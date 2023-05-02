Canada

Biggest Cities in Canada 2023 – by Population

Canada consists of provinces and territories, with cities of various sizes contributing to its large population. The country has three territories and ten provinces, divided to govern specific regions.

City classifications differ by province in Canada. In Alberta, a city must have over 10,000 residents and meet other criteria such as land parcel size. In British Columbia, a city can have as few as 5,000 residents. Quebec doesn’t have city designations but instead has “villes,” which are cities or towns without population-based distinctions.

Over 30 cities and their urban areas account for about two-thirds of Canada’s population. As of the 2011 census, Canada had 33 Census Metropolitan Areas and 114 census agglomerations. The census data showed a total of 1,137 municipalities classified as cities, towns, or villes.

Some of the most populous cities in Canada include Toronto (nearly 3 million residents), Montreal (almost 2 million), Calgary (over 1 million), Ottawa (more than 900,000), Edmonton (over 900,000), and Mississauga (more than 700,000).

In 2023, Canada has three cities with over a million residents, 52 cities with populations between 100,000 and 1 million, and 393 cities with populations between 10,000 and 100,000. Toronto is the largest city, with 2.6 million people.

CITY Population 2023
Toronto 2,600,000
Montreal 1,600,000
Calgary 1,019,942
Ottawa 812,129
Edmonton 712,391
Mississauga 668,549
Winnipeg 632,063
Vancouver 600,000
Brampton 593,638
Quebec 528,595
Hamilton 519,949
Laval 422,993
Surrey 394,976
Halifax 359,111
London 346,765
Markham 328,966
Vaughan 306,233
Okanagan 297,601
Victoria 289,625
Windsor 278,013
Gatineau 242,124
Kitchener 233,700
Longueuil 229,330
Burnaby 202,799
Ladner 200,000
Saskatoon 198,958
Richmond 198,309
Richmond Hill 195,022
Oakville 193,832
Burlington 183,314
Nepean 180,000
Regina 176,183
Oshawa 166,000
Greater Sudbury 157,857
Saguenay 143,692
Levis 143,414
Kelowna 142,146
Barrie 141,434
Abbotsford 141,397
Coquitlam 140,000
St. Catharines 133,113
Cambridge 129,920
Sherbrooke 129,447
Trois-Rivieres 119,693
Ajax 119,677
Guelph 115,760
Kingston 114,195
Terrebonne 111,575
Moncton 108,620
Thunder Bay 107,909
Sydney 105,968
Waterloo 104,986
Milton 101,715
Delta 101,668
Dartmouth 101,343
St. John’s 99,182
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu 98,036
Pickering 91,771
Nanaimo 90,504
Kamloops 90,280
Kanata 90,000
Brantford 87,759
Repentigny 84,965
Newmarket 84,224
Maple Ridge 82,256
Niagara Falls 82,000
Peterborough 81,032
Willowdale 79,440
Saint-Laurent 77,391
Chilliwack 77,000
La Haute-Saint-Charles 74,070
Prince George 74,003
Red Deer 73,593
Saint-Leonard 73,423
Sarnia 72,125
Sherwood Park 70,618
Lethbridge 70,617
Brossard 69,575
Saint John 67,575
Notre-Dame-de-Grace 67,000
Fort McMurray 66,573
Caledon 66,502
White Rock 66,450
Sault Ste. Marie 66,313
Granby 66,222
Waterfront Communities-The Island 65,913
Medicine Hat 63,138
Norfolk County 60,847
Drummondville 59,489
New Westminster 58,549
Port Coquitlam 58,000
St. Albert 57,719
Aurora 55,445
