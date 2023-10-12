13 Countries that Recognize Taiwan in 2023: Beyond Beijing

Taiwan, with its bustling capital Taipei and rich cultural heritage, is an intricate blend of past and present. This island nation’s geopolitical status has always been a topic of heated debate, attracting intrigue and attention from around the globe.

Is Taiwan a Sovereign Nation?

In the complicated matrix of international relations, Taiwan’s status as a sovereign nation has seen its ups and downs. Many hinge the recognition of a country on its acceptance by the United Nations’ member states. As of April 2022, only a handful of countries and the Vatican City recognize Taiwan as a sovereign entity, making the answer to “Is Taiwan a country?” both fascinating and multi-layered.

The History of Recognition

Country Recognition Status Year Relations Established Year Relations Severed Guatemala Yes 1933 ongoing Haiti Yes 1956 ongoing Paraguay Yes 1957 ongoing Eswatini Yes 1968 ongoing Belize Yes 1989 ongoing Saint Lucia Yes 2007 ongoing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Yes 1981 ongoing Saint Kitts and Nevis Yes 1983 ongoing Marshall Islands Yes 1998 ongoing Palau Yes 1999 ongoing Nauru Yes 2005 ongoing Tuvalu Yes 1979 ongoing Vatican City Yes 1942 ongoing India No 1947 1949 United States No 1928 1979 Pakistan No 1947 1950 Brazil No 1928 1974 Russia No 1929 1949 Mexico No 1928 1971 Japan No 1930 1972 Philippines No 1947 1975 Egypt No 1942 1956 DR Congo No 1960 1973 Vietnam No 1955 1975 Iran No 1920 1971 Turkey No 1934 1971 Germany No 1955 1972 Thailand No 1946 1975 United Kingdom No 1928 1950 France No 1928 1964 South Africa No 1912 1998 Italy No 1928 1970 Myanmar No Colombia No 1941 1980 South Korea No 1949 1992 Spain No 1928 1973 Argentina No 1945 1972 Iraq No 1942 1958 Afghanistan No 1944 1950 Poland No 1929 1949 Canada No 1941 1970 Saudi Arabia No 1946 1990 Peru No 1913 1971 Malaysia No 1964 1974 Madagascar No 1960 1972 Ivory Coast No 1963 1983 Venezuela No 1941 1974 Cameroon No 1960 1971 Niger No 1963 1996 Australia No 1941 1972 Burkina Faso No 1961 2018 Sri Lanka No 1948 1950 Malawi No 1966 2008 Romania No 1939 1949 Chile No 1915 1971 Chad No 1962 2006 Ecuador No 1946 1971 Senegal No 1960 2005 Netherlands No 1928 1950 Cambodia No 1953 1975 Rwanda No 1962 1972 Bolivia No 1919 1985 Belgium No 1928 1971 Jordan No 1957 1977 Dominican Republic No 1941 2018 Cuba No 1913 1960 Sweden No 1928 1950 Honduras No 1985 2021 Czech Republic No 1930 1949 Greece Greece No 1929 1972 Papua New Guinea No 1999 1999 Portugal No 1928 1975 Togo No 1960 1972 Austria No 1928 1971 Switzerland No 1913 1950 Sierra Leone No 1963 1971 Laos No 1958 1962 Serbia No 1945 1955 Nicaragua No 1930 2021 Libya No 1959 1978 Bulgaria No 1947 1949 El Salvador No 1941 2018 Republic of the Congo No 1960 1964 Denmark No 1928 1950 Central African Republic No 1962 1998 Finland No 1919 1944 Norway No 1928 1950 Liberia No 1957 2003 Lebanon No 1954 1971 New Zealand No 1912 1972 Costa Rica No 1941 2007 Mauritania No 1960 1965 Panama No 1912 2017 Kuwait No 1963 1971 Uruguay No 1957 1988 Jamaica No 1962 1972 Gambia No 1968 2013 Botswana No 1966 1974 Gabon No 1960 1974 Lesotho No 1966 1994 Guinea Bissau No 1990 1998 North Macedonia No 1999 2001 Latvia No 1936 1994 Estonia No 1937 1940 Cyprus No 1960 1972 Solomon Islands No 1983 2019 Luxembourg No 1949 1972 Malta No 1967 1972 Maldives No 1966 1972 Bahamas No 1989 1997 Vanuatu No 2004 2004 Barbados No 1967 1977 Sao Tome and Principe No 1997 2016 Samoa No 1972 1975 Kiribati No 2003 2019 Grenada No 1989 2005 Tonga No 1972 1998 Dominica No 1983 2004

According to the JSTOR, Taiwan, once recognized as a country by the United Nations from 1949 to 1971, lost this status due to intricate political developments with China. In the game of diplomatic musical chairs, countries have switched their recognition back and forth between them.

