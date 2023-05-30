20 Biggest And Widest Waterfalls In World 2023: Discover Nature’s Majestic Marvels

The planet we inhabit is approximately two-thirds enveloped by water, with majestic waterfalls cascading over rocks and precipices being one of Mother Nature’s most awe-inspiring phenomena.

Out of the countless stunning waterfalls spread across the globe, determining the most extraordinary one can be a bit of a challenge as one can rank them either by width or by height. For this exercise, let’s shine a spotlight on the top 10 broadest and loftiest falls.

Many of these natural wonders may prove challenging to access, so let’s embark on a virtual journey to appreciate their breathtaking splendor.

20 Biggest And Widest Waterfalls

Rank Waterfall Location Height (feet) Width (feet) 1 Khone Phapheng Ban Hang Khone, Laos 69 35,376 2 Pará Bolivar, Venezuela 210 18,399 3 Kongou Ivindo National Park, Gabon 185 10,500 4 Iguazú Parana, Argentina 269 8,976 5 Mocona Misiones, Argentina 66 6,775 6 Vermilion Vermilion, Alberta, Canada 15 6,000 7 Victoria Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe 354 5,604 8 Wagenia Orientale, Democratic Republic of the Congo 200 4,500 9 Niagara Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada 167 3,950 10 Inga Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo 315 2,999 11 Angel Canaima National Park, Bolívar, Venezuela 3,212 500 12 Tugela Royal Natal National Park, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa 3,110 50 13 Tres Hermanas Otishi National Park, Junin Region, Peru 2,999 39 14 Olo’upena Molokai, Hawaii 2,953 40 15 Yumbilla Cuispes, Peru 2,938 25 16 Vinnufossen Sunndalsøra, Sunndal, More og Romsdal, Norway 2,822 125 17 Balaifossen Ulvik, Vestland, Norway 2,789 25 18 Pu’uka’oku Molokai, Hawaii 2,756 Unknown 19 James Bruce Princess Louisa Marine Provincial Park, British Columbia, Canada 2,760 15 20 Browne Fiordland National Park, New Zealand 2,031 40

10th Widest: Inga Falls

Situated In: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Plunges: 315 feet

Expands: 2,999 feet

Insights About Inga Falls Visit

Typically, a waterfall conjures up images of a towering precipice gushing with torrential waters. The first one on our list may not fit this visualization, but it is indeed a roaring spectacle. With a breadth of 3,000 feet on the lower Congo River, Inga Falls claims the spot of the 10th-widest waterfall.

Water surges here at an astounding pace of about 1.5 million cubic feet per second — for perspective, the average for Niagara Falls is 84,760.

In 1972, this site was transformed into a hydroelectric dam, and it still provides electricity to the Katanga province today.

10th Tallest: Browne Falls

Situated In: Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

Plunges: 2,031 feet

Expands: 40 feet

Insights About Browne Falls Visit

The list of the world’s tallest waterfalls begins with Browne Falls, a 2,743-foot marvel located in Doubtful Sound on New Zealand’s South Island.

Discovered in the 1940s by aerial photographer Victor Carlyle Brown, after whom the falls are named, they are the highest in New Zealand. However, the designation is disputed since some argue they are several disconnected cascades.

Doubtful Sound, cradled in a fjord carved by glaciers, is also known as the “Sound of Silence” due to its tranquil ambiance.

9th Widest: Niagara Falls

Situated In: Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Plunges: 167 feet

Expands: 3,950 feet

Insights About Niagara Falls Visit

Niagara Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, extends 3,950 feet in width. This famed waterfall straddles the border between the United States and Canada near Buffalo, New York, and Toronto. The falls generate enough power to serve 3.8 million households, creating 2.7 million Kilowatts on the U.S. side and 2.2 million on the Canadian side.

Given its easy accessibility from major cities, Niagara Falls has been a popular tourist attraction for decades, particularly as a honeymoon destination. It forms part of the Great Lakes waterways and has been featured on maps since as early as 1641.

