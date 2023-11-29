Look at 24 Best & Worst Ford Explorer Years That Will Blow Your Mind

The Ford Explorer, a trailblazer in the SUV segment since 1991, has experienced its share of ups and downs over the years. As a retired mechanic, I’ve noticed certain models standing out for their reliability and overall performance. The best years for the Ford Explorer, based on my experience and backed by consumer satisfaction ratings, are 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and the 2007-2010 models, including the notable 2001 iteration.

These models are characterized by fewer mechanical issues, stronger resale values, and more enjoyable driving experiences. For instance, JD Power gave the 2022 Explorer a notable consumer score of 83 out of 100, with high ratings in resale and driving experience, which aligns with my hands-on observations of these models being more dependable and pleasurable to drive.

On the flip side, some years have been less favorable, warranting caution. The models from 2020, 2013-2017, 2011, 2006, and 2002-2004, as well as those produced between 1996 and 2000, have been known to pose more frequent maintenance and repair issues. These models have been plagued with problems ranging from transmission difficulties to electrical challenges (but now you can even find electric Ford Explorer), leading to a less reliable and more costly ownership experience.

Let’s See Golden Years of the Ford Explorer

2021 and 2022 Model

As a mechanic with years of hands-on experience, I’ve closely followed the evolution of the Ford Explorer. The 2021 and 2022 models have particularly caught my attention for their remarkable features and performance. Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide between these two excellent SUVs:

2021 Ford Explorer: Affordable Quality

Expert Ratings : Rated 7.4/10 by Edmunds and 7.5/10 by Car and Driver, the 2021 model stands out for its smooth ride and comfortable interior.

: Rated 7.4/10 by Edmunds and 7.5/10 by Car and Driver, the 2021 model stands out for its smooth ride and comfortable interior. Consumer Experience : Owners commend its reliability and comfort, making it a great value choice.

: Owners commend its reliability and comfort, making it a great value choice. Ideal For: Those seeking a quality SUV experience without a hefty price tag.

2022 Ford Explorer: Advanced and Feature-Rich

Enhanced Features : Offers the latest in technology and safety, perfect for tech enthusiasts.

: Offers the latest in technology and safety, perfect for tech enthusiasts. Superior Ratings : Scores an average of 7.4/10 on Edmunds and an impressive 83/100 in quality and reliability by J.D. Power.

: Scores an average of 7.4/10 on Edmunds and an impressive 83/100 in quality and reliability by J.D. Power. Consumer Feedback: Praised for its powerful performance and high-tech amenities, making it a favorite among modern families.

2019 Ford Explorer: A Value-Packed SUV

The 2019 Ford Explorer stands out in the used SUV market, blending impressive performance with considerable value. Here’s a closer look at what makes it a noteworthy choice:

Performance and Options

Robust Engine : Known for its powerful engine, the 2019 Explorer offers a strong and dependable driving experience.

: Known for its powerful engine, the 2019 Explorer offers a strong and dependable driving experience. Variety and Style : With multiple variants and color options, it caters to a wide range of preferences.

: With multiple variants and color options, it caters to a wide range of preferences. Handling: The model is acclaimed for its excellent handling, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Consumer Ratings and Reviews

Kelley Blue Book : The 2019 Explorer boasts a high consumer rating of 4.3 out of 5.0, indicative of its popularity and user satisfaction.

: The 2019 Explorer boasts a high consumer rating of 4.3 out of 5.0, indicative of its popularity and user satisfaction. Edmunds Review: It also scored a notable 4.2 out of 5.0 on Edmunds, reflecting strong user approval.

Real-World Owner Experiences

A Reliable Family SUV : An owner on Kelley Blue Book referred to the Explorer as a “nice family SUV”, emphasizing its reliability over four years.

: An owner on Kelley Blue Book referred to the Explorer as a “nice family SUV”, emphasizing its reliability over four years. Enjoyable Driving Dynamics: Another owner, sharing their experience on Edmunds, praised the smooth drive, efficient navigation system, and the spacious seating and luggage capacity.

2018 Ford Explorer: A Practical and Reliable Choice

In my time as a mechanic, I’ve seen a fair share of SUVs, and the 2018 Ford Explorer holds a special place. It’s a model that strikes a fine balance between affordability and modern features, making it a smart pick in the used car market.

Why the 2018 Ford Explorer Stands Out

Handling and Comfort : One thing I always appreciated about the 2018 Explorer is its great steering and comfortable seating. It’s a vehicle that doesn’t compromise on the driving experience.

