20 Largest Economies in the World by 2050: The Rising Giants

In our exploration of the future, we've delved into the fascinating realm of global economic dynamics, forecasting the 20 largest economies by the year 2050.

This analysis begins with projections from a major professional services network headquartered in London.

In 2017, a bold project was undertaken: The World in 2050. This report attempted to forecast the world's economic future three decades down the line.

Our projections suggest a seismic shift in the global economic landscape. We anticipate the global economy will surge by 130% by 2050, with China commanding a 20% share of the world’s GDP in purchasing power parity.

We predict India will leapfrog the United States, the current economic titan, while the EU’s share of global GDP may shrink below 10%. The Emerging 7, or E7, economies are set to outpace the advanced G7 economies, largely due to a projected decline in the working age population of the G7 economies between 2016 and 2050.

This potential shift is monumental, especially considering that in 1995, the E7 economies were half the size of the G7 countries. These predictions underscore the growing consensus that the 21st century will be dominated by Asia.

Corporations have always been instrumental in driving economic prosperity. A report from our own research institute highlighted that the business sector contributed 72% of the total share of the GDPs of OECD member nations.

This includes the United States, where in 2017, corporations contributed $14 trillion to its total GDP of $20 trillion. To put this into perspective, Apple Inc.’s 2022 revenue of $394 billion was higher than the GDP of most economies in the world, and accounted for more than 1.5% of the United States’ nominal GDP of $25 trillion.

Over recent years, we’ve observed a trend of major corporations like Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Alphabet Inc., among others, shifting their operations to Asian countries.

This is not just due to the availability of affordable, skilled labor, but also the immense market potential in Asia, home to over half of the world’s population. The World Bank classifies 80% of Asian developing economies as middle income, and 15.6% as high income.

China, Asia’s largest economy, is projected to be the world’s largest economy by 2050. Today, 95% of Apple Inc.’s products are manufactured in China, which also accounted for about 20% of the company’s revenue in 2022. Apple Inc. is also making strides in India, with the inauguration of their first retail store in Mumbai earlier this year.

Microsoft Corporation has been ramping up its investments in Asia, setting up a datacenter in Indonesia in 2021, which is expected to boost its revenues by over $6 billion. Alphabet Inc.’s Google also plans to open a new datacenter in Japan by 2024, worth $690 million. In 2018, it invested $550 million in JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company, to expand its presence in the Asian markets.

Asian corporations themselves contribute an estimated $19 trillion to the global economy each year. In June 2023, we ranked India’s Tata Group among the world’s largest companies. Reliance Industries Limited surpassed Alibaba Group Holding Limited, BMW, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, and Sony on our Global 2000 list of the world’s largest public corporations.

Methodology

Our methodology for ranking the top economies of the world by the mid-21st century is rooted in the projections made by our own team at PwC.

However, we believe in the importance of multiple perspectives, so we also consulted forecasts made by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the biggest economies in the world in 2050 and 2075.

We did encounter some projections that seemed to diverge from the commonly accepted economic forecasts.

Specifically, these were related to Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom surpassing Brazil in 2050, as well as the US surpassing India. To resolve these discrepancies, we turned to another source: the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

In 2009, the Carnegie Endowment released a report on the projected state of the G20 economies in 2050. Their estimates aligned more closely with our own at PwC. Therefore, we decided to proceed with our article using the rankings from our PwC projections.

Complete List

Country Projected GDP at PPP (in trillion) Vietnam $3.18 Philippines $3.34 South Korea $3.54 Iran $3.90 Pakistan $4.24 Egypt $4.33 Nigeria $4.35 Saudi Arabia $4.69 France $4.71 Turkey $5.18 United Kingdom $5.37 Germany $6.14 Japan $6.78 Mexico $6.86 Russia $7.13 Brazil $7.54 Indonesia $10.5 United States $34.1 India $44.1 China $58.5

Vietnam Forecasted GDP at PPP: $3.18 trillion

Vietnam, with its projected average annual growth rate of 5.2%, is set to leapfrog 12 spots to claim the 20th position among the world’s largest economies by 2050. The ongoing US-China economic rivalry is expected to benefit Vietnam as US supply chains shift.

Philippines Forecasted GDP at PPP: $3.34 trillion

The Philippines is projected to enjoy an average annual GDP growth of 4.3% until 2050, with a 6.3% growth forecast for 2023. The Asian Development Bank suggests the country is on track to become an upper middle-income economy.

