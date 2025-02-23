Patrick Mahomes Net Worth 2025: How Much Is the NFL Star Worth?

Wealth and Earnings

Patrick Mahomes, a prominent American football quarterback, enjoys a net worth totaling $90 million. Currently, his annual salary reaches an impressive figure of $40 million. Mahomes initially showcased his talents at Texas Tech University before joining the Kansas City Chiefs as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

His incredible performance on the field has earned him a spot among the highest-paid athletes worldwide. Notably, he led the Chiefs to Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 2023, marking significant milestones in his career.

Formative Years

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II entered the world in Tyler, Texas, on September 17, 1995. He is the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin. From an early age, Patrick was immersed in a sports-centric environment, shaping his future athletic endeavors.

At Whitehouse High School, he showcased his versatility by excelling in football, baseball, and basketball. As the quarterback of his high school football team, he made an impressive mark during his senior year by throwing for 4,619 yards and achieving 50 touchdown passes. His rushing skills were also remarkable, contributing 948 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In baseball, Mahomes demonstrated his talent on the mound by pitching a no-hitter game, striking out 16 batters. His multi-sport background contributed greatly to his development as a quarterback, particularly influencing his strategic thinking and physical agility.

Recognized for his potential, he was rated as a three-star recruit and labeled the 12th-best dual-threat quarterback in his class. Mahomes received offers from several universities including Texas Tech, Rice, and Houston.

Despite being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, he opted to pursue his passion for football. At Texas Tech, he continued to shine, setting NCAA records such as throwing 734 yards in a single game and accumulating an impressive 819 total yards of offense.

By his junior year, he led the nation in passing yards and total touchdowns. His achievements earned him the prestigious Sammy Baugh Trophy, highlighting his outstanding performance in college football.

Professional Football Journey

Patrick Mahomes’ story in the NFL started in 2017 when the Kansas City Chiefs moved up in the draft to snag him with the 10th pick, moving from their original 27th spot. The strategy paid off big-time. Although he spent his rookie season behind Alex Smith, his chance to lead came quickly.

By 2018, Mahomes was the starting quarterback, and he didn’t waste any time breaking records.

Right off the bat, Mahomes set records for touchdown passes in his initial career games, including the most in the first two and three games of a season. He also became the youngest QB to toss six touchdowns in a single game. Impressively, he is part of the select group of players to throw for 5,000 yards in both college and the pros, sharing this accomplishment with greats like Peyton Manning.

Furthermore, he threw 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in one season, earning him the titles of NFL Offensive Player of the Year and MVP. His performances secured him a spot as a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl appearance.

Mahomes’ flair for success shone brightly in January 2020. The Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship, ending up in their first Super Bowl in five decades. They went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, with Mahomes earning the Super Bowl MVP award. This made him the youngest and second Black quarterback to secure the accolade, while also becoming one of the few Black quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl.

The following year wasn’t all smooth sailing. In 2021, the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl but were defeated by Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 31-9. Mahomes managed to throw for 270 yards but was intercepted twice, marking his first double-digit loss. Following this tough game, he underwent surgery due to a turf toe injury he sustained earlier in the playoffs.

In 2022, Mahomes showed his resilience and talent by setting an NFL record for total yards in a season by a quarterback with 5,608 yards. He shattered his previous team record by throwing 5,250 passing yards in a single season.

The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC Championship once more, making it their third Super Bowl trip in four years.

Paychecks and Deals

Patrick Mahomes’ journey in the NFL began with a solid start, signing a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. This initial agreement was a four-year term valued at $16.2 million, fully guaranteed, and included a hefty $10 million signing bonus. Mahomes quickly proved his worth in the league, leading to speculation about a groundbreaking new contract.

As he approached the end of his rookie deal, Mahomes had two years remaining. After a stellar performance leading up to the Super Bowl, he became eligible for an extension that was anticipated to break records. Analysts widely expected him to secure an unprecedented $200 million deal. The projections were for the new contract to have at least half of it guaranteed, alongside an impressive average yearly salary of $40 million.

This potential new deal was expected to set a new standard in the NFL, especially considering that Eli Manning, who retired around the Super Bowl in 2020, held the record for total career earnings with $252 million. Manning’s earnings were spread over 17 years with multiple sizable contracts. Mahomes’ anticipated contract was seen as a significant leap, setting a new benchmark for player salaries and contract structures in the league.

$500 Million Agreement

Patrick Mahomes secured a groundbreaking 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on July 6, 2020, one that could potentially reach a staggering $503 million if exercised in full. This agreement initially raised numerous questions about its structure, especially concerning the exact amounts allocated as signing bonuses and guaranteed payments.

