Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost Issues: Problems Explained

The Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost engine, a powerhouse in its own right, has been the subject of much discussion among car enthusiasts and experts. While it boasts impressive performance, like all engines, it has its quirks. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll dive deep into the issues surrounding the Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost, separating myths from reality and providing actionable insights for current and potential owners.

The Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost is a twin-turbo V6 engine, known for its impressive horsepower and torque. Used in popular models like the F-150 and the Lincoln Navigator, it has become a staple in Ford’s lineup.

However, with the first-generation engines (2015-2018) facing certain challenges, Ford revamped the engine in 2018, leading to a more reliable second-generation version.

Despite the improvements, some owners have reported issues with the newer models. From leaking oil pans to PCM calibrating issues, the engine has its share of challenges. But, as we’ll see, these issues are often more manageable than they might seem at first glance.

A Brief History of the 2.7 L EcoBoost

The Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost engine made its debut in 2015, quickly gaining popularity for its balance of power and efficiency. The engine was designed to offer a robust performance, with ratings of 315-335 horsepower and 400-pound feet of torque. Over the years, it has been featured in a range of Ford models, from the sporty Edge ST to the rugged F-150.

However, the first-generation engines (2015-2018) faced certain challenges, leading Ford to introduce a revamped version in 2018. This second-generation engine incorporated several improvements, addressing many of the issues faced by its predecessor.

The Most Common Issues and Their Solutions

While the Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost is generally reliable, it’s essential to be aware of the potential problems and how to address them. Let’s delve into the most common challenges faced by owners and the best ways to tackle them.

1. Leaking Oil Pan

The Issue: The most common problem with older models (pre-2018) is the leaking oil pan. According to Ford’s official service bulletin, certain F-150 vehicles from 2015 to 2017 may exhibit this issue.

The Solution: If you notice an oil leak, it’s essential to address it promptly. Replacing the oil pan is the recommended solution, though it can be a bit pricey.

2. Coolant Leaks and ECT Sensor Malfunctions

The Issue: Some owners have reported coolant leaks leading to cylinder damage. Additionally, certain 2015-2020 models might display a warning due to issues with the engine coolant temperature (ECT) sensor.

The Solution: Regularly check for coolant leaks and ensure the ECT sensor is functioning correctly. Addressing these issues promptly can prevent more significant problems down the line.

3. Carbon Buildup in the Intake Valves

The Issue: Carbon buildup in the intake valves has been reported, especially in pre-2018 models. This can affect the engine’s performance and efficiency.

The Solution: Regular cleaning can help prevent excessive carbon buildup. For those under warranty, it’s essential to follow Ford’s guidelines to avoid voiding it. Installing plug-and-play catch cans can also help, as they don’t require drilling and won’t affect the warranty.

4. Cylinder Head and Gasket Defects

The Issue: Ford’s 2019 service bulletin highlighted defects in the cylinder head valve guides of some 2016-2017 F-150 vehicles, leading to damaged head gaskets.

The Solution: If you notice white or blue smoke from the exhaust or a rough idle, it’s crucial to consult a mechanic. Addressing these issues early can prevent more extensive engine damage.

5. Unwarranted Check Engine Light Activation

The Issue: The check engine light, or malfunction indicator lamp (MIL), has been known to illuminate without apparent reason, especially in newer models like the 2019-2020 F-150.

The Solution: While this can be annoying, it’s not usually a sign of a severe problem. However, it’s always a good idea to consult with a mechanic or Ford’s customer care to ensure there’s no underlying issue.

6. Smokey Cold Startups

The Issue: Some owners have reported seeing blue or white smoke from the exhaust during cold startups, especially after the vehicle has been inactive for extended periods in cold temperatures.

The Solution: This issue can be due to oil entering the left-hand turbocharger turbine housing. Regular checkups and maintenance can help address this problem and prevent it from recurring.

7. PCM Calibrating Issues

The Issue: Certain 2019 F-150 vehicles with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine have faced issues with the powertrain control module (PCM) software, leading to the malfunction indicator lamp illuminating.

The Solution: If you face this issue, it’s essential to consult with a mechanic or Ford’s customer care. Software updates or recalibrations might be required to address the problem.

Reliability of the 2.7 L EcoBoost

Despite the challenges listed above, the Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost, especially the post-2018 models, is considered reliable. With regular maintenance and care, owners can expect a long lifespan from this engine, with many reporting minimal issues.

Improvements in the Second-Generation Engine

The second-generation 2.7L EcoBoost engines, introduced in 2018, incorporated several significant improvements. These include direct and port injection, an updated high-pressure exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, new turbochargers, and lightweight dual-chain camshafts. These changes have addressed many of the issues faced by the first-generation engines, making the newer models more reliable.