Saint-Jerome 54,948
Jonquiere 54,842
Woburn 53,485
Fredericton 52,337
Welland 52,293
Belleville 50,716
Willowdale East 50,434
North Bay 50,396
Saint-Hyacinthe 50,326
Dollard-Des Ormeaux 48,930
Brandon 48,859
Cornwall 48,821
Vernon Lake 48,073
North Vancouver 48,000
West End 47,200
Rouge 46,496
Blainville 46,493
L’Amoreaux 43,993
Islington-City Centre West 43,965
Malvern 43,794
Quinte West 43,577
Chatham 43,550
Chateauguay 42,786
West Vancouver 42,694
Salaberry-de-Valleyfield 42,410
Charlottetown 42,402
Rimouski 42,240
Saint-Eustache 42,062
Timmins 41,788
Sorel-Tracy 41,629
Grande Prairie 41,462
Ancaster 40,557
Woodstock 40,404
Vernon 40,116
Boucherville 39,062
St. Thomas 38,909
Shawinigan 38,211
Dovercourt-Wallace Emerson-Junction 36,625
Spruce Grove 36,135
Rock Forest 35,500
Langford 35,342
Prince Albert 35,102
Downsview-Roding-CFB 35,052
Parkwoods-Donalda 34,805
Joliette 34,772
Mascouche 34,626
Mirabel 34,626
Victoriaville 34,426
Brant 34,415
Mimico 33,964
Moose Jaw 33,890
Penticton 33,761
Campbell River 33,430
West Humber-Clairville 33,312
Mission 33,261
Leamington 32,991
Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown 32,954
Stratford 31,465
Lloydminster 31,400
Cote-Saint-Luc 31,395
Church-Yonge Corridor 31,340
Niagara 31,180
Saint-Georges 31,173
Orillia 31,166
Orangeville 30,734
Fort Erie 30,710
Annex 30,526
Glenfield-Jane Heights 30,491
Pointe-Claire 30,161
Bendale 29,960
North Cowichan 29,676
Mount Pleasant West 29,658
Alma 29,526
Agincourt North 29,113
Sainte-Julie 29,019
West Kelowna 28,793
Sept-Iles 28,534
Wexford/Maryvale 27,917
South Riverdale 27,876
Banbury-Don Mills 27,695
York University Heights 27,593
Port Moody 27,512
Tam O’Shanter-Sullivan 27,446
West Hill 27,392
Saint-Constant 27,359
Grimsby 27,314
Dieppe 27,304
Don Valley Village 27,051
Clairlea-Birchmount 26,984
Milliken 26,572
Boisbriand 26,483
Westminster-Branson 26,274
Cochrane 25,853
Bay Street Corridor 25,797
Vaudreuil-Dorion 25,789
Thetford-Mines 25,704
Walnut Grove 25,683
Courtenay 25,599
Val-d’Or 25,541
Prince Edward 25,496
Sainte-Therese 25,224
Stonegate-Queensway 25,051
Dorset Park 25,003
Fallingbrook 25,000
Airdrie 24,673
Steeles 24,623
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville 24,388
Midland 24,353
East Gwillimbury 23,991
High Park-Swansea 23,925
Brockville 23,886
Newtonbrook West 23,831
Agincourt South-Malvern West 23,757
Langley 23,606
Rouyn-Noranda 23,504
La Prairie 23,357
Whitehorse 23,272
Bedford Park-Nortown 23,236
Tecumseh 23,229
Mount Pearl 23,120
Eglinton East 22,776
Chambly 22,608
Englemount-Lawrence 22,372
Birchcliffe-Cliffside 22,291
Rockcliffe-Smythe 22,246
Duncan 22,199
High Park North 22,162
Willowridge-Martingrove-Richview 22,156
Kingsview Village-The Westway 22,000
Flemingdon Park 21,933
South Parkdale 21,849
Collingwood 21,793
Black Creek 21,737
Tsawwassen 21,588
The Beaches 21,567
Baie-Comeau 21,536
Bayview Village 21,396
East End-Danforth 21,381
Lower Sackville 21,379
Owen Sound 21,341
Oakwood Village 21,210
Uxbridge 21,176
Thorncliffe Park 21,108
Keswick 21,000
Varennes 20,994
Rosedale-Moore Park 20,923
Clarence-Rockland 20,790
Port Alberni 20,712
Wasaga Beach 20,675
Moss Park 20,506
Westmount 20,494
Kirkland 20,491
