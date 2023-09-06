Cracker Barrel Menu Specials: A Guide to Delicious Deals in September 2023

Cracker Barrel is a name that resonates with many, especially those who have a penchant for Southern comfort food. With a diverse menu that caters to breakfast enthusiasts, lunch lovers, and dinner devotees, it’s no wonder this establishment has garnered such a loyal following. Let’s dive deep into their offerings, and I’ll share some of my personal experiences along the way.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is not just a restaurant; it’s an experience. With its unique blend of Southern hospitality, homestyle cooking, and a general store that transports you back in time, it’s a place where memories are made. As someone who has spent countless hours enjoying their meals and browsing through their store, I can attest to the authenticity and warmth that Cracker Barrel brings to the table.

Daily Specials

Lunch Specials

Lunch at Cracker Barrel is always a treat. Their daily specials kick off from 11 am, ensuring that whether you’re in for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there’s something to tantalize your taste buds. Some of my personal favorites include:

Meatloaf: A classic dish that never goes out of style. Served from Monday to Friday, it’s a hearty meal that reminds me of home.

Menu Name Availability Calories Prices Meatloaf Monday to Friday 460 $8.99 Turkey n’ Dressing Thursday 820 $8.99 Chicken n’ Dumplins Monday to Friday 450 $8.99 Broccoli Cheddar Chicken Wednesday 690 $8.99 Friday Fish Fry Friday 730 $14.99 Country Coastal Sampler Friday 800 $13.99

Dinner Specials

Dinner at Cracker Barrel is an affair to remember. With a variety of options to choose from, every night can be a culinary adventure. Some of the standout dishes include:

Pot Roast Supper: A Sunday special, this dish is all about slow-cooked perfection. The tender beef, combined with a medley of vegetables, is soul-satisfying.

Menu Name Availability Calories Prices Broccoli Cheddar Chicken Wednesday 690 $13.49 Friday Fish Fry Friday 730 $14.99 Country Coastal Sampler Friday 800 $13.99 Turkey n’ Dressing Thursday 820 $13.49 Pot Roast Supper Sunday 550 $13.49 Country Fried Pork Chops Saturday 1040 $13.79

Sides With Lunch and Dinner Specials

No meal at Cracker Barrel is complete without their delectable sides. Whether you’re in the mood for some Loaded Mashed Potatoes or a refreshing House Salad, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the sides you can choose from:

Loaded Baked Potato

Bacon Baked Beans

Loaded Steak Fries

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Bacon Macaroni n’ Cheese

Loaded Baked Sweet Potato

Hashbrown Casserole Tots

Broccoli

Vegetable Soup

Fresh Fruit

House Salad

Dumplins

Cole Slaw

Carrots

Corn

Green Beans

Fried Apples

Steak Fries

Fried Okra

Mashed Potatoes (Brown Gravy)

Macaroni n’ Cheese

Hashbrown Casserole

Mashed Potatoes

Two Pancakes

Pinto Beans

Mashed Potatoes (Sawmill Gravy)

Turnip Greens

Family Meals

Breakfast Family Meals

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Cracker Barrel ensures that families can enjoy a hearty start together. Their breakfast family meals are designed to serve up to 6 people, making them perfect for gatherings or lazy weekend mornings. McDonald’s is a king od family meals, one of the most popular fast food restoraunts in the world.

Some of the highlights include:

All-Day Pancake Breakfast: Fluffy pancakes served with your choice of meat, eggs, and a selection of sides. It’s a classic that never disappoints.

Menu Name Serves Items Included Prices All-Day Pancake Breakfast 4-6 Pancakes, Meat, Eggs, Sides $34.99 Grandma’s Sampler 4-6 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Biscuits, Sides $39.99 Good Morning Breakfast 4-6 Scrambled Eggs, Grits, Gravy, Biscuits $29.99

Lunch and Dinner Family Meals

Lunch and dinner with the family are special occasions, and Cracker Barrel’s family meals ensure that these moments are filled with deliciousness. Designed to serve a group, these meals come with a main dish, sides, and the restaurant’s famous buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Some of the standout options are:

Chicken n’ Dumplings: A classic Southern dish that’s both comforting and filling. Paired with your choice of sides, it’s a meal that brings the family together.