Comparing the 2.7 L EcoBoost with Other Engines

When compared to other engines in its class, the 2.7 L EcoBoost holds its own. While it might not have the longevity of some competitors, its performance, efficiency, and overall reliability make it a solid choice for many drivers.

Maintenance Tips

Maintaining your Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost engine is crucial for its longevity and optimal performance. Regular check-ups and preventive measures can help you avoid many of the common issues associated with this engine.

Regular Oil Changes

The Importance: Oil is the lifeblood of any engine. It lubricates the moving parts, reduces friction, and helps in cooling the engine components.

The Recommendation: For the 2.7 L EcoBoost, it’s advisable to change the oil every 5,000 miles if you’re using conventional oil, or every 7,500 miles with synthetic oil. Regularly changing the oil filter is equally important.

Air Filter Maintenance

The Importance: A clean air filter ensures that your engine receives a steady supply of clean air, which is vital for optimal combustion and performance.

The Recommendation: Replace the air filter every 12,000 to 15,000 miles or at least once a year. If you drive in dusty conditions, consider checking and replacing it more frequently.

Cooling System Check

The Importance: The cooling system prevents the engine from overheating, which can lead to significant damage.

The Recommendation: Regularly inspect the coolant level and ensure there are no leaks in the system. It’s also advisable to flush the cooling system and replace the coolant every 60,000 miles.

Regular Engine Inspections

The Importance: Even with diligent maintenance, unexpected issues can arise. Regular inspections can help catch problems early.

The Recommendation: Inspect your engine for signs of oil or coolant leaks, damaged or worn belts and hoses, and any unusual noises or vibrations. If you notice any of these signs, consult a mechanic immediately.

Performance Enhancements for the 2.7 L EcoBoost

For those looking to extract even more performance from their 2.7 L EcoBoost engine, there are several aftermarket upgrades available.

Cold Air Intake Systems

The Benefit: A cold air intake system increases the amount of cold air entering the engine, leading to more efficient combustion and increased horsepower.

The Recommendation: Consider investing in a quality cold air intake system. It not only boosts performance but can also improve fuel efficiency.

Performance Exhaust Systems

The Benefit: A performance exhaust system can enhance exhaust flow, leading to increased power and better fuel efficiency.

The Recommendation: When selecting an exhaust system, ensure it’s compatible with your vehicle model and meets emission standards.

Engine Tuners and Programmers

The Benefit: These devices can adjust various engine parameters, optimizing performance and fuel efficiency.

The Recommendation: Choose a tuner or programmer that is specifically designed for the 2.7 L EcoBoost engine. Ensure you understand the changes being made to avoid potential issues.

FAQ

1. What is the average cost to repair the Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost engine?

Answer: The repair cost can vary based on the specific issue and the labor rates in your area. However, on average, repairs for common issues like a leaking oil pan or coolant leaks can range from $200 to $1,000. It’s always advisable to get multiple quotes from different mechanics to ensure you’re getting a fair price.

2. Are there any aftermarket parts recommended?

Answer: Yes, many owners opt for aftermarket parts like cold air intake systems, performance exhausts, and engine tuners to enhance performance. However, always ensure that the parts are compatible with your specific model and won’t void any warranties.

3. How does the Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost compare to other EcoBoost engines in terms of reliability?

Answer: The 2.7 L EcoBoost is generally considered reliable, especially the post-2018 models. However, like all engines, it has its quirks. In comparison, the 3.5 L EcoBoost has a slightly longer life expectancy but may face different sets of challenges.

4. Is it safe to buy a used vehicle with a Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost engine?

Answer: Yes, but it’s essential to check the vehicle’s history, maintenance records, and have a trusted mechanic inspect it. If the vehicle is a pre-2018 model, be especially vigilant about the common issues associated with the first-generation engines.

5. Can I improve the fuel efficiency?

Answer: Regular maintenance, using the recommended grade of fuel, and ensuring your tires are properly inflated can help improve fuel efficiency. Additionally, aftermarket parts like cold air intakes and performance exhausts can also contribute to better fuel economy.

6. How often should I service my Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost engine?

Answer: It’s recommended to follow the service intervals mentioned in your vehicle’s owner manual. Typically, regular check-ups every 5,000 to 7,500 miles are advisable.

7. Are there any known recalls ?

Answer: As of the last update, there haven’t been any recalls specifically for the 2.7 L EcoBoost engine. However, it’s always a good idea to check the official NHTSA website or with your local Ford dealer for the most recent information.

Conclusion

The Ford 2.7 L EcoBoost engine, while not without its challenges, offers a balanced mix of power and efficiency.

With regular maintenance and care, it can serve owners well for many years. By being aware of potential issues and addressing them promptly, you can ensure a long and healthy life for your engine.