: One thing I always appreciated about the 2018 Explorer is its great steering and comfortable seating. It’s a vehicle that doesn’t compromise on the driving experience. Budget-Friendly with Modern Touches: For those who are budget-conscious but still want up-to-date electronics and engine technology, this model year is a compelling choice.

Consumer Ratings: A Mixed Bag, but Mostly Positive

Kelley Blue Book : The 2018 Explorer earned a solid 4.3 out of 5.0, a testament to its overall appeal among owners.

: The 2018 Explorer earned a solid 4.3 out of 5.0, a testament to its overall appeal among owners. JD Power : It did score a lower 82 out of 100, the lowest among the ‘best of the best’ Explorer models, but that doesn’t negate its value, especially for those who prioritize handling and comfort over the latest infotainment features.

: It did score a lower 82 out of 100, the lowest among the ‘best of the best’ Explorer models, but that doesn’t negate its value, especially for those who prioritize handling and comfort over the latest infotainment features. Edmunds: An owner’s comparison on Edmunds particularly struck me: After owning 11 BMWs, they switched to the 2018 Explorer XLT and loved it. This speaks volumes about the Explorer’s ability to impress even those accustomed to luxury brands.

The 2007-2010 Ford Explorer Quartet: Power and Reliability Defined

Reflecting on my experiences with the Ford Explorer models from 2007 to 2010, these years represent a period where the SUV truly embodied its core traits of power, reliability, and bold exterior design. These models continue to be a savvy choice in the second-hand market for those with an eye for quality.

Highlights of the 2007-2010 Ford Explorers

Consistent Performance : Across these four model years, the Explorer maintained its reputation for robust performance and dependability.

: Across these four model years, the Explorer maintained its reputation for robust performance and dependability. Appealing Design: The somewhat intimidating exterior design of these models adds to their appeal, especially for those who favor a more traditional SUV look.

Consumer Ratings and Reviews: A Testament to Quality

2007 Ford Explorer : It received a high consumer review rating of 4.5 out of 5.0, matching the acclaim of the 2001 model. This suggests that the 2007 model stood out for its quality and user satisfaction.

: It received a high consumer review rating of 4.5 out of 5.0, matching the acclaim of the 2001 model. This suggests that the 2007 model stood out for its quality and user satisfaction. 2009 Ford Explorer at JD Power : With an overall rating of 83 out of 100, the 2009 model is particularly noteworthy, indicating a peak in quality and reliability within this range.

: With an overall rating of 83 out of 100, the 2009 model is particularly noteworthy, indicating a peak in quality and reliability within this range. Kelley Blue Book Ratings: All four years scored a solid 4.3 out of 5.0, reflecting a consistent level of satisfaction among owners.

Owner Experiences: Real-World Validation

2008 Model Review : An owner described their 2008 Explorer as “overall a very good car” on Kelley Blue Book, noting its reliability and minimal ownership issues.

: An owner described their 2008 Explorer as “overall a very good car” on Kelley Blue Book, noting its reliability and minimal ownership issues. 2010 Model Insights: A review on Edmunds highlighted the comfort of the 2010 model, including heated leather seats and impressive fuel mileage. With 128,000 trouble-free miles, it speaks to the long-term durability and overall quality of the vehicle.

The 2001 Ford Explorer: A Vintage Gem in the SUV World

The 2001 Ford Explorer holds a special place in the realm of SUVs, exuding a retro charm that’s increasingly rare on today’s streets. As someone who’s seen the ins and outs of various vehicles, I can appreciate the appeal of this older model, especially for enthusiasts and seasoned buyers in the used car market.

The Appeal of the 2001 Explorer

Retro Style : Its vintage aesthetic is not just about looks; it represents a bygone era of SUV design.

: Its vintage aesthetic is not just about looks; it represents a bygone era of SUV design. For the Experienced Eye: While it may not be the first choice for newcomers to the used car market, those with experience and a good eye for quality can find this model to be a worthy purchase.

High Praise from Review Platforms

Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds Ratings : Despite its age, the 2001 Explorer received impressive review ratings, scoring 4.3 out of 5.0 on Kelley Blue Book and an even higher 4.5 out of 5.0 on Edmunds. These scores indicate a lasting appeal and reliability.

: Despite its age, the 2001 Explorer received impressive review ratings, scoring 4.3 out of 5.0 on Kelley Blue Book and an even higher 4.5 out of 5.0 on Edmunds. These scores indicate a lasting appeal and reliability. No JD Power Rating: It’s important to note that there isn’t an overall rating on JD Power for this model year, possibly due to insufficient data given its age.