Menu Name Serves Items Included Prices Chicken n’ Dumplins 4-6 Chicken n’ Dumplins, Sides, Biscuits/Corn Muffins $39.99 Meatloaf 4-6 Meatloaf, Sides, Biscuits/Corn Muffins $42.99 Fried Chicken 4-6 Fried Chicken, Sides, Biscuits/Corn Muffins $44.99

Lunch and Dinner

Signature Favorites

Cracker Barrel’s menu boasts a range of signature dishes that have stood the test of time. These are the meals that have made the restaurant a household name, and they continue to be favorites among regulars and newcomers alike. Some of the dishes that have left a lasting impression on me are:

Country Fried Steak: A tender steak, breaded and deep-fried to perfection. Served with sawmill gravy, it’s a dish that’s both indulgent and satisfying.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Country Fried Steak Breaded Steak with Sawmill Gravy 670 $12.99 Grilled Chicken Tenderloins Seasoned and Grilled Chicken Strips 310 $11.99 Hamburger Steak Steak Patty with Onions and Brown Gravy 520 $12.49

Wholesome Fixin’s

For those who are health-conscious or simply looking for lighter options without compromising on taste, Cracker Barrel’s Wholesome Fixin’s is the answer. These dishes are crafted with fresh ingredients and are lower in calories, making them perfect for those watching their diet or seeking a balanced meal. Here are some of the dishes that have caught my attention:

Grilled Chicken Salad: A refreshing mix of greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and grilled chicken. Topped with Colby cheese, it’s a delightful blend of flavors and textures.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Grilled Chicken Salad Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Cheese 450 $10.99 Pecan Crusted Catfish Pecan-coated Catfish with Citrus Herb Sauce 410 $13.99 Apple Cider BBQ Chicken Breast Grilled Chicken with Apple Cider BBQ Glaze 390 $12.49

Vegetarian Delights

Being a restaurant that celebrates Southern cuisine, Cracker Barrel has made sure to include options that cater to vegetarians. These dishes, while meat-free, are bursting with flavors and showcase the versatility of Southern cooking. Some of my personal recommendations include:

Vegetable Plate: A selection of four country sides of your choice. It’s a great way to sample a variety of dishes and create a meal tailored to your preferences.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Vegetable Plate Choice of Four Country Sides Varies $8.99 Fried Green Tomatoes Crispy Fried Tomatoes with Dipping Sauce 320 $7.49 Egg Sandwich Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bread 290 $6.99

Desserts

Classic Southern Sweets

Desserts at Cracker Barrel are a nostalgic trip down memory lane. These classic Southern sweets are reminiscent of grandma’s kitchen and are the perfect way to round off a hearty meal. Some of the desserts that have left me yearning for more include:

Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake: A rich and moist chocolate cake infused with the flavors of Coca-Cola. Topped with a velvety chocolate sauce, it’s a chocoholic’s dream come true.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake Moist Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Sauce 580 $4.99 Baked Apple Dumplin’ Baked Apple with Flaky Pastry and Cinnamon Sauce 450 $4.49 Peach Cobbler Juicy Peaches with Crumbly Topping 410 $4.79

Ice Cream Delights

For those who prefer a cold treat, Cracker Barrel’s ice cream offerings are a delightful way to satiate your sweet tooth. From classic flavors to unique concoctions, there’s something for every ice cream lover. Were you ever interested in how is ice cream made? Now is your opportunity. Here are some of the options that have left a lasting impression:

Old-Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream: A timeless classic, this vanilla ice cream is creamy and rich, making it the perfect accompaniment to any dessert.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Old-Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream 210 $2.99 Chocolate Sundae Chocolate Ice Cream with Toppings 340 $3.99 Strawberry Shortcake Sponge Cake, Strawberries, and Vanilla Ice Cream 380 $4.49

Beverages

Refreshing Cold Drinks

Cracker Barrel’s beverage menu is as diverse as its food offerings. From classic sodas to unique concoctions, there’s a drink to quench every thirst. Some of my go-to options include:

Old-Fashioned Lemonade: A tangy and sweet drink that’s perfect for hot days. Made with real lemons, it’s a refreshing treat.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Old-Fashioned Lemonade Tangy Lemonade made with Real Lemons 150 $2.49 Iced Tea Brewed Iced Tea, Sweetened or Unsweetened 0-90 $2.29 Crafted Sodas Range of Flavored Sodas 140-180 $2.79

Warm Comforts

For those chilly days or when you’re in the mood for something warm, Cracker Barrel’s selection of hot beverages is sure to hit the spot. From classic coffees to flavorful teas, there’s something to warm every soul. Some of my favorites include:

Country Morning Breakfast Coffee: A robust blend that’s perfect for kickstarting your day.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Country Morning Breakfast Coffee Robust Coffee Blend 5 $2.19 Hot Chocolate Creamy Chocolate Drink with Whipped Cream 210 $2.49 Herbal Teas Selection of Flavored Teas 0 $2.29

Seasonal Offerings

Fall Favorites

With the arrival of fall, Cracker Barrel introduces a range of dishes that celebrate the flavors of the season. From pumpkin-infused treats to hearty stews, these offerings are a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to keeping things fresh and exciting. Here are some of the fall favorites that I eagerly await every year:

Pumpkin Pie Latte: A warm and comforting drink that combines the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice, it’s the essence of fall in a cup.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Pumpkin Pie Latte Pumpkin Flavored Latte with Whipped Cream 230 $3.99 Harvest Kale Chicken Salad Grilled Chicken with Kale and Roasted Vegetables 410 $11.99 Autumn Vegetable Soup Hearty Soup with Seasonal Vegetables 180 $4.49

Winter Warmers

As the temperature drops, Cracker Barrel’s winter menu offers dishes that provide warmth and comfort. These dishes, inspired by traditional Southern winter recipes, are a blend of rich flavors and textures. Some of the winter delights that have become a part of my winter ritual include:

Cranberry Orange Pancakes: Fluffy pancakes infused with cranberries and a hint of orange zest. Served with maple syrup, they’re a delightful start to any winter morning.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Cranberry Orange Pancakes Pancakes with Cranberries and Orange Zest 520 $8.99 Braised Beef Pot Roast Slow-Cooked Beef with Winter Vegetables 650 $14.99 Hot Spiced Apple Cider Warm Apple Cider with Spices 150 $2.99

Kid’s Menu

Little Diner Delights

Cracker Barrel ensures that even the youngest diners have a memorable dining experience. Their kid’s menu is designed to offer dishes that are both delicious and kid-friendly. From classic mac n’ cheese to mini pancakes, there’s something to make every little diner’s meal special. Some of the dishes that my little ones swear by include:

Macaroni n’ Cheese: Creamy and cheesy, this dish is a hit among kids and adults alike.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Macaroni n’ Cheese Creamy Macaroni with Cheese Sauce 310 $4.99 Chicken Tenderloins Fried Chicken Strips 290 $5.49 Mini Pancakes Small Pancakes with Maple Syrup 220 $4.49

Beverages Revisited

Specialty Coffees

For those who need a caffeine kick or simply enjoy the rich flavors of coffee, Cracker Barrel’s specialty coffee offerings are a treat. These beverages are crafted with care, ensuring that each sip is a delightful experience. Here are some of the coffee delights that I often indulge in:

Caramel Latte: A smooth blend of espresso, steamed milk, and caramel syrup. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel, it’s a sweet treat for any time of the day.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Caramel Latte Espresso with Caramel and Steamed Milk 250 $3.79 Mocha Espresso with Chocolate and Steamed Milk 270 $3.79 Espresso Strong Coffee Shot 5 $2.49

Non-Alcoholic Mocktails

For a refreshing change, Cracker Barrel’s mocktails are a delightful blend of flavors without the alcohol. These drinks are perfect for those who want to enjoy a fancy beverage without the buzz. Some of my refreshing favorites include:

Berry Bliss: A fruity concoction of mixed berries, lemonade, and a splash of soda. Garnished with fresh berries, it’s a visual and flavorful treat.

Menu Name Description Calories Prices Berry Bliss Mixed Berries with Lemonade and Soda 180 $3.99 Tropical Cooler Pineapple, Coconut, and Lime Blend 190 $3.99 Ginger Mint Cooler Ginger Ale with Fresh Mint and Lime 150 $3.79

Cracker Barrel’s Legacy

The Story Behind the Name

Cracker Barrel isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a legacy. The name “Cracker Barrel” was inspired by the old country stores of the past, where people would gather around barrels filled with crackers to chat and catch up.

These barrels became informal gathering spots, fostering community and camaraderie. The restaurant aims to recreate this sense of community, offering not just food but also a place for people to come together.

The General Store

One of the unique aspects of Cracker Barrel is its general store. Every restaurant features a store that sells a variety of products, from old-fashioned candies to unique home decor.

Browsing through the store is like taking a trip down memory lane, with products that evoke nostalgia and charm. For many, a visit to Cracker Barrel isn’t complete without picking up a souvenir or two from the store.

The Cracker Barrel Experience

The Ambiance

One of the standout features of Cracker Barrel is its ambiance. The moment you step into the restaurant, you’re transported to a bygone era. The rustic wooden interiors, the antique decor, and the cozy fireplace all come together to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The walls adorned with vintage photographs and memorabilia tell stories of the past, making each visit a journey through time.

The Music

Complementing the visual experience is the auditory delight of Cracker Barrel. The soft tunes of country and folk music playing in the background add to the restaurant’s charm. On some special occasions, you might even be treated to live performances, making the dining experience even more memorable.

Community Involvement

Cracker Barrel isn’t just about food and ambiance; it’s also about community. The restaurant has always been deeply involved in community activities, supporting local events, charities, and causes. From hosting fundraisers to sponsoring local sports teams, Cracker Barrel’s commitment to giving back to the community is commendable.

Dietary Accommodations

Gluten-Free Options

Understanding the diverse dietary needs of its patrons, Cracker Barrel offers a range of gluten-free options. From salads to grilled meats, there are dishes that cater to those who prefer or need to avoid gluten. The staff is also trained to handle dietary requests with care, ensuring that every diner’s needs are met.

Vegetarian and Vegan Choices

While Cracker Barrel is known for its meat-centric Southern dishes, it doesn’t leave its vegetarian and vegan patrons behind. The menu features a selection of plant-based dishes that are both delicious and satisfying. From vegetable plates to salads and grain bowls, there’s something for everyone.

FAQ

1. Does Cracker Barrel offer outdoor seating?

While some Cracker Barrel locations offer outdoor seating, especially in warmer climates, it’s best to check with your local restaurant to confirm their seating options.

2. Are pets allowed in Cracker Barrel?

Pets are not allowed inside the restaurant for health and safety reasons. However, some locations might have outdoor areas where pets are welcome. Service animals, on the other hand, are allowed as per regulations.

3. Do they accept reservations?

Cracker Barrel operates mostly on a first-come, first-served basis. However, for larger groups or special occasions, it’s advisable to call ahead and check with the specific location.

4. Is there a separate menu for seniors?

Yes, Cracker Barrel offers a “Wholesome Fixin’s” menu which includes lighter, healthier options that might be suitable for seniors. However, there isn’t a specific “senior menu.”

5. Do they offer catering services?

Yes, Cracker Barrel offers catering services. They have a variety of meal options suitable for events, gatherings, or corporate meetings.

6. Is there a dress code to dine at Cracker Barrel?

No, there isn’t a specific dress code. However, patrons are expected to wear appropriate casual attire.

7. Do they offer Wi-Fi in their restaurants?

Most Cracker Barrel locations offer free Wi-Fi for their guests. It’s best to check with the specific location to ensure connectivity.

Final Thoughts

Cracker Barrel is more than just a restaurant; it’s an institution. With its rich history, commitment to quality, and focus on community, it has carved a special place in the hearts of many. Whether you’re a regular patron or a first-time visitor, the Cracker Barrel experience is one that lingers long after the meal is over.