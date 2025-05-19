Who won American Idol 2025, Season 23? Meet the Latest Champion and Their Journey

“American Idol” has named its Season 23 winner.

The final three contestants were:

John Foster , 18, a college student from Addis, Louisiana

Breanna Nix , 25, a stay-at-home mom from Denton, Texas

Jamal Roberts, 27, a PE teacher from Meridian, Mississippi

The May 18 finale lasted three hours and featured performances by the Top 14 and guests like Patti LaBelle, Salt-N-Pepa, The Goo Goo Dolls, Jessica Simpson, Good Charlotte, and others.

About 26 million fan votes came in during the finale.

Who won “American Idol” 2025?

Jamal Roberts won the popular vote and became the Season 23 champion.

According to USA TODAY, he is the first Black male winner since Ruben Studdard in 2003.

What does the winner receive?

Per Distractify, the winner gets $250,000 and a recording contract with Hollywood Records/19 Recordings.

Is there a Season 24?

USA TODAY confirmed Season 24 in early May. It’s not yet known if judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood will return. The premiere date is still pending.

What did the finalists sing?

John Foster

“Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” – Toby Keith

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” – John Denver

“Deeper Than the Holler” – Randy Travis (duet with Luke Bryan)

“Tell That Angel That I Love Her” (original single)

Jamal Roberts

“First Time” – Teeks

“Just My Imagination” – The Temptations

“Liar” and “Unpretty” (duet with Jelly Roll)

“Heal” – Tom Odell (original single)

Breanna Nix

“In Jesus Name” – Katy Nichole

“The Climb” – Miley Cyrus

Frequently Asked Questions