: Established relations in 1956. Holy See (Vatican City): Has been in relation since 1942.And the list goes on. However, the international tussle between the US and China regarding Taiwan has added layers of complexity to this topic. The US, despite not officially recognizing Taiwan since 1979, maintains a cordial relationship, often causing friction with China.

The Politics Behind Non-Recognition

Taiwan’s non-recognition is deeply rooted in its history. As per University Of Michigan, Taiwan underwent numerous territorial shifts, from being self-governing in the early 1600s to colonization by the Dutch, and later by China and Japan. The end of World War II saw Taiwan back under Chinese control.

But the political upheavals in China, leading to the Chinese Civil War, changed fate. The war saw the nationalist government fleeing to Taiwan, while the mainland came under the Communist Party’s control.

The tug of war for the rightful claim to represent China started, initially having the upper hand. However, over the years, most countries, including the United States, shifted their recognition from Taiwan to mainland China, leading to Taiwan’s ousting from the United Nations in 1971.

The Great Wall of China’s Influence

China’s influence in preventing Taiwan from gaining recognition is undeniable. According to international political analysts, China’s position in the U.N. Security Council, where it’s one of the five permanent members, gives it the leverage to block Taiwan’s attempts to gain full member status. China’s “One-China policy” further complicates matters.

This policy dictates that countries can’t have official diplomatic ties with both China and Taiwan, forcing nations to choose. Given China’s economic and political weight, the scales tilt overwhelmingly in its favor.

Stance and Global Position

In this delicate geopolitical dance, where does itself stand?

Perspective on China

Perspective is divided between two main camps: The Pan-Blue Coalition and the Pan-Green Coalition.

The Pan-Blue Coalition views the Republic of China (Taiwan) as the rightful representative of all of China, including the mainland. However, its stance has evolved from reunification with China to maintaining the status quo.

views the Republic of China (Taiwan) as the rightful representative of all of China, including the mainland. However, its stance has evolved from reunification with China to maintaining the status quo. The Pan-Green Coalition envisions as an independent sovereign state and vehemently opposes reunification unless China’s communist regime collapses.

World Stage

Despite the challenges, they have carved a niche for itself on the global stage. According to Financial Times, they stand as one of Asia’s significant economic pillars and is a world leader in computer technology production.

Unofficial Relations : Nearly 59 countries, including economic powerhouses like the US, UK, and Germany, maintain unofficial ties with them.

: Nearly 59 countries, including economic powerhouses like the US, UK, and Germany, maintain unofficial ties with them. Economic Growth: Boasts impressive economic statistics, with a GDP growth rate of around 2.5% in 2022 and a high Human Development Index.

The Changing Dynamics of 2023

As we advance further into 2023, it’s crucial to understand the evolving dynamics and the countries that have made shifts in their recognition.

New Recognitions and Shifts

As Per Council Of Foreign Relations, some nations have re-evaluated their stance in 2023:

Solomon Islands : After aligning with the One-China policy for a few years, the Solomon Islands reverted to recognizing in 2023. This switch can be attributed to impressive democratic progress and the shared values both countries uphold concerning human rights and regional cooperation.

: After aligning with the One-China policy for a few years, the Solomon Islands reverted to recognizing in 2023. This switch can be attributed to impressive democratic progress and the shared values both countries uphold concerning human rights and regional cooperation. Kiribati : Following the Solomon Islands, Kiribati too shifted its allegiance back to China after briefly recognizing. The reason behind this move might be rooted in the significant economic incentives and infrastructural support that Beijing has offered as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

: Following the Solomon Islands, Kiribati too shifted its allegiance back to China after briefly recognizing. The reason behind this move might be rooted in the significant economic incentives and infrastructural support that Beijing has offered as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. India: India, historically, has not officially recognized due to its diplomatic ties with China. However, in 2023, while still not officially recognizing, India has amplified its trade relations and defense cooperation. This increased engagement is indicative of the nuanced nature of their relations against the backdrop of the broader India-China dynamics.