As details emerged, it became clear that Mahomes would earn a base amount of $450 million over the decade. This deal positioned him well ahead of Drew Brees, the NFL’s previous top earner, who amassed $245 million throughout his entire career. Highlighting the contract’s financial intricacies, $477 million is protected through “guaranteed mechanisms,” with a significant $140 million specifically insured against injury.

Patrick Mahomes made history by becoming the first athletic figure to secure a half-billion-dollar agreement, setting a new benchmark in professional sports. The deal’s magnitude not only underscored his exceptional talent but also redefined contractual possibilities in the athletic world.

Kansas City Royals

In 2020, shortly after leading his team to a Super Bowl victory, Patrick Mahomes made headlines not just for his athletic feats but also for venturing into sports ownership. He struck a deal to acquire a stake in the Kansas City Royals. The exact size of his stake remains a bit of a mystery, though the entire team was purchased the previous year for a whopping $1 billion.

If Mahomes acquired just 1% of the team, it might have cost him roughly $10 million. Prior to this venture, his earnings on the field totaled $13 million.

Brand Partnerships

Patrick Mahomes has landed several partnerships that highlight his popularity and appeal. Starting with a clever move, he teamed up with Hunt’s when he shared his love for ketchup. Other brands associating with him include Oakley, Hy-Vee, and Essentia Water. Companies like Direct TV, State Farm, and Adidas also feature Mahomes in their campaigns.

Head & Shoulders and Helzberg Diamonds have joined this impressive list. Moreover, Mahomes was the first Kansas City Chiefs player on the Madden NFL 20 cover and shared the Madden NFL 22 cover with Tom Brady.

Personal Life

Patrick Mahomes tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews, on March 12, 2022. Together, they have a daughter and a son. His romantic proposal to Brittany took place at Arrowhead Stadium on September 1, 2020, coinciding with the day he received his Super Bowl ring.

Beyond his familial commitments, Patrick founded the “15 and the Mahomies Foundation” in 2019, focusing on enhancing the lives of children. Additionally, he shares a special connection with former Major League pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, who is his godfather.

Real Estate

Patrick Mahomes has made significant investments in the real estate market, showcasing his knack for strategic property acquisitions. He initially purchased a home in Kansas City for $1.9 million in 2019. This property was quickly flipped and sold for nearly $3 million after being listed in the same year.

Moving to 2020, he invested $3.4 million in a spacious Dallas home. Continuing his real estate ventures, Mahomes acquired an undeveloped plot for $400,000 in the upscale gated community of Loch Lloyd, Kansas City, in 2021. By 2023, the land was transformed into a luxurious retreat featuring a sprawling mansion.

The property boasts several eye-catching features: a large swimming pool for relaxation, a private pond for tranquil views, and a par three golf hole. Adding a personal touch, Mahomes even included a half football field, with his name and logo prominently displayed in the endzone. These investments reflect not just his financial success, but also his love for both style and sports.

Commonly Asked Questions

Patrick Mahomes’ Earnings for the Year

In 2025, Patrick Mahomes is expected to earn a substantial income from his NFL contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. His contract was famously one of the largest in sports history, valued at around $450 million over 10 years. This hefty salary underscores his status as one of the leading figures in football.

Value of Mahomes’ Endorsement Deals

Patrick Mahomes boasts endorsement deals with various well-known brands. Companies like Adidas, State Farm, and Oakley have partnered with him. These deals significantly contribute to his wealth, as he is seen endorsing a range of products and services, which collectively enhance his earnings.

Comparing Mahomes’ Wealth to Other NFL Quarterbacks

Compared to fellow NFL quarterbacks, Mahomes’ financial standing is impressive. While some veteran quarterbacks have accumulated more wealth over long careers, his earnings place him among the top in the league. His combination of salary and endorsements sets him apart as one of the highest-paid players.

Details on Mahomes’ Real Estate Ventures

Patrick Mahomes has made noteworthy investments in real estate. He owns a few properties, including a luxurious home in Kansas City. These investments reflect not just his wealth but also his interest in securing his financial future through diverse avenues.

Impact of Super Bowl on Mahomes’ Net Worth

Winning the Super Bowl has had a positive effect on Mahomes’ net worth. The success brought by championship victories often increases a player’s marketability, leading to more lucrative endorsements and elevated public interest.

Business Ventures Connected to Mahomes

Beyond his earnings as an athlete, Mahomes is involved in various business endeavors. He holds a stake in the Kansas City Royals and has shown interest in other entrepreneurial opportunities. This involvement illustrates his plans to expand his influence beyond the football field.