South Korea Forecasted GDP at PPP: $3.54 trillion

Despite being Asia’s fourth largest economy and the 13th biggest globally, South Korea’s share of global GDP is expected to decline due to an aging population and the rise of new economic powerhouses.

Iran Forecasted GDP at PPP: $3.90 trillion

Despite facing severe western sanctions and having one of the world’s weakest currencies, Iran is projected to be among the 20 largest economies by 2050.

Pakistan Forecasted GDP at PPP: $4.24 trillion

Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous nation, is expected to be among the 20 largest economies in the world by 2050, driven by its youthful population. A Goldman Sachs report from December 2022 even tipped Pakistan to be the sixth largest economy by 2075.

Egypt Forecasted GDP at PPP: $4.33 trillion

Egypt is projected to leapfrog countries like Canada and Italy on a PPP basis by 2050 to become the 15th largest economy globally. Currently, it ranks 32nd among the world’s largest economies.

Nigeria Forecasted GDP at PPP: $4.35 trillion

Nigeria, Africa’s wealthiest country and home to the continent’s largest gas reserves, could rise to become the 14th largest economy globally by 2050, provided it strengthens national institutions, develops infrastructure, and diversifies its economy.

Saudi Arabia Forecasted GDP at PPP: $4.69 trillion

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters and a founding member of OPEC, is projected to be the 13th largest economy by 2050.

France Forecasted GDP at PPP: $4.71 trillion

France is expected to drop out of the top 10 largest economies by 2050. Despite this, the French economy will remain strong, albeit growing at a slower pace than some other advanced economies.

Turkey Forecasted GDP at PPP: $5.18 trillion

Despite currency challenges, Turkey’s economy remains robust and on a growth trajectory, with a GDP growth of over 5% last year. By 2050, Turkey’s economy is projected to be the 11th largest in the world.

United Kingdom Forecasted GDP at PPP: $5.37 trillion

The UK, currently Europe’s second largest economy, is expected to slide to the 10th spot by 2050. Despite Brexit, it could grow faster than many other European nations due to its large share of the working age population, according to our report.

Germany Forecasted GDP at PPP: $6.14 trillion

Germany’s population is projected to shrink by 2050, and its investment rate as a percentage of GDP is also expected to decline from 22% in 2016 to 20% as early as 2028. Japan Forecasted GDP at PPP: $6.78 trillion

Japan Forecasted GDP at PPP: $4.5 trillion

Currently the world’s third largest economy with a GDP of $4.5 trillion in 2022, is expected to slide to the eighth position by 2050. The country’s economy, driven by exports in electronics and automobiles, will continue to be a significant player on the global stage.

Mexico Forecasted GDP at PPP: $6.86 trillion

Mexico, one of the leading exporters in Latin America with a current GDP nearing $1.5 trillion, is expected to be among the fastest growing economies in the coming years. As US supply chains shift closer to home, Mexico is projected to rise to the seventh largest economy by 2050.

Russia Forecasted GDP at PPP: $7.13 trillion

Russia, with its vast proven oil and natural gas reserves, is expected to maintain its position among the top ten economies in the world by 2050, securing the sixth spot with a GDP at PPP of $7.13 trillion.

Now, let’s move on to the top 5 economies by 2050.

Brazil Forecasted GDP at PPP: $7.54 trillion

Brazil, with its rich natural resources and large workforce, is projected to rise to the fifth position by 2050. The country’s economy, currently the largest in Latin America, is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by domestic consumption and export of commodities.

Indonesia Forecasted GDP at PPP: $10.5 trillion

Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, is expected to climb to the fourth spot by 2050. With its young and growing population, strategic location, and abundant natural resources, Indonesia is poised for significant economic growth.

United States Forecasted GDP at PPP: $34.1 trillion

The United States, currently the world’s largest economy, is projected to slide to the third position by 2050. Despite this, the US economy will remain a global powerhouse, driven by technological innovation, a strong institutional framework, and abundant natural resources.

India Forecasted GDP at PPP: $44.1 trillion

India, with its young and rapidly growing population, is expected to leapfrog the United States to become the second largest economy by 2050. The country’s economy is expected to be driven by technological innovation, increasing urbanization, and structural reforms.

China Forecasted GDP at PPP: $58.5 trillion

China, currently the world’s second largest economy, is projected to overtake the United States to become the largest economy by 2050. The country’s economic growth is expected to be driven by technological innovation, a large and growing middle class, and continued urbanization.