9th Tallest: James Bruce Falls

Situated In: Princess Louisa Marine Provincial Park, British Columbia, Canada

Plunges: 2,760 feet

Expands: 15 feet

Insights About James Bruce Falls Visit

While some believe that the title of the tallest waterfall in North America belongs to Yosemite, it actually rests with James Bruce Falls. Towering at a height of 2,756 feet, this British Columbian waterfall outshines the famous American national park’s waterfall, which stands at “merely” 2,425 feet.

The waterfall is unofficially named after a local man who was passionate about waterfalls.

Positioned in Princess Louisa Marine Provincial Park, the volume of the falling water depends on the winter snowfall.

8th Widest: Wagenia Falls

Situated In: Orientale, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Plunges: 200 feet

Expands: 4,500 feet

Insights About Wagenia Falls Visit

Wagenia Falls, though classified as a waterfall with a width of 4,500 feet, resembles its counterpart in the Congo, Inga Falls. It’s more akin to rapids and is renowned for the Wagenia fishermen who inhabit and fish along its shores.

Known in French as Chutes Wagenia, it’s often referred to as Boyoma, Kisangani, or Stanley Falls. While both Boyoma and Kisangani are accepted names for the falls, Stanley, a legacy of British colonial rule, is less popular among locals.

8th Tallest: Pu’uka’oku Falls

Situated In: Molokai, Hawaii

Plunges: 2,756 feet

Expands: Unknown

Insights About Pu’uka’oku Falls Visit

While Hawaii is celebrated for its exceptional waterfalls nestled in lush tropical forests, the island of Molokai boasts the world’s highest waterfall. (Note: This isn’t the last time you’ll encounter this island on this list.)

With water cascading down a cliff from a height of 2,756 feet, Pu’uka’oku Falls is a sight to behold, although it’s not easily visible. Nestled in the Haloku Cliffs on the northern side of Molokai, it can only be viewed from a helicopter or boat.

7th Widest: Victoria Falls

Place: Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Height: 354 feet

Span: 5,604 feet

Before You Visit Victoria Falls

The renowned African Victoria Falls is frequently assumed to be the largest in the world. Although it doesn’t stretch a mile as often claimed, it boasts an impressive width of 5,604 feet. Named after Queen Victoria by explorer David Livingstone, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that promises breathtaking views.

7th Tallest: Balaifossen

Location: Ulvik, Vestland, Norway

Height: 2,789 feet

Span: 25 feet

Before You Visit Balaifossen

Despite being relatively thin, Balaifossen in Norway is one of the world’s tallest waterfalls. This waterfall drops a staggering 2,789 feet into a lake, located on the east side of the Osa Fjord.

6th Widest: Vermilion Falls

Location: Vermilion, Alberta, Canada

Height: 15 feet

Span: 6,000 feet

Before You Visit Vermilion Falls

The Vermilion Falls in Alberta, Canada, with its 6,000-foot width, is more of a collection of chutes and rapids. Filled with chilly water runoff from the Rockies, it’s a hotspot for adventurous kayakers. Make sure not to confuse this with the Vermilion Falls in Minnesota, which is a small yet beautiful waterfall.

6th Tallest: Vinnufossen

Location: Sunndalsøra, Sunndal, More og Romsdal, Norway

Height: 2,822 feet

Span: 125 feet

Before You Visit Vinnufossen

Vinnufossen in Norway, the highest waterfall in Europe, cascades down the Sunndal mountains. Even though the less tall Mardalsfossen is easier to reach, Vinnufossen surpasses it by more than 500 feet.

5th Widest: Mocona Falls

Location: Misiones, Argentina

Height: 66 feet

Span: 6,775 feet

Before You Visit Mocona Falls

Mocona Falls, with a width of 6,775 feet, makes up for its lack of height by running parallel to the Uruguay River. Its visibility depends on the water level, adding to the unique experience.

5th Tallest: Yumbilla Falls

Location: Cuispes, Peru

Height: 2,938 feet

Width: 25 feet

Before You Visit Yumbilla Falls

Located in the Forest of Gigantic Waterfalls of Cuispes, Yumbilla Falls is the fifth tallest waterfall worldwide. Its four tiers and a hike through the rainforest make it a must-see.

