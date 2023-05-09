WATERLOO, Iowa – Authorities in Iowa are currently probing a fatal dog assault that led to the death of a 9-month-old infant and severely wounded a woman aged 49 on Thursday morning.

Navy Smith, the 9-month-old child, unfortunately, did not survive and was declared dead at the site, while the woman was promptly rushed to a local hospital to receive urgent treatment for her serious injuries before being airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Iowa – 9-Month-Old Victim of Fatal Dog Attack, Woman Suffers Severe Injuries https://t.co/4ZVY51vOYU — EIN Presswire: Iowa Newswire (@EINPresswireIA) May 9, 2023

The dog, identified as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix, was the culprit behind the incident, as per officials.

Subsequent to locating the dog, it was euthanized by the animal control officers, as per the news reports.

To aid the family in bearing the expenses, a GoFundMe page has been established.

Source:

https://www.wsaz.com/2023/05/08/9-month-old-killed-woman-flown-hospital-dog-attack-police-say/?outputType=apps