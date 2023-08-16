Dictatorship Countries 2023: A Closer Look at Power and Control

What are the worst dictatorships in the world? This is a very difficult question to answer, particularly if you add the question “what is a dictatorship”?. And of course there are many metrics to gauge this.

One metric we can though use is that of the Press Freedom Index which every year publishes a list of the worst dictatorships in the world. Many of the countries will probably not surprise you all that much, but some will and others you will most likely have not heard of.

Overview

A dictatorship is like a system where one person or a small group has all the control. Imagine a classroom where only one student decides everything, and no one else can voice their opinions. In a dictatorship, this “student” can be a person or a party. They often come into power during tough times, like when a country is going through a lot of problems.

To keep their power, dictators might use fear tactics. It’s like if that student in the classroom silenced anyone who disagreed with them, maybe by taking away their lunch or threatening them. In real dictatorships, this can mean putting people in jail, hurting them, or even worse.

In such a system, people usually don’t have much freedom. It’s like being in a strict school where you can’t choose what to study or who to be friends with. While some dictators might be less strict than others, generally, life under a dictatorship means fewer choices and freedoms for the people.

In some cases, dictators might change or tweak a country’s rules (like a set of important classroom rules) to make themselves and their friends even more powerful or wealthy. For instance, in 2020, the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and his group changed the country’s rules so that he could stay in charge until 2036.

Living under a dictatorship can be really tough. People might be treated unfairly because of things like their religion, who they love, or how much money they have. Dictators sometimes use really bad and even illegal ways to stay in control.

It’s like if they had a secret group of school monitors who punished anyone who disagreed with them. They might even arrest people without a good reason and put them in special places called concentration camps. It’s not a nice situation at all.

5 Kinds Of Dictatorship

There are five different kinds of dictatorship, each based on how the leader comes into power and keeps control. Let’s break them down:

Military dictatorship: This happens when the military takes over the country by force, often through a coup. The top military officer becomes the ruler and uses the army’s strength to stay in charge. Monarchies: In these dictatorships, power is passed down through a family. It’s like a royal system where the leader’s kids or relatives inherit control. Think of it as a mix of kingship and dictatorship. Personalistic dictatorships: Here, the leader has a lot of power, and they often use their own charm to stay in control. They might have support from a party or the military, but they make most decisions themselves. They also build a strong image to influence people and might use secret police to keep critics quiet. Single party dictatorships: In this type, there might be more than one political party, but only one has real power. They control everything, from rules to elections, often with propaganda. This way, they ensure they always win. Hybrid dictatorships: These mix elements from the other types. For example, a country could have a leader who’s both a military figure and a charismatic individual. Another mix could involve a single party with military control. It’s like blending different ingredients together.

What Life is Like in a Country Ruled by a Dictator

In a country ruled by a dictatorship, power is incredibly lopsided. Imagine one person having all the control over everything. It’s like the entire country dances to the tune of that single person. While there might be some advisors around the dictator, they don’t have much say in how things are run. And as for regular people, their voices are often silenced. The dictator is the ultimate boss.

Living in a dictatorship can feel a lot like being in a harmful relationship or a tough living situation. But for many folks in places like North Korea or Cameroon, this is all they’ve ever known. So, the idea of living under a dictator isn’t as shocking to them. For those lucky enough to have an outside view, dictatorships can seem really extreme and unfair.

The Countries with Dictatorships in the Modern World

As of 2023, there are 52 nations with a dictator or authoritarian regime ruling the country: Three in Latin America and South America, 27 in Asia and the Middle East, and 22 in Africa.

African Dictators

Africa has several long-standing dictators despite the fact that the continent as a whole is quite volatile politically. In the last six years alone, at least 26 African countries have experienced transfers of power.

Unfortunately, democracy is still shaky in many countries, a number of which are fighting violent religious insurrections, and the likelihood of any fallen dictator being quickly replaced by another dictator is high.

There are currently 22 dictators in Africa, some worse than others. Some have been in power for decades, such as President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial New Guinea.

President Obiang gained power in 1979 after ousting his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema, and sentencing him to death by firing squad. His wealth is estimated to be approximately $600 million. This is thanks to an oil boom that enriched his family at the expense of the Equatorial Guinea citizens.

Obiang’s regime is known for state-sanctioned kidnappings, torture of prisoners, and unlawful killings. A political rival accused Obiang of cannibalism in 2004, but no evidence to support the claim has ever surfaced.

Dictators Around the World

The leaders of dictatorships are not outwardly identified as dictators when other people are addressing them. In fact, most dictators adopt common appellations such as “President” or “Prime Minister”, so they must be identified via their actions and policies rather than their title.

President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai of Afghanistan

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria

President João Lourenço of Angola

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbijan

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain

Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus

Sultan Haji Waddaulah of Brunei

President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi

Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia

President Paul Biya of Cameroon

President Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic

President Idriss Deby of Chad

President Xi Jinping of China

President Félix Tshilombo Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo

President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba

President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt

President Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea

President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia

President Albert-Bernard Bongo of Gabon

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of Iran

President Barham Salih of Iraq

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

President Bounnhang Vorachith of Laos

President Nouri Abusahmain of Libya

Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar

President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua

President Kim Jong-un of North Korea

Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said of Oman

Emir Tamin Al Thani of Qatar

President Vladimir Putin of Russia

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda

King Abdullah Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia

President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan

President Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan of Sudan

King Mswati III of Eswatini/Swaziland

President Bashar al-Assad of Syria

President Emomalii Rahmon of Tajikistan

Chairman Losang Jamcan of Tibet

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow of Turkmenistan

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

King Sheikh Khalifa Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan

President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela

President Nguyễn Phú Trọng of Vietnam

President Brahim Ghali of Western Sahara

President Abd Al-Hadi of Yemen

China’s Government and Russia’s Leadership Style:

China’s Form of Governance: China’s government is often considered a dictatorship due to its tight control and censorship. While its official name is a “people’s democratic dictatorship,” this may seem contradictory. The government claims to act on behalf of the people while also using powers against opposition. China’s leader, President Xi Jinping, holds multiple powerful positions within the Communist Party, the military, and the government.

