15 Countries with the Highest National Debt in 2023: Economic Alarms

National debt is a topic that often sparks heated debates among economists, politicians, and the general public.

Just as individuals or companies may borrow money to boost their finances, national governments often borrow money to further their country’s growth or well-being.

This borrowed money becomes part of that country’s national debt. But which countries are at the top of the list when it comes to the highest national debt?

Measured as % of GDP (%GDP)

15. Suriname – 125.70% of GDP

Suriname, a small country in South America, has been grappling with economic challenges, leading to its high national debt.

Economic Struggles: As report of the World Bank says Suriname’s economy has faced numerous challenges over the years, from fluctuating commodity prices to political instability. These factors have contributed to its increasing national debt.

14. United States – 128.13% of GDP

The United States, the world’s largest economy, also boasts a significant national debt in terms of dollar amount.

Spending vs. Income: The U.S. government’s spending often exceeds its income, leading to a growing national debt. The last time the U.S. had a budget surplus was in 2001.

13. Bahrain – 129.73% of GDP

Bahrain, a small island nation in the Persian Gulf, has seen its national debt rise significantly in recent years.

Economic Reliance: In study conducted by Science Direct they say Bahrain’s economy heavily relies on oil, and fluctuating oil prices have impacted its revenues.

12. Bhutan – 132.42% of GDP

Bhutan, a Himalayan kingdom, has a national debt that is quite high relative to its GDP.

Infrastructure Development: Bhutan has been investing heavily in infrastructure, leading to increased borrowing says the IMF.

11. Venezuela – 133.61% of GDP

Venezuela’s economy has been in turmoil for several years, leading to a skyrocketing national debt.

Economic Crisis: Political instability, hyperinflation, and sanctions have severely impacted Venezuela’s economy.

10. Barbados – 135.40% of GDP

Barbados, a Caribbean island nation, has faced economic challenges that have contributed to its high national debt.

Tourism Dependency: Barbados heavily relies on tourism, which can be volatile.

9. Cape Verde – 145.13% of GDP

Cape Verde, an island nation off the coast of West Africa, has a national debt that is a significant percentage of its GDP.

Economic Challenges: According to World Bank report Cape Verde faces challenges such as limited natural resources and vulnerability to climate change.

8. Italy – 150.30% of GDP

Italy, one of the world’s largest economies, has a national debt that exceeds its GDP.

Interestingly, while Italy grapples with its debt, there are cities globally that stand out in terms of their economic status, both at the pinnacle of wealth and at its nadir

Economic Stagnation: Italy has faced years of economic stagnation, leading to increasing debt.

7. Lebanon – 150.58% of GDP

Lebanon’s national debt has been a cause for concern for many years.

Political and Economic Crisis: Lebanon has been grappling with political instability and an economic crisis, leading to a rise in its national debt.

6. Maldives – 154.39% of GDP

The Maldives, known for its luxury resorts and stunning beaches, has a national debt that is a significant percentage of its GDP.

Tourism Dependency: According to Observe Research Foundation Maldives heavily relies on tourism, making it vulnerable to global economic downturns.

5. Singapore – 159.87% of GDP

Singapore, a global financial hub, has a national debt that might seem surprising given its economic prowess.

Strategic Borrowing: Singapore’s government borrows not because of a budget deficit but for strategic reasons and to develop its financial markets says IMF.

4. Eritrea – 179.66% of GDP

Eritrea, a country in the Horn of Africa, has one of the highest national debts relative to its GDP.

Economic Challenges: Eritrea faces challenges such as limited resources and political isolation.

3. Greece – 194.50% of GDP

Greece’s national debt crisis has been in the headlines for many years.

Economic Crisis: Greece faced a severe economic crisis, leading to bailouts and austerity measures.

2. Sudan – 200.35% of GDP

Sudan, a country in North Africa, has a national debt that is more than twice its GDP.

Economic and Political Challenges: Sudan has faced years of economic and political challenges, leading to its high national debt.

1. Japan – 237.54% of GDP

Topping the list, Japan has the highest national debt relative to its GDP.

Economic Stagnation: Japan has faced decades of economic stagnation, leading to its high national debt.

15 Countries with the Highest National Debt in 2023 Measured by $ Amount (millions US$)

According to the World Population Review, the following are the countries with the highest national debt in terms of dollar amount.

15. Iran – $674,167 million

Iran, a country rich in oil reserves, finds itself on this list due to a combination of economic sanctions and internal challenges.

Economic Sanctions: International sanctions have severely impacted Iran’s economy, limiting its trade opportunities.

14. Mexico – $746,964 million

Mexico, a country with a diverse economy, has faced challenges that have led to its high national debt.

Trade Dependencies: Mexico’s heavy reliance on trade with the U.S. has its pros and cons says report by JSTOR.

13. South Korea – $929,584 million

South Korea’s rapid industrialization and technological advancements have come with their set of financial challenges.

Rapid Development: Infrastructure and technological advancements require capital.