Owner Testimonials: Proving Its Worth

A Durable Companion : One owner described their Explorer as an “absolute tank,” having purchased it with 100k on the engine and adding another 75k over ten years with minimal maintenance costs.

: One owner described their Explorer as an “absolute tank,” having purchased it with 100k on the engine and adding another 75k over ten years with minimal maintenance costs. Generational Reliability: Another owner’s comment on Edmunds highlights the Explorer’s longevity, noting that it’s the fourth in their family, consistently proving reliable.

Not So Good Years

2020 Ford Explorer: A Cautious Approach Due to Notable Issues

The 2020 Ford Explorer, despite being a recent model with an appealing design, has faced notable challenges, particularly concerning its transmission. From a mechanic’s perspective, it’s crucial to approach this model year with caution.

Transmission and Other Concerns

Difficulty with Reverse Gear and Rough Shifting : One of the most significant issues is the trouble engaging the reverse gear, along with rough shifting according to AutoGuru.

: One of the most significant issues is the trouble engaging the reverse gear, along with rough shifting according to AutoGuru. Volume of Complaints: The model has registered a considerable number of complaints: 28 on CarComplaints.com and 470 on CarProblemZoo.com.

Key Problems to Be Mindful Of

Transmission Problems : These range from inconvenient shifting issues to severe cases like unexpected power loss.

: These range from inconvenient shifting issues to severe cases like unexpected power loss. Brake System Issues : Concerns with the brakes have been reported, posing serious safety risks.

: Concerns with the brakes have been reported, posing serious safety risks. Other Alarming Signs: Hard shifts and instances where all warning lights illuminate, followed by a loss of power, have been noted.

The 2017 Ford Explorer: A Look at Its Main Issues

The 2017 Ford Explorer, a popular SUV choice, unfortunately, comes with its share of problems, notably premature tire wear and other significant issues. As a mechanic, I’ve seen how these problems can impact the overall ownership experience.

Premature Tire Wear and Other Concerns

Tire Issues : The most prevalent problem with the 2017 Explorer is premature tire wear. Owners have reported significant wear and tear at around 21,000 miles, with replacements costing approximately $1,000.

: The most prevalent problem with the 2017 Explorer is premature tire wear. Owners have reported significant wear and tear at around 21,000 miles, with replacements costing approximately $1,000. Volume of Complaints: The model has a substantial record of complaints, with 109 logged at CarComplaints.com and 772 at CarProblemZoo.com.

Key Problems to Consider

Exhaust Fumes in the Cabin : This is a serious issue that affects not just comfort but also safety, as it can lead to health concerns for occupants.

: This is a serious issue that affects not just comfort but also safety, as it can lead to health concerns for occupants. Spontaneously Shattering Windows: There have been instances of windows shattering unexpectedly, which is a significant safety hazard.

2015 Ford Explorer: Safety Concerns and Performance Issues

The 2015 Ford Explorer, part of Ford’s popular SUV lineup, has been noted for some serious issues, particularly concerning the power steering system. These problems are not just inconveniences but also pose significant safety risks.

Major Issues with the 2015 Model

Power Steering Failure : A particularly alarming issue is the failure of the power steering while in motion, reported to occur at an average mileage of around 44,000 miles. This defect is not only scary but hazardous, potentially compromising driver control and safety noted by Vehicle History.

: A particularly alarming issue is the failure of the power steering while in motion, reported to occur at an average mileage of around 44,000 miles. This defect is not only scary but hazardous, potentially compromising driver control and safety noted by Vehicle History. Repair Costs : The cost to fix this power steering issue averages about $1,800, a substantial expense for owners.

: The cost to fix this power steering issue averages about $1,800, a substantial expense for owners. Record of Complaints: The model has attracted a notable number of complaints, with 214 logged at CarComplaints.com and 1,305 at CarProblemZoo.com.

Specific Problems to Be Aware Of

Power Steering Malfunction During Driving : The sudden loss of power steering is the most critical issue, requiring immediate attention.

: The sudden loss of power steering is the most critical issue, requiring immediate attention. Popping Noise When Turning : Another problem reported is a popping noise when turning, which could indicate issues with the steering or suspension components.

: Another problem reported is a popping noise when turning, which could indicate issues with the steering or suspension components. Exhaust Smell in Cabin: The presence of exhaust fumes inside the cabin is another concern, as it could affect the health and comfort of the vehicle’s occupants.