4th Widest: Iguazú Falls

Location: Parana, Argentina

Height: 269 feet

Width: 8976 feet

Before You Visit Iguazú Falls

The multi-tiered Iguazú Falls, larger than Niagara Falls and straddling Argentina and Brazil, offer a remarkable sight with 275 individual drops.

4th Tallest: Olo’upena Falls

Location: Molokai, Hawaii

Height: 2,953 feet

Width: 40 feet

Before You Visit Olo’upena Falls

Olo’upena Falls, situated on Molokai island, is the tallest waterfall in the US. It cascades down 2,953 feet between two mountains and over a cliff into the ocean.

3rd Widest: Kongou Falls

Location: Ivindo National Park, Ogooue-Ivindo Province, Gabon

Height: 185 feet

Width: 10,500 feet

Before You Visit Kongou Falls

Kongou Falls, found in the lush and remote Ivindo National Park in Gabon, is one of the most impressive and powerful waterfalls in Africa. Known for its breathtaking width, it covers an area of 10,500 feet, boasting multiple tiers and cascades that spread out into the Ivindo River.

The area around Kongou Falls is teeming with tropical biodiversity, including many species of birds and mammals. The falls remain pristine and relatively undisturbed thanks to the efforts to prevent the construction of a dam that would have significantly impacted the ecosystem.

3rd Tallest: Tres Hermanas Falls

Location: Otishi National Park, Junin Region, Peru

Height: 2,999 feet

Width: 39 feet

Before You Visit Tres Hermanas Falls

Tres Hermanas Falls, translating to “Three Sisters,” is named for its three distinct tiers. Located in the Otishi National Park in Peru, the waterfall plunges down a staggering 2,999 feet.

The hike to the falls takes you through pristine cloud forests, where you may spot a variety of bird species, including the Andean Cock-of-the-rock, Peru’s national bird. The trail to the waterfall is relatively remote and untouched, ensuring a serene and undisturbed natural experience.

2nd Widest: Pará Falls

Location: Bolivar, Venezuela

Height: 210 feet

Width: 18,399 feet

Before You Visit Pará Falls

Pará Falls, situated in Venezuela’s Bolivar state, is a cascading spectacle that spans an incredible 18,399 feet in width. This grand waterfall system is located where the Caura and Orinoco rivers meet, resulting in a water flow that’s powerful and mesmerizing.

It’s a sight to behold and is surrounded by an equally stunning rainforest ecosystem. Exploring the falls will require an adventurous spirit as the site is in a relatively remote location, making it a less-visited but highly rewarding natural destination.

2nd Tallest: Tugela Falls

Location: Royal Natal National Park, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Height: 3,110 feet

Width: 50 feet

Before You Visit Tugela Falls

Tugela Falls, located in Royal Natal National Park, South Africa, stands as the second tallest waterfall globally, with an impressive total drop of 3,110 feet. A trip to Tugela is an adventure as the falls are best viewed from a trail that can be challenging but extremely rewarding.

The falls cascade down the side of the Drakensberg mountain range, an area of incredible natural beauty and biodiversity. Apart from the waterfall, the park offers other outdoor activities like hiking, horse riding, and bird watching.

1st Widest: Khone Phapheng Falls

Location: Ban Hang Khone, Laos

Height: 69 feet

Width: 35,376 feet

Before You Visit Khone Phapheng Falls

Khone Phapheng Falls in Laos holds the title of the world’s widest waterfall. Its immense width spans 35,376 feet, and while it’s not incredibly tall, the volume of water it carries is extraordinary – twice that of Niagara Falls!

The falls are part of the Mekong River, and they play a significant role in local fishing economies. While visiting, you can enjoy a boat ride on the Mekong River for a closer look at the falls and maybe even catch a glimpse of the rare Irrawaddy dolphins that inhabit these waters.

1st Tallest: Angel Falls

Location: Canaima National Park, Bolívar, Venezuela

Height: 3,212 feet

Width: 500 feet

Before You Visit Angel Falls