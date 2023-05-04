How Much Food for an 8-Week Old Puppy? The Ultimate Guide

When a new puppy enters your home, it’s hard not to be swept up in their infectious energy and excitement. As a dog owner, you’ll naturally have some questions, such as “how much food should my 8-week old puppy eat?”

Figuring out the right amount to feed can be tricky, as factors like breed, body condition, and activity level all come into play. It’s essential to provide proper nutrition to support their growing bones, muscles, tissues, and brain cells, without over or underfeeding them.

What is the Recommended Amount of Food for an 8-Week Old Puppy?

Remember not to feed your puppy adult dog food, as it won’t meet their specific nutritional needs. Instead, look for food designed for puppies.

Weight and Calorie Requirements for an 8-Week Old Puppy

Ideal Weight Approximate Daily Caloric Intake 1 pound 125 2 pounds 180 5 pounds 392 7 pounds 456 10 pounds 649 20 pounds 1120

Each puppy is unique, and guidelines for calorie requirements may not be a one-size-fits-all solution. Check with your vet to see if your pup needs any caloric adjustments.

Here are some general guidelines for puppies under 4 months old:

Consult the packaging on your puppy food bag for suggested feeding amounts. These recommendations can vary between brands due to different ingredients and nutrient compositions.

Pre-measure your pup’s food into storage bags to save time and make it easy to feed them on the go.

How Often Should An 8 Week-Old Puppy Eat?

Resist the urge to leave food out for your pup to eat whenever they want, as it can lead to overeating. Stick to a meal plan, and be aware of how much and how often your puppy should eat each day.

For an 8-week old, medium breed, three meals a day usually work well. You can switch to two meals a day when they reach six months old.

Size Matters

Exceptions to the 3-meals-a-day guideline may occur due to size. Tiny pups might need to eat five times a day, while large breeds may require several small meals throughout the day to prevent bloating.

Monitoring

Your puppy’s body condition can change rapidly, so stay alert and adjust their food intake as needed. If they seem too skinny, add a bit more kibble to each meal.

Signs of overfeeding can include heavy breathing after short play sessions, difficulty jumping, snoring, and a waddling gait. If you notice any of these signs, consult your vet.

Wet Food vs. Dry Food

In most instances, you’ll need to mix milk with dry food to help puppies transition to solid food. Slowly adjust the kibble-to-milk ratio until they can handle solid food independently. This gradual change should help avoid digestive issues such as diarrhea, vomiting, or stomach pain.

Even after a puppy is fully weaned, they might still struggle to digest dry kibble. If your puppy experiences gastrointestinal problems, consider switching from dry to wet food. Alternatively, you can soften kibble with warm water or a small amount of milk substitute, making it easier for their developing teeth to manage.

Staying Hydrated

Ensuring your puppy has access to plenty of water is just as crucial as feeding them daily. Aim to provide with at least half a cup of water every two hours. Weaned puppies consuming dry kibble may require more water to stay adequately hydrated.

8 Week Old Puppy Feeding Chart

Your Puppy’s Weight Cups Per Day 2 pounds ½ cup 3-4 pounds ¾ cup 5 Pounds 1 cup 6-7 pounds 1 ¼ cups 8 pounds 1 ½ cups 10 pounds 1 ¾ cups 15 pounds 2 ¼ cups 20 pounds 3 cups

Changing Food

Day New Food Old Food Day 1-2: ¼ new food ¾ old food Day 3-4: ½ new food ½ old food Day 5-6: ¾ new food ¼ old food Day 7: all new food no old food

How Do I Know If I’m Feeding My Puppy Enough?

To determine if you’re feeding your puppy enough, there are a few indicators you can look for:

Body condition: You should be able to feel your dogs ribs without pressing too hard, but the ribs should not be visible. If you can’t feel the ribs, he may be overweight. If the ribs are too prominent, your dog might be underweight. Waistline: When viewing your puppy from above, they should have a visible waistline. This indicates a healthy body condition. Energy levels: A well-fed should be energetic and playful. If your puppy seems lethargic or uninterested in play, they might not be getting enough food. Growth: Puppies should grow steadily and consistently. If your puppy is not gaining weight or growing at a healthy rate, consult with your veterinarian to determine if their diet needs adjusting. Coat condition: A well-fed puppy will have a shiny, healthy coat. A dull or patchy coat could be a sign of inadequate nutrition.

Monitor condition and growth regularly, and if you have any concerns about their food intake or overall health, consult your veterinarian for guidance.

Can You Overfeed a Puppy?

Yes, it is possible to overfeed a puppy. Overfeeding can lead to various health issues, including obesity, which can significantly impact overall well-being and shorten their lifespan.

Signs that you might be overfeeding:

Excessive weight gain: If your puppy is gaining weight too quickly or appears overweight, they may be consuming too much food. Difficulty in breathing: Overweight puppies may breathe heavily after short play sessions or exhibit wheezing. Struggling to jump: If your dog has difficulty jumping onto furniture, the extra weight could be putting pressure on their joints. Snoring: Excess weight might lead to respiratory issues, which can manifest as snoring. Waddling gait: If your puppy’s gait seems abnormal or they waddle while walking, it could be due to excessive weight. Gastrointestinal issues: Overfeeding can result in digestive problems, such as loose stools, gas, or abdominal discomfort.

If you suspect that you are overfeeding your puppy, consult with your veterinarian. They can provide guidance on adjusting your its diet to ensure they receive the proper nutrition without overeating. Regular monitoring and adjustments to your puppy’s food intake can help maintain a healthy weight and promote a long, happy life.

When Should A Puppy Be Switched Off Of Puppy Food?

Gradually transition to adult dog food when they reach their full adult height. Use a week to slowly decrease the amount of puppy food and increase adult food.

Toy breeds usually reach adult height between 6-9 months, while small and medium breeds reach it around 8-12 months. Large and giant breeds typically reach adult height between 12-24 months.

What Puppy Food Do Vets Recommend?

Vets might have varying preferences when it comes to puppy food brands. Some general guidelines include looking for the AAFCO seal and checking ingredient lists for quality ingredients.

Some commonly recommended brands include:

Purina Pro Plan Puppy Food

Hills Science Diet Puppy

Royal Canin Small Puppy Dog Food

Farmina N&D

IAMS

Pedigree

You might need to try a few brands before finding the one your puppy enjoys most.