2014 Ford Explorer: Cosmetic and Mechanical Concerns

The 2014 Ford Explorer, while a part of the renowned SUV lineup, presents a unique set of challenges, notably in paint quality and power steering functionality. These issues, ranging from cosmetic to mechanical, can significantly impact the owner’s experience.

Cosmetic and Functional Issues in the 2014 Model

Paint Bubbling : A common issue noted with the 2014 Explorer is paint bubbling, especially problematic for owners concerned about the vehicle’s appearance and resale value. Repairing this defect can cost around $1,200.

: A common issue noted with the 2014 Explorer is paint bubbling, especially problematic for owners concerned about the vehicle’s appearance and resale value. Repairing this defect can cost around $1,200. Volume of Complaints: This model year has attracted a considerable number of complaints, with 274 reported at CarComplaints.com and 1,276 at CarProblemZoo.com.

Primary Concerns to Consider

Power Steering Failure : Similar to other recent Explorer models, the 2014 edition has issues with power steering failure, which is a major safety concern during driving.

: Similar to other recent Explorer models, the 2014 edition has issues with power steering failure, which is a major safety concern during driving. Exhaust Fumes in Cabin: The presence of exhaust fumes inside the cabin is another significant issue, impacting the comfort and health of occupants.

2013 Ford Explorer: A Year Plagued with Issues

The 2013 Ford Explorer, unfortunately, stands out for the wrong reasons, with a significant number of complaints regarding its power steering and paint quality. These issues have led to it being labeled as a ‘Beware of the Clunker’ vehicle by Car Complaints, highlighting the need for caution when considering this model year.

Key Issues with the 2013 Explorer

Power Steering Failure : A major problem that amassed hundreds of complaints. The power steering failure not only affects the driving experience but also poses serious safety risks.

: A major problem that amassed hundreds of complaints. The power steering failure not only affects the driving experience but also poses serious safety risks. Paint and Rust Concerns : The model is notorious for paint bubbling, particularly on the hood, and rust bubbles, which are costly to correct. These cosmetic issues can significantly affect the vehicle’s appearance and resale value according to Ford f150 Forum.

: The model is notorious for paint bubbling, particularly on the hood, and rust bubbles, which are costly to correct. These cosmetic issues can significantly affect the vehicle’s appearance and resale value according to Ford f150 Forum. Volume of Complaints: The 2013 Explorer has a high number of recorded complaints, with 506 at CarComplaints.com and 1,932 at CarProblemZoo.com.

Specific Problems to Note

Engine Issues : Various engine problems have been reported, adding to the concerns for potential buyers.

: Various engine problems have been reported, adding to the concerns for potential buyers. Exhaust Odor in Cabin: The presence of exhaust fumes inside the cabin is another significant issue, impacting both comfort and health.

2011 Ford Explorer: Notable Issues and Owner Concerns

The 2011 Ford Explorer, despite being part of a well-regarded SUV lineup, has faced significant issues, particularly with its power steering system. These concerns are critical for potential buyers to consider, especially when evaluating the vehicle’s longevity and reliability.

Major Concerns in the 2011 Model

Power Steering Failure : A common and serious issue is the loss of power steering, typically occurring around the 76,000-mile mark. This not only affects the driving experience but also poses safety risks. Repairing this problem can be costly, averaging around $1,800.

: A common and serious issue is the loss of power steering, typically occurring around the 76,000-mile mark. This not only affects the driving experience but also poses safety risks. Repairing this problem can be costly, averaging around $1,800. Record of Complaints: The model has a considerable number of complaints, with 205 reported at CarComplaints.com and 1,104 at CarProblemZoo.com.

Primary Problems to Be Aware Of

Mysync System Malfunction : The Mysync infotainment system not working properly is another issue that affects the convenience and technological experience of the vehicle according to JustAnswer.

: The Mysync infotainment system not working properly is another issue that affects the convenience and technological experience of the vehicle according to JustAnswer. Engine Overheating: This is a significant concern that can lead to more severe engine damage if not addressed promptly.

2006 Ford Explorer: Transmission and Cooling System Issues

The 2006 Ford Explorer is a vehicle that’s been notably affected by transmission and radiator issues. These problems, prevalent in this model year, have been a cause of concern for many owners and are important to consider when evaluating the vehicle’s overall reliability and performance.

Key Issues with the 2006 Explorer

Transmission Problems : Owners have commonly reported issues with the transmission, including lunges and hard jolts while shifting, typically starting to appear around the 49,000-mile mark. These issues not only affect the driving experience but can also lead to more serious mechanical problems if not addressed.

