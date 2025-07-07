Hollywood’s newest power couple, Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield, stepped out in style at Wimbledon on July 6, 2025, confirming their romance with a rare public display of affection.

The Oscar-nominated actors arrived hand-in-hand at London’s All England Tennis and Croquet Club, sporting perfectly coordinated white Ralph Lauren ensembles that turned heads and set social media ablaze.

The 35-year-old A Complete Unknown actress and the 41-year-old Spider-Man star were photographed sharing sweet PDA moments throughout the match, including holding hands and leaning into each other as they watched from Centre Court.

A Timeline of Their Private Romance

Barbaro and Garfield have been quietly dating since early 2025, with their relationship first confirmed by People magazine in February.

A source close to the couple revealed at the time: “They’ve been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly.”

The pair were first photographed together at W Magazine’s Best Performances party in Los Angeles on January 4, 2025, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg.

Key Moments in Their Relationship

Their romance became public when eagle-eyed fans spotted them attending Jonathan Bailey’s performance of Richard II in London’s West End in February 2025.

The couple attended the 2025 Academy Awards separately but were later seen together at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s exclusive Oscars afterparty, celebrating Barbaro’s first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Joan Baez.

In May, they enjoyed a series of Broadway shows in New York City, including Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary!, and John Proctor Is the Villain.

The Met Gala Reunion That Melted Hearts

While Barbaro made her Met Gala debut solo on May 5, 2025, wearing a stunning Dior ensemble, Garfield was spotted waiting for her at The Mark Hotel after the event.

Video footage captured by Cosmopolitan showed the We Live in Time actor greeting Barbaro with a warm embrace, proving their romance was still going strong despite keeping separate red carpet appearances.

The actress later changed from her Met Gala look into a black tulle Dior dress before leaving with Garfield.

Professional Collaboration on the Horizon

Beyond their personal relationship, Barbaro and Garfield are reportedly in talks to work together professionally for the first time.

According to Deadline, both actors are in early negotiations to star in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Artificial at Amazon MGM Studios.

The film, written by Simon Rich, will reportedly revolve around “the period at the artificial intelligence company OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days.”

The project would also star Anora breakout Yura Borisov, with David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford producing.

Who Is Monica Barbaro?

Born on June 17, 1990, in San Francisco, Monica Maria Barbaro has quickly risen to become one of Hollywood’s most promising actresses.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as Lieutenant Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Most recently, Barbaro earned critical acclaim and her first Oscar nomination for portraying folk singer Joan Baez in James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, starring opposite Timothée Chalamet.

The actress, who is of Italian, Mexican, German, and Nicaraguan descent, originally trained as a ballet dancer at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before transitioning to acting.

Career Highlights

Before her breakout film roles, Barbaro appeared in several television series including UnREAL, Chicago P.D., Chicago Justice, and Netflix’s The Good Cop.

She currently stars in the Netflix action comedy series FUBAR alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, which premiered in 2023.

In April 2025, it was announced that Barbaro would make her stage debut in a West End revival of Les Liaisons dangereuses at the National Theatre.

Andrew Garfield’s Stance on Privacy

The British-American actor has been notoriously private about his personal life throughout his career.

In an October 2024 interview with Esquire, Garfield made his position clear: “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.”

Despite this, the actor’s chemistry with Barbaro has been evident in their public appearances together.

Past Relationships

Garfield was previously in high-profile relationships with his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone and model Alyssa Miller.

Most recently, he dated spiritual advisor Dr. Kate Tomas, who confirmed their breakup in October 2024.

Beach Days and Broadway Nights

The couple has been spotted enjoying various outings together, from beach walks in Malibu with Barbaro’s dog Augustus to grocery shopping trips.

On Memorial Day 2025, they were photographed strolling along the beach, with Barbaro cradling her dog who was wearing a protective cone.

Their shared love of theater has been evident through their numerous Broadway show attendances, often posing for group photos with cast members.

Fashion Coordination at Its Finest

At Wimbledon, Barbaro stunned in a semi-sheer white slip dress, carrying Ralph Lauren Collection’s The Ralph Calfskin Small Shoulder Bag worth $2,200.

She accessorized with a $12,800 Bvlgari Serpenti Viper 18K Yellow Gold & Diamond Bangle Bracelet and matching ring.

Garfield complemented her look perfectly in a crisp white button-down shirt and matching trousers, with an off-white sweater draped casually over his shoulders and brown suede loafers.

Looking Ahead

As both actors continue to navigate successful careers while maintaining their privacy, their Wimbledon appearance marks a significant moment in their relationship.

With potential professional collaborations on the horizon and their evident chemistry, Barbaro and Garfield have become one of Hollywood’s most intriguing couples.

Whether they’ll make more public appearances together remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: when they do step out together, they do it in style.