Both countries exhibit strong central control, but the dynamics of their leadership and governance differ.

Autocracy vs. Dictatorship: Unraveling the Differences

“Autocrat” and “autocracy” are terms often used like “dictator” and “dictatorship,” and they do share similarities. In both cases, a single leader holds supreme power without legal limits. However, there are key distinctions between autocracies and dictatorships.

Power Concentration: Autocracy: Power is usually concentrated in a single individual, the autocrat.

Dictatorship: While often centered around one leader, particularly in single-party dictatorships, power can also be shared among a small group within the ruling party. Intent and Approach: Autocracy: Some autocratic leaders historically aimed to benefit their people. Examples include King Cyrus the Great, King Solomon, Marcus Aurelius, and Lee Kwan Yue, who focused on their people’s well-being.

Dictatorship: The term “dictatorship” often implies a more negative connotation, with a focus on potential abuse of power. Benevolent dictators are rare, and dictatorships are more commonly associated with suppressing rights. Citizen Involvement: Autocracy: Citizens might experience varying levels of involvement in decision-making, depending on the autocrat’s approach.

Dictatorship: Dictatorships typically limit citizen participation in government decisions, often leading to resistance from those seeking a greater say.

Country Dictator Title 2023 Population Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai President 42,239,854 Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune President 45,606,480 Angola Joao Lourenco President 36,684,202 Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev President 10,412,651 Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa King 1,485,509 Bangladesh Hasina Sheikh 172,954,319 Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko President 9,498,238 Brunei Haji Waddaulah Sultan 452,524 Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza President 13,238,559 Cambodia Hun Sen Prime Minister 16,944,826 Cameroon Paul Biya President 28,647,293 Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadera 5,742,315 Chad Idriss Deby President 18,278,568 China Xi Jinping President 1,425,671,352 Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel President 11,194,449 Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh President 1,136,455 Dr Congo Joseph Kabila President 102,262,808 Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi President 112,716,598 Equatorial Guinea Obiang Nguema Mbasogo President 1,714,671 Eritrea Isaias Afwerki President 3,748,901 Eswatini Mswati III King 1,210,822 Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister 126,527,060 Gabon Albert-Bernard Bongo President 2,436,566 Iran Ali Khamenei 2nd Supreme Leader 89,172,767 Iraq Barham Salih President 45,504,560 Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Acting President 19,606,633 Laos Bounnhang Vorachith President 7,633,779 Libya Nouri Abusahmain President 6,888,388 Myanmar Win Myint President 54,577,997 Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra President 7,046,310 North Korea Kim Jong-un President 26,160,821 Oman Qaboos bin Said Al-Said Prime Minister 4,644,384 Qatar Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabr Al-Thani Sheikh 2,716,391 Republic Of The Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso President 6,106,869 Russia Vladimir Putin President 144,444,359 Rwanda Paul Kagame President 14,094,683 Saudi Arabia Fahd bin Abdul Aziz King 36,947,025 Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud President 18,143,378 South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit President 11,088,796 Sudan Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan President 48,109,006 Syria Bashar al-Assad President 23,227,014 Tajikistan Emomalii Rahmon President 10,143,543 Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Prime Minister 85,816,199 Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow President 6,516,100 Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni President 48,582,334 United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Sheikh 9,516,871 Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev President 35,163,944 Venezuela Nicolas Maduro President 28,838,499 Vietnam Nguyễn Phú Trọng President 98,858,950 Western Sahara Brahim Ghali President 587,259 Yemen Ali Abdallah Salih President 34,449,825

FAQ

What countries have the worst dictatorship?

Several countries have experienced severe dictatorships, each with its own level of repression and control. Examples include North Korea, where the ruling Kim dynasty holds absolute power, and Syria under the Assad regime, known for its brutal crackdowns.

How do dictatorships fall?

Dictatorships can fall through various means, including popular uprisings, internal conflicts, international pressure, or gradual political reforms. The fall of a dictatorship often involves a complex interplay of factors.

Can you provide an example of a dictatorship?

North Korea, led by the Kim dynasty, serves as a prominent example of a dictatorship. The country is characterized by strict control, censorship, and a lack of political freedom.

What is the purpose of dictatorship?

Dictatorships aim to consolidate power under a single ruler or a small group, often to maintain stability, control dissent, and enforce policies without the need for lengthy decision-making processes.

What countries currently have a dictator?

Countries like North Korea, Syria, and Turkmenistan are often cited as having dictatorial regimes. However, political situations can be complex and subject to interpretation.

Final Words:

Dictatorships, marked by concentrated power and limited individual rights, have left their mark on history. While some dictatorships pursue benevolent aims, many are associated with abuse of power and suppression.

Understanding their dynamics and consequences is crucial for safeguarding democracy and promoting human rights worldwide. From North Korea’s isolation to Syria’s conflict, these regimes remind us of the importance of freedom, accountability, and the value of informed, engaged citizens.