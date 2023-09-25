The Canadian Real Money Casino Phenomenon: What Are the Factors Behind Its Popularity?

The history of Canadian gambling started long before modern technology, the Internet, and online casinos. In the time of the First Nations, in the era when Europeans didn’t even know that North America existed the local tribes had their games of gambling.

Fast forward to the 19th century, and we had a rise in the popularity of games such as the lottery and more than anything else – horse racing. Entertainment was on the rise in the Big North for the next century before the Canadian Criminal Law was installed in 1970.

The moment that changed everything. The control over the land-based casinos and any gambling activity was given to each province individually. With the widespread use of the internet, things changed even more drastically.

The Rise of Online Casinos

Canada was always the same – a modern country willing to accept and implement new trends. So, it’s no wonder they have embraced online gambling way back in the late 90s and early 2000s. The new medium started to make strides rather quickly considering that the Canadians already had a whole lot of love for their gambling activities.

It was easy to do it as online casinos brought unparalleled levels of convenience, a variety of games, and of course, instant deposits and withdrawals added a new dose of popularity to online gambling and gambling in general.

Today, their gambling scene is like no other brimming with different options starting from standard land-based casinos to some of the best online casinos for real money you can find at casinoscanada.com.

Canada Gambling Market Size

Just like the Big North itself, the Canadian gambling market is a vast one. You can see it like that both as the size of the gambling territory and the overall value which stands at close to $15 billion a year.

This is a huge number considering the population of this country and it counts in all the land-based casinos, online ones, lottery, and sports betting. The best part is that it’s always on the rise showing that the Canadians haven’t lost their love for the game.

If you ever visit Canada you’ll be glad to hear that you can gamble all over the place. There are casinos placed all over the country from the shores of Newfoundland to the plains of British Columbia. In addition to standard casinos that have been there for decades, at the moment we are witnessing the rise of online establishments too.

Whether you’re a fan of either, you can enjoy more games at online casinos, but the land-based one also puts a focus on entertainment in the form of live shows, shopping tours, fine dining, and various other forms of entertainment. The success of the gambling industry is intermingled between the two options and it is nice to know that you have both available to cater to your needs.

Increased Accessibility

One of the main factors that aided in the widespread popularity of online casinos is without a doubt the fact that they are highly accessible. The entire gambling industry was revolutionized by online casinos and that all started with their convenience.

Today, people in Canada, and all over the world can play anytime and anywhere. Also, creating an account, registering, and starting to play is as straightforward a process as it gets. From the first name and deposit to the first jackpot the road can take only a few minutes.

The Game Variety

This is where no land-based casino can parry the online ones. The variety of games available at online casinos is beyond count. One could say that there are no limits to what web-based casinos have to offer in terms of games available.

Classic slots? You have them. Live dealer poker? It’s there. The list could go on and on, and you’d be bored before you finish reading the first quarter of the list. New games have better themes, are more fun, and run on better graphics with futuristic sounds.

Bonuses and Promotions

This is the hole where the rabbit lies. What makes online casinos so appealing and what’s one of the main factors of their growth in Canada and all over the world are the bonuses and promotions they provide to the players. This is the area where web-based casinos keep on evolving.

You have welcome bonuses, first deposit bonuses, loyalty cards, and VIP lounges. We shouldn’t even mention more regular jackpots. For players, these options are win-win in the majority of cases. It means more time to play, and more chances to win. It can’t get better than that.

Improved Banking

With the rise of online gambling, the world of online banking improved two. We could claim that the two grew together. Today, more than ever, you have different secured banking methods available. Beyond everything else, the players want to feel safe with their money at an online casino.

Online casinos recognized this need of players and stepped forward with different payment options that include credit cards, e-wallets, PayPal, and cryptocurrency payments. Safety is paramount and the players can feel safe at Canadian online casinos as they would at their homes.

Regulatory Changes

Of course, Canada had to make a legal way for online casinos to thrive. They did precisely that. There have been plenty of regulatory changes throughout the years to help online casinos establish themselves in Canada. The authorities had their mind on protecting the state’s interest, players, and online establishments alike.

Canada did the interesting thing where the federal government did the blueprint of how things should be done, and then it let the provinces decide for themselves about all the small intricacies tied to the regulation of online gambling and gambling in general.

Thanks to this, today, in Canada, you have a safe gambling environment, fairness of games on every corner, and a plethora of licensed casinos operating on the Big North territory.

Summary

Cana pulled all the right moves when it comes to online gambling and casinos. The future appears to be even brighter than the present.

Technology is paving its way towards more online casino improvements and just some of the things you can expect in Canadian casinos include VR and AR technology, betting on eSports, and other new frontiers breached. All that’s left to do, by all of us, is to register and start playing at one of the well-established Canadian online casinos.