Lindsay 20,354
Fort St. John 20,155
Cranbrook 20,047
Cole Harbour 20,000
Saint-Lazare 19,889
Huntsville 19,816
Yellowknife 19,569
Terrace 19,443
North Battleford 19,440
Beaconsfield 19,194
Dorval 18,980
Mont-Royal 18,933
Beloeil 18,927
Alliston 18,809
Thorold 18,801
Camrose 18,742
Corner Brook 18,693
O’Connor-Parkview 18,675
New Glasgow 18,665
North St.James Town 18,615
Eringate-Centennial-West Deane 18,588
Riviere-du-Loup 18,586
Pitt Meadows 18,573
Port Colborne 18,306
Cobourg 18,099
Oak Bay 18,015
Weston 17,992
Kensington-Chinatown 17,945
Amos 17,918
St.Andrew-Windfields 17,812
Brookhaven-Amesbury 17,757
Esquimalt 17,655
Squamish 17,587
Glace Bay 17,556
Miramichi 17,537
Niagara-on-the-Lake 17,511
Victoria Village 17,510
Saint-Lin-Laurentides 17,463
Morningside 17,455
Valley East 17,451
Deux-Montagnes 17,402
Les Coteaux 17,396
Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures 17,281
Petawawa 17,187
Danforth East York 17,180
Kennedy Park 17,123
Conception Bay South 17,087
Vanier 17,000
Willowdale West 16,936
Hillcrest Village 16,934
Colwood 16,859
Leaside-Bennington 16,828
Mount Pleasant East 16,775
Sainte-Catherine 16,762
Scarborough Village 16,724
Buckingham 16,685
Swift Current 16,604
Edmundston 16,580
Trinity-Bellwoods 16,556
L’Ancienne-Lorette 16,516
Clanton Park 16,472
Yorkton 16,343
Lutes Mountain 16,311
Sainte-Catherine 16,211
Lansing-Westgate 16,164
Newtonbrook East 16,097
Bracebridge 16,010
Candiac 15,947
Cliffcrest 15,935
L’Assomption 15,906
Greater Napanee 15,892
Bathurst Manor 15,873
Steinbach 15,829
Pleasant View 15,818
Henry Farm 15,723
Mont-Saint-Hilaire 15,720
Taylor-Massey 15,683
Saint-Basile-le-Grand 15,605
Leduc 15,561
Little Portugal 15,559
Magog 15,550
Humbermede 15,545
Edenbridge-Humber Valley 15,535
Lawrence Park South 15,179
Kenora 15,096
le Plateau 15,000
Roncesvalles 14,974
Fort Saskatchewan 14,957
Summerside 14,829
Okotoks 14,826
Gaspe 14,819
Sylvan Lake 14,816
Matane 14,812
Yorkdale-Glen Park 14,804
Prince Rupert 14,708
Lawrence Park North 14,607
Rayside-Balfour 14,557
Brooks 14,451
Greenwood-Coxwell 14,417
Junction Area 14,366
Humewood-Cedarvale 14,365
Wychwood 14,349
Briar Hill-Belgravia 14,257
Rosemere 14,173
Williams Lake 14,168
Corso Italia-Davenport 14,133
Canmore 13,992
Simcoe 13,922
Amherstburg 13,910
Pembroke 13,882
Oakridge 13,845
Palmerston-Little Italy 13,826
Thompson 13,678
Ionview 13,641
New Hamburg 13,595
Mount Dennis 13,593
Strathmore 13,592
Sainte-Marie 13,565
Mont-Laurier 13,405
Centennial Scarborough 13,362
Portage la Prairie 13,304
Powell River 13,157
Bayview Woods-Steeles 13,154
North Perth 13,130
Lacombe 13,057
Dolbeau-Mistassini 12,916
Salmon Arm 12,875
Forest Hill North 12,806
Ingersoll 12,757
Laurentides 12,710
Winkler 12,660
Kentville 12,636
Port Hope 12,587
Woodbine Corridor 12,541
Yonge-St.Clair 12,528
Elliot Lake 12,508
Highland Creek 12,494
Humber Summit 12,416
Aldergrove 12,363
Gravenhurst 12,312
Paris 12,310
Truro 12,261
Grand Falls-Windsor 12,076
Alderwood 12,054
Parksville 12,000
Queenswood Heights 12,000
Beauharnois 11,918
North Riverdale 11,916
Carleton Place 11,901
Bathurst 11,897
Etobicoke West Mall 11,848
Yonge-Eglinton 11,817
Dufferin Grove 11,785
Montmagny 11,724
Gander 11,688

What is Canada’s population in 2023?

On January 1, 2023, Canada’s population was estimated to be 39,566,248, following an unprecedented increase of 1,050,110 people between January 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023. This was the first time in the country’s history that its population grew by over a million people in a single year, resulting in a record-breaking annual growth rate of 2.7%, the highest since 1957’s 3.3% growth rate. The 1957 surge was attributed to the post-war baby boom and a large influx of refugees after the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

However, in 2022, international migration was the primary driver of Canada’s remarkable population growth, accounting for 95.9% of the increase. Among the G7 nations, Canada has consistently led in population growth for several years, including in 2022.

Which Canadian city is growing the fastest?

Moncton, in New Brunswick, is experiencing rapid growth, becoming Canada’s fastest-growing city with a 5.3% increase in the metropolitan area from July 2021 to 2022. This growth brings benefits such as increased diversity, new businesses, and support for existing businesses. Newcomers from countries like Peru are attracted by Moncton’s distinct seasons, career opportunities, and education facilities at NBCC.

The city also offers a welcoming environment for newcomers through organizations like Moncton Cares. However, this rapid growth poses challenges, particularly in the areas of affordable housing, healthcare, and education. John Wishart, CEO of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the need for collaboration between stakeholders, government, and the private sector to address these issues, especially housing.

The workforce also requires attention to ensure new residents can effectively showcase their skills.

Where do most Canadians live?

Most Canadians live in urban areas, with a significant proportion residing in the major cities of the country. The largest cities in Canada, by population, are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. The majority of the population is concentrated in the southern parts of the country, near the Canada-US border, due to the more favorable climate and economic opportunities.

In particular, a significant number of Canadians live in the region known as the “Golden Horseshoe,” which surrounds the western end of Lake Ontario and includes the Greater Toronto Area.

Where do most Canadian immigrants go?

Most Canadian immigrants tend to settle in the largest cities and urban areas, which offer better economic opportunities, cultural diversity, and established immigrant communities. The top destinations for immigrants in Canada are:

  1. Toronto, Ontario: As the largest city in Canada, Toronto attracts a significant number of immigrants. It is known for its cultural diversity and strong economy, making it an attractive destination for newcomers.
  2. Vancouver, British Columbia: Vancouver is another popular destination for immigrants due to its mild climate, economic opportunities, and existing immigrant communities.
  3. Montreal, Quebec: Montreal is the largest city in the French-speaking province of Quebec. It attracts immigrants due to its vibrant culture, job opportunities, and unique blend of French and English-speaking communities.
  4. Calgary, Alberta: Calgary is a major city in Alberta, with a strong economy driven by the energy sector. It has become an increasingly popular destination for immigrants in recent years.
  5. Edmonton, Alberta: Edmonton is another city in Alberta with a growing economy and increasing job opportunities, making it an attractive option for immigrants.
  6. Winnipeg, Manitoba: Winnipeg is the largest city in the province of Manitoba and has seen growth in its immigrant population due to its diverse economy and job opportunities.
  7. Ottawa, Ontario: As the capital of Canada, Ottawa has a stable job market, particularly in the public sector, and offers various cultural and recreational opportunities, making it an attractive destination for immigrants.

Largest city in Canada by area

The largest city in Canada by area is La Tuque, Quebec. Located in the Mauricie region, it covers an area of approximately 28,099 square kilometers (10,850 square miles). La Tuque is a sparsely populated city, with much of its vast territory comprising forests, rivers, and lakes.

Smallest city in Canada

The smallest city in Canada by population is Saint-Pierre-de-l’Île-d’Orléans, Quebec, which, according to the 2021 Canadian Census, had a population of just 251 residents. The city is located on Île d’Orléans, an island in the Saint Lawrence River near Quebec City. It’s important to note that the smallest municipalities may vary depending on the criteria used to define “smallest,” such as population or land area.