Factors Influencing Changes

Multiple factors are contributing to this evolving landscape:

Economic Dependencies: With Taiwan being a technological hub, especially in semiconductor manufacturing, many countries are weighing the economic advantages of bolstering ties with Taiwan. Geopolitical Dynamics: The geopolitical chessboard is continually shifting. Regional alliances, defense pacts, and international incidents play a pivotal role in a country’s decision to recognize Taiwan. Internal Politics: Domestic political scenarios and public sentiment also shape foreign policy decisions. In some countries, pro-Taiwan sentiments have been on the rise, pushing governments to re-evaluate their diplomatic stances.

Implications for Taiwan

These shifts and realignments can have profound implications:

Diplomatic Wins : Every new recognition strengthens their case for wider acceptance on the global stage.

: Every new recognition strengthens their case for wider acceptance on the global stage. Economic Opportunities : Enhanced ties, even if unofficial, open up trade, investment, and technology exchange avenues for Taiwan.

: Enhanced ties, even if unofficial, open up trade, investment, and technology exchange avenues for Taiwan. Security Concerns: With each diplomatic shift, the risk of tension with mainland China increases. Taiwan needs to tread cautiously, balancing its aspirations with the pragmatic realities of the region.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead

The question of recognition is not merely a black-and-white issue of international acceptance. It’s a tapestry woven with threads of history, geopolitics, economics, and human aspirations.

Whatever the future holds, Taiwan’s resilience and tenacity remain an inspiration for territories and countries globally, vying for their rightful place in the sun.

FAQ

Why doesn’t the UN recognize Taiwan as a country?

The UN does not recognize Taiwan primarily due to the One-China policy pushed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). China asserts that Taiwan is an integral part of its territory, and as a powerful member of the UN Security Council, it has been able to prevent Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN.

How does the average Taiwanese feel about their country’s status?

While sentiments vary, many Taiwanese people take pride in their unique cultural and political identity. Some advocate for official recognition of Taiwan as a separate nation, while others are more cautious due to the potential consequences with China.

What are Taiwan’s main industries and economic strengths?

Taiwan is a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing and electronics. It also has strong sectors in petrochemicals, machinery, and biotechnology.

Why do countries switch their recognition between Taiwan and China?

Often, the switch is influenced by economic incentives, diplomatic pressures, and geopolitical strategies. China often offers economic incentives or aid packages to countries to persuade them not to recognize Taiwan.

Do people identify as Chinese?

While there’s a shared cultural and historical background, a growing number of people in Taiwan, especially the younger generation, identify primarily as Taiwanese rather than Chinese.

Why doesn't Europe recognize Taiwan? European countries, by and large, adhere to the "One-China" policy, a diplomatic acknowledgment that asserts Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory. This position is influenced by diplomatic pressures, economic incentives, and strategic relationships with China, which is a significant trading partner for many European nations. Why can't Taiwan become a country? Technically, Taiwan operates like an independent country with its own government, military, and borders. However, its official recognition as a sovereign nation is complicated by the One-China policy. China's influence in international organizations, especially in the UN Security Council where it holds veto power, prevents official recognition on the global stage. How many allies has It lost? Since the UN's decision to recognize the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the legitimate representative of China in 1971, Taiwan has gradually lost diplomatic allies. By 2022, only 13 countries and the Vatican officially recognized Taiwan. Over the years, several nations have switched their recognition from Taiwan to China, primarily due to economic incentives and diplomatic pressures from Beijing. Does Taiwan have any allies? Yes, as of 2022, 13 countries and the Vatican City officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation. While the number of countries is limited, many other nations, like the United States, maintain unofficial relations with Taiwan, engaging in trade, investment, and other exchanges without formal diplomatic recognition.

Final Words

The diplomatic dance around Taiwan’s recognition is as intricate as it is compelling. It tells a tale of a nation’s struggle for identity, recognition, and respect in the international community. The nuances of this journey reflect the complexities of geopolitics, historical ties, and the undying spirit of the Taiwanese people.