12. Australia – $954,634 million

Australia’s economy, heavily reliant on exports, has faced challenges due to global economic shifts.

Commodity Prices: According to Australina Parlaiment House Fluctuations in global commodity prices have impacted Australia’s revenues.

11. Brazil – $1,495,729 million

Brazil, the largest economy in South America, has faced economic challenges in recent years.

Political Instability: Political challenges have impacted economic policies and investor confidence.

10. Spain – $1,690,788 million

Spain’s economy, once booming, faced significant challenges during the global financial crisis.

Financial Crisis: I have read in NLM article that the 2008 financial crisis severely impacted Spain’s real estate and banking sectors.

9. Canada – $2,243,918 million

Canada, known for its stable economy, has also accumulated significant debt.

Trade Dependencies: Canada’s trade relationship with the U.S. has both benefits and challenges.

8. India – $2,379,040 million

India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, has its set of financial challenges.

Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization and development have required massive investments.

7. Germany – $2,968,690 million

Germany, the powerhouse of Europe, has maintained a balanced approach to its finances.

Economic Stability: Germany’s focus on manufacturing and exports has kept its economy stable.

6. United Kingdom – $3,039,338 million

The UK, with its global financial hub in London, has faced challenges post-Brexit.

Brexit Implications: The uncertainties of Brexit have had economic implications says the report of Bank Of England.

5. Italy – $3,169,955 million

Italy’s rich history and culture contrast with its recent economic challenges.

Economic Stagnation: Italy has faced years of economic stagnation, leading to increased debt.

4. France – $3,329,379 million

France, with its diverse economy, has faced challenges similar to its European neighbors.

Social Expenditures: France’s focus on social welfare has led to high expenditures.

3. China – $10,115,837 million

China’s meteoric rise as an economic superpower has come with its set of challenges.

Rapid Development: China’s focus on infrastructure and urbanization has required massive investments.

2. Japan – $13,241,396 million

Japan, with its advanced economy, has faced challenges due to its aging population.

Aging Population: Japan’s demographic challenges have led to increased social expenditures.

1. United States – $31,256,897 million

The U.S., the world’s largest economy, has accumulated the most debt.

Military Expenditures: The U.S.’s global military presence requires significant expenditures according to SIPRI.

Factors Influencing National Debt

National debt doesn’t accumulate in a vacuum. Several factors contribute to a country’s debt, and understanding these can provide a clearer picture of the economic landscape.

Economic Growth: A country’s GDP growth rate plays a crucial role in its ability to manage and repay debt. A robust economy can generate more tax revenue, making it easier to handle debt.

Interest Rates: The interest rates set by central banks influence borrowing costs. Lower interest rates can lead to increased borrowing, while higher rates can make debt servicing more expensive.

According to the World Bank, interest rates and economic growth are critical determinants of a country’s fiscal health.

Implications of High National Debt

While debt can be a useful tool for countries, excessive debt can have several implications.

Economic Slowdown: High levels of debt can lead to reduced public and private sector spending, slowing down the economy.

Credit Rating: A country’s credit rating can be downgraded if its debt levels are deemed unsustainable, leading to higher borrowing costs.

Research by Moody’s Analytics, credit ratings are a reflection of a country’s ability to repay its debt.

Strategies to Reduce National Debt

Countries employ various strategies to manage and reduce their national debt.

Austerity Measures: Some countries choose to reduce public spending to manage their debt. However, this can be unpopular and lead to economic slowdowns.

Debt Restructuring: Countries can negotiate with creditors to restructure their debt, leading to more favorable repayment terms.

International Monetary Fund (IMF), says that debt restructuring can be a viable strategy for countries facing debt crises.

FAQ

What is the difference between national debt and deficit?

A deficit occurs when a government’s annual expenditures exceed its revenues for that year. National debt is the total amount of money a government owes, accumulated over time.

How is national debt-financed?

Governments finance their debt by issuing bonds and securities. These are purchased by individuals, corporations, and foreign governments.

Does a high national debt mean a country is poor?

Not necessarily. Some wealthy countries have high national debts. It’s essential to consider debt relative to GDP and the country’s ability to service its debt.

Can a country ever fully pay off its national debt?

While theoretically possible, in practice, most countries maintain some level of debt as it can be used as a tool for economic policy.

How does the national debt impact ordinary citizens?

High national debt can lead to higher taxes, reduced public services, and can influence a country’s monetary policy, potentially leading to inflation.

Why do countries lend money to other countries with high debt?

Lending money can be a strategic move, fostering alliances, or ensuring economic stability in a region. It can also be a profitable venture if the borrowing country pays back with interest.

Is there an international organization overseeing national debts?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are two significant entities that monitor national debts and provide assistance to countries facing debt crises.

Final Words

National debt, while often viewed in a negative light, is a complex facet of economic policy. It’s a tool that, when used judiciously, can foster growth and stability. However, understanding its intricacies and implications is crucial for informed discussions and decisions.