Georgia Ranks 11th in the Fastest-Growing States in the U.S.

Georgia has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, with Metro Atlanta CEO reporting that the state now ranks as the 11th fastest-growing state in the U.S.

This impressive growth can be attributed to several factors, including a thriving business environment, low cost of living, diverse population, and a strong focus on education and workforce development.

Georgia’s economic expansion has seen a steady influx of new residents from across the country and around the world. According to the United States Census Bureau, Georgia’s population grew by 10.6% between 2010 and 2020, with the state now boasting over 10.7 million residents.

This growth has largely been concentrated in the metropolitan Atlanta area, which accounts for approximately 60% of the state’s total population.

One of the key drivers behind Georgia’s population growth is its business-friendly environment. The state has attracted numerous corporations and startups, particularly in the technology and film industries. Georgia has become known as the “Hollywood of the South,” with major film productions taking place in and around Atlanta.

These industries have created thousands of new jobs and have contributed significantly to the state’s overall economic growth.

In addition to a thriving business environment, Georgia offers an affordable cost of living compared to many other states. The relatively low cost of housing, utilities, and transportation make the state an attractive destination for families and young professionals looking to establish roots.

Furthermore, Georgia’s diverse population, rich cultural history, and mild climate contribute to the state’s overall appeal.

Education and workforce development have been a key focus for Georgia’s government, which has implemented several initiatives to ensure the state’s residents are well-equipped to participate in the growing economy.

The HOPE Scholarship program, for example, has provided financial assistance to thousands of students pursuing post-secondary education in the state. Additionally, Georgia’s Quick Start program offers customized workforce training for businesses looking to establish or expand operations in the state.

With its booming economy, affordable cost of living, and commitment to education, it’s no surprise that Georgia ranks as the 11th fastest-growing state in the U.S. As the state continues to attract new residents and businesses, it is well-positioned to maintain its impressive growth trajectory.

Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +4.8%

+4.8% Total change in population (2016–2021): +497,676

+497,676 Population 2021: 10,799,566

10,799,566 Most common origin for recent movers: Florida