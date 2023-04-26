Illinois

How the Murder Rate in Illinois Compares to the Rest of the Country?

by Kane Dane

 

The national murder rate in the U.S. has reached its highest point in almost 25 years, with 21,570 murders reported in 2020 – a nearly 30% increase from the previous year and the largest annual increase ever recorded. This surge in lethal violence occurred during a challenging period in American history, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread unemployment, protests following George Floyd’s murder, and a significant rise in gun sales.

Although the exact causes behind the increasing homicide rate remain uncertain, experts believe that these events likely contributed. The consequences of this trend are visible across the nation, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributing last year’s historic 1.5-year decline in life expectancy in the U.S. to homicide, COVID-19, and accidental deaths such as drug overdoses.

In 2020, Illinois recorded 1,151 murders, corresponding to a rate of 9.1 per 100,000 people. This places the state eighth among states with the highest murder rates, compared to the national rate of 6.5 per 100,000. Illinois also has above-average rates of overall violent crime, with 426 incidents reported per 100,000 people in 2020, compared to 399 per 100,000 nationwide.

2022/23 Crime Rates in Illinois

This year, Illinois did not submit sufficient data to the FBI, making it impossible to update state crime rates. However, the most recent information available, from the 2022 reporting year, is as follows:

In Illinois, violent crime rates were higher than the national average, with 4.3 incidents per 1,000 people compared to 4.0 across the country. This marks the second consecutive year of increased violent crime rates and the third year that the state recorded higher rates than both the East North Central region (3.9) and the U.S. as a whole.

On the other hand, Illinois reported property crime rates significantly lower than the national average, with 15.6 incidents per 1,000 people compared to 19.6 nationwide. The state also surpassed the regional property crime rate of 16.1 incidents per 1,000 people. This marks the second consecutive year of declining property crime rates in Illinois.

It is important to note that Illinois’ crime rates mirror nationwide trends, with increases in violent crime and continued decreases in property crime. The perceptions of 7 out of 10 Illinois residents who believe crime is on the rise may not be unfounded.

To improve crime reporting in Illinois, we encourage residents to express the importance of this information to local lawmakers and law enforcement agencies.

The data used in this analysis, including population-adjusted crime rates, comes from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

Rank Geo Murders per 100,000 people, 2020 Total murders, 2020 Violent crimes per 100,000 people, 2020
1 Louisiana 15.8 734 639
2 Missouri 11.8 723 543
3 Arkansas 10.6 321 672
3 Mississippi 10.6 315 291
5 South Carolina 10.5 549 531
6 Alabama 9.6 471 454
6 Tennessee 9.6 663 673
8 Illinois 9.1 1,151 426
8 Maryland 9.1 553 400
10 Georgia 8.8 943 400
11 North Carolina 8.0 852 419
12 Pennsylvania 7.9 1,009 390
13 New Mexico 7.8 164 778
14 Michigan 7.6 754 478
15 Indiana 7.5 505 358
16 Delaware 7.4 73 432
16 Oklahoma 7.4 296 459
18 Kentucky 7.2 323 259
19 Ohio 7.0 820 309
20 Arizona 6.9 513 485
21 Alaska 6.7 49 838
22 Texas 6.6 1,931 447
22 West Virginia 6.6 117 356
24 Virginia 6.1 524 209
25 Florida 5.9 1,290 384
26 Nevada 5.7 180 460
27 California 5.6 2,203 442
28 Wisconsin 5.3 308 323
29 Colorado 5.1 294 423
30 Montana 5.0 54 470
31 South Dakota 4.5 40 501
32 New York 4.2 808 364
32 North Dakota 4.2 32 329
34 Connecticut 3.9 140 182
34 Washington 3.9 301 294
36 New Jersey 3.7 329 195
37 Nebraska 3.6 69 334
38 Iowa 3.5 111 304
39 Kansas 3.4 100 425
39 Minnesota 3.4 190 278
41 Utah 3.1 102 261
41 Wyoming 3.1 18 234
43 Rhode Island 3.0 32 231
44 Hawaii 2.9 41 254
44 Oregon 2.9 125 292
46 Massachusetts 2.3 160 309
47 Idaho 2.2 41 243
47 Vermont 2.2 14 173
49 Maine 1.6 22 109
50 New Hampshire 0.9 12 146