: Owners have commonly reported issues with the transmission, including lunges and hard jolts while shifting, typically starting to appear around the 49,000-mile mark. These issues not only affect the driving experience but can also lead to more serious mechanical problems if not addressed. Complaints Record: This model year has accumulated a significant number of complaints, with 776 at CarComplaints.com and 719 at CarProblemZoo.com.

Main Problems to Be Aware Of

Hard Jolt When Shifting : The jarring sensation during gear shifts can be disconcerting and may indicate deeper transmission issues.

: The jarring sensation during gear shifts can be disconcerting and may indicate deeper transmission issues. Radiator Leak : Another common problem is radiator leaks, which can affect the vehicle’s cooling system and lead to overheating as stated by Ctpost.

: Another common problem is radiator leaks, which can affect the vehicle’s cooling system and lead to overheating as stated by Ctpost. Transmission Hesitation: Hesitation during transmission shifts is an additional concern that can impact the vehicle’s performance and safety.

2002-2004 Ford Explorer: Persistent Transmission Issues

The Ford Explorers from 2002 to 2004 are notorious for their transmission problems, marking a period of significant concern for this model range. These issues have been particularly prevalent for vehicles reaching around 100,000 miles, leading to a substantial number of negative reviews and complaints from owners.

Widespread Transmission Problems

Transmission Slipping and Hard Shifting : One of the most common issues reported with these models is the transmission slipping or experiencing hard shifts. This problem not only affects the driving experience but also raises concerns about the overall reliability and longevity of the vehicle.

: One of the most common issues reported with these models is the transmission slipping or experiencing hard shifts. This problem not only affects the driving experience but also raises concerns about the overall reliability and longevity of the vehicle. O/D Light Flashing : Another frequent issue is the overdrive (O/D) light flashing, which often indicates a malfunction within the transmission system.

: Another frequent issue is the overdrive (O/D) light flashing, which often indicates a malfunction within the transmission system. Transmission Failure: In more severe cases, owners have reported complete transmission failures, necessitating expensive repairs or replacements.

Volume of Complaints and Problems

CarComplaints.com : This batch of Ford Explorers has a total of 8,284 problems reported at CarComplaints.com, a significant number that highlights the widespread nature of these issues.

: This batch of Ford Explorers has a total of 8,284 problems reported at CarComplaints.com, a significant number that highlights the widespread nature of these issues. CarProblemZoo.com: Additionally, a combined total of 6,070 problems have been logged for these model years at CarProblemZoo.com, further reinforcing the prevalence of transmission-related concerns.

1996-2000 Ford Explorer: Transmission Issues at the Forefront

The Ford Explorer models from 1996 to 2000 are known for their problematic transmission systems, as evidenced by numerous reviews and statistical data. These issues have been a significant point of concern for owners and are key considerations for anyone interested in these model years.

Transmission System Concerns

Transmission Failure : One of the most critical issues with these models is outright transmission failure, which can be both costly and dangerous.

: One of the most critical issues with these models is outright transmission failure, which can be both costly and dangerous. Slipping and Shifting Problems : Owners have frequently reported problems with the transmission slipping or having difficulties with shifting, impacting the driving experience and reliability.

: Owners have frequently reported problems with the transmission slipping or having difficulties with shifting, impacting the driving experience and reliability. Issues with Drive and Reverse Gears : Problems with shifting into drive or reverse are particularly concerning, as they can render the vehicle inoperable or unsafe to drive.

: Problems with shifting into drive or reverse are particularly concerning, as they can render the vehicle inoperable or unsafe to drive. Improper Shifting: General complaints about the transmission not shifting properly further underscore the extent of these issues.

Volume of Complaints and Reported Problems

CarComplaints.com : This group of Ford Explorers has a total of 738 problems reported at CarComplaints.com, indicating a significant concern among owners.

: This group of Ford Explorers has a total of 738 problems reported at CarComplaints.com, indicating a significant concern among owners. CarProblemZoo.com: Additionally, a combined total of 7,533 problems have been documented for these model years at CarProblemZoo.com, further highlighting the prevalence of transmission-related issues.

What Years Have The Most Complaints?

There are several Ford Explorer model years, both old and new, that have received numerous complaints through the years.

Listed below are complaints and problems listed for each model year:

Model Year Complaints (CarComplaints.com) Problems (CarProblemZoo.com) 2022 Ford Explorer 0 19 2021 Ford Explorer 8 75 2020 Ford Explorer 28 470 2019 Ford Explorer 10 73 2018 Ford Explorer 26 228 2017 Ford Explorer 109 772 2