and Ferrari. Thornton’s Ferrari was a 488, and completing the European section of his collection was a Mercedes Benz Maybach.

His 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S was given away in a competition titled Rich Slave Lambo Contest in 2020 as a promotional event for Thornton’s Rich Slave album. The family that won the car then sold it for almost half a million dollars.

The rapper’s response to the news they had sold the prize was to endorse the sale by writing “GET PAID” on social media. The rest of Thornton’s car collection was American and made up of a Dodge Demon SRT, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and a C8 generation Chevrolet Corvette.

He was driving the Corvette the day he was killed.

What Happened To The Rest Of Young Dolph’s Cars?

On November 17, 2021, Dolph’s life came to a tragic end when he was fatally shot in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. At the time of his passing, he was 36 years old.

Notably, Memphis is featured on our list of the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the US for 2023. The incident occurred at a local cookie shop, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, where Dolph had stopped to buy cookies.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle pulled up and two individuals exited, opening fire on the rapper. Despite the efforts of first responders, Dolph succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The news of Young Dolph’s death sent shockwaves through the music industry and his fanbase. Tributes poured in from fellow artists and fans alike, mourning the loss of a talented rapper gone too soon.

His death also sparked conversations about gun violence and the safety of artists in the music industry. There have been unverified reports suggesting that Thornton’s partner, Mia Jaye, may have sold the cars.

However, details about Thornton’s will remain largely undisclosed. It is known that he had made provisions for his children to benefit from his vast property portfolio, so it’s reasonable to assume that their financial security has been ensured.

Mia Jaye, being a smart and caring woman, is primarily focused on looking after the children. The cars, while valuable, might not be her top priority.

Among the collection, the Ferrari 488 and Lamborghini Aventador are likely to appreciate in value and could be kept for the children. The rest, especially considering the cost of maintaining warehouse space for them, might be sold.

If the cars were to be sold, it would be a sensible move to remove the wraps from all but the Ferrari and Lamborghini. If Jaye is the direct beneficiary of the cars, it wouldn’t be surprising if the cars, with their unique wraps intact, were auctioned to support her “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” campaign.

This initiative addresses the issue of violent crime in black communities and provides support to grieving families.

Finally, the Car List

Young Dolph’s Cars Price (USD) Mercedes G63 AMG $200,000 2018 Dodge Demon SRT $85,000 Bentley Continental GT $250,000 Rolls Royce Phantom EWB $500,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan $350,000 Lamborghini S Aventador $500,000 Mercedes Benz Maybach $200,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Track hawk $88,000 Ferrari 488 $285,000 Corvette C8 $70,000

Mercedes G63 AMG

A car that’s a common sight in many celebrity garages, including Young Dolph’s. The G63 AMG, also known as the G-wagon, is powered by a 5.5-liter Biturbo V8 petrol engine, delivering a maximum power of 544 Bhp and a peak torque of 760 Nm.

This luxury vehicle comes with a price tag of approximately $200,000.

2018 Dodge Demon SRT

A car that outshines even the Hellcat version, the Challenger SRT Demon is a powerhouse on wheels. It boasts up to 840 horsepower and is equipped with exclusive drag-racing equipment.

This beast can sprint from 0-100 in just 5.1 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph.

Bentley Continental GT

A symbol of British luxury, the Bentley Continental GT was designed for those who seek an enhanced driving experience. It houses a 6.0-liter engine, delivering a maximum power of 626 bhp and a peak torque of 650 Nm.

This grand tourer, priced at approximately $250,000, is a true enthusiast’s dream.

Rolls Royce Phantom EWB

A conversation about luxury cars is incomplete without mentioning Rolls-Royce. Young Dolph owned a Rolls-Royce Phantom, one of the most expensive cars to own. It features a 6.8-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine and an ultra-luxurious cabin.

The price? A whopping $500,000.

With its extended wheelbase, is the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication. Beyond the raw engine specifications, every Phantom is a bespoke masterpiece, with the potential for customization being almost limitless.

From the hand-stitched leather seats to the starlight headliner that recreates a night sky inside the car, every detail is meticulously designed. The rear passenger compartment is especially spacious, reflecting its primary role as a chauffeur-driven car.

The soundproofing in the Phantom is unparalleled, often described as the “Rolls Royce of silence,” making every journey an utterly serene experience.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Another luxury SUV in Young Dolph’s collection, the Cullinan is powered by a 6.7L Twin-Turbocharged V12 engine, producing 563 Horsepower and 850 NM of Torque. Often described as the “Rolls-Royce of SUVs,” the Cullinan marks the British luxury car maker’s foray into the world of SUVs.

It seamlessly combines off-road capabilities with the opulence one expects from a Rolls-Royce. With its imposing stance, the Cullinan ensures that passengers travel in utmost comfort, regardless of the terrain.

Moreover, despite its size and luxury offerings, the vehicle does not compromise on performance, making it a favorite among those who want both luxury and power in their SUV.

Lamborghini Aventador

This Italian masterpiece is powered by a 6.5L V12 Engine, producing 730 Horsepower and 690 NM of Torque. The price is approximately $500,460.

The Lamborghini Aventador is not just a car; it’s a statement. With its striking aerodynamic design and roaring engine, this Italian supercar is the epitome of speed and style.

Its aggressive lines, inspired by fighter jets and nature’s most potent creatures, ensure it stands out on any road. The Aventador’s interiors, featuring the finest Italian craftsmanship, are a blend of luxury and sportiness.

With its various driving modes and advanced aerodynamics, it promises an exhilarating driving experience, whether on a racetrack or a scenic coastal road.

Mercedes Benz Maybach S600

This luxury sedan comes equipped with a 6-liter V12 engine, producing a max power of 523 HP and peak torque of 830 NM. It costs around $200,000.

Mercedes Benz’s answer to luxury is encapsulated in the Maybach S600. More than just a car, it’s an experience in itself.

While its powerful V12 engine ensures a smooth drive, the interiors are designed to cater to the tastes of the most discerning clientele. The rear seats, in particular, are a haven of comfort, with reclining functions, massage options, and the most exquisite leather and wood finishes.

The Maybach isn’t just about traveling; it’s about traveling in style and luxury, making every journey memorable.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

A high-powered SUV with the spirit of a race car, the Trackhawk boasts a Supercharged 6.2L V8 engine, generating 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. It costs approximately $88,000.

While Jeep has always been synonymous with rugged off-road vehicles, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk takes this legacy and injects it with a shot of adrenaline. It’s the unusual combination of the utility of an SUV and the heart-pounding performance of a sports car.

Its aggressive styling, with the signature Jeep grille, is complemented by a range of high-tech features inside, making sure that drivers have all the tools they need, whether they’re tearing up a racetrack or navigating challenging terrains.

Ferrari 488 Spider

One of the most powerful convertible Ferraris, it can go from 0-100 in under 3 seconds. It comes with a 4-liter V8 engine, producing a max power of 660 bhp and peak torque of 760 Nm.

The price tag is around $285,000. Ferrari’s mid-engined marvel, the 488 Spider, is a symphony of engineering and design.

The car’s retractable hardtop ensures that it’s suited for all weather conditions, providing the exhilaration of open-top driving and the comfort of a coupe when required. Its sculpted body isn’t just about aesthetics; every curve and line is optimized for aerodynamic efficiency.

The Ferrari 488 Spider’s interiors are as luxurious as they are performance-oriented, with controls designed to keep the driver’s focus on the road, ensuring a driving experience that’s pure Ferrari.

Corvette C8

Powered by a 6.2L LT2 V8, this car produces 495bhp and 470 lb-ft. Tragically, this was the car Young Dolph was driving when he was shot.

What Was Young Dolph’s Debut?

Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., made his debut in the music industry with the release of his first professional mixtape, “Paper Route Campaign,” in 2008. This marked the beginning of his journey in the rap scene, particularly in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

However, it was in 2016, eight years after his first mixtape, that he made a significant statement with the release of his debut studio album, “King of Memphis.” This title was a bold claim to his importance and influence in the Memphis music scene.

According to AllMusic.com, Young Dolph’s music production is characterized by his relentless work ethic and consistently high-quality output. His music has been influential and well-received, contributing to the Southern hip-hop scene and beyond.

What was His highest-charting record?

Highest-charting record to date is his fifth studio album, “Rich Slave,” which was released in 2020. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 albums list, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Like all his previous albums, “Rich Slave” was released under his own label, Paper Route Empire. This is a testament to Dolph’s commitment to maintaining creative control and independence in his music career.

Dolph’s success, particularly in 2019, brought a renewed spotlight to the Memphis rap scene. He was quoted saying, “Memphis wasn’t hot before Dolph came out. Dolph brought Memphis into the light.”

This statement reflects his belief in his significant influence and role in elevating the status of Memphis in the rap and hip-hop industry.

FAQ

How many vehicles did Young Dolph have?

Young Dolph had an impressive collection of luxury vehicles. While the exact number isn’t publicly known, it’s reported that he owned at least ten high-end cars.

These included a Mercedes G63 AMG, a 2018 Dodge Demon SRT, a Bentley Continental GT, a Rolls Royce Phantom EWB, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Mercedes Benz Maybach, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a Corvette C8.

Who has the biggest car collection?

The title of the largest car collection in the world goes to the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. He reportedly owns around 5000-7000 cars, which are estimated to be worth over $5 billion.

His collection includes rare and expensive cars from manufacturers like Ferrari, Rolls Royce, and Bentley.

What happened to Young Dolph’s Corvette?

Young Dolph was driving his Corvette C8 when he was tragically shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee, in November 2021. The car was reportedly towed away from the crime scene.

It’s not clear what happened to the Corvette after the investigation into his death, but it was likely returned to his estate.

What all did Young Dolph own?

Beyond his extensive car collection, Young Dolph was known to have significant real estate holdings. He often spoke about his investments in property as a means of building wealth outside of his music career.

He also owned the independent record label, Paper Route Empire, which he founded in 2010.

How old was Dolph when he died?

Young Dolph was 36 years old when he died. He was born on July 27, 1985, and tragically passed away on November 17, 2021.

Final Words

His relentless work ethic, consistent high-quality output, and commitment to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, made him a beloved figure in the rap and hip-hop scene. His music, his influence, and his legacy continue to live on, even after his untimely passing.

Beyond his music, Dolph was known for his love of luxury cars and his impressive collection, which was a testament to his success and unique style. His cars, like his music, were bold, powerful, and unapologetically him.

Dolph’s life was tragically cut short, but his impact will continue to be felt for years to come. His music, his passion, and his spirit live on in his fans, his family, and the city of Memphis. As we remember Young Dolph, we celebrate his life, his achievements, and his enduring legacy.

Rest in peace, Young Dolph. Your music and your spirit will continue to inspire and influence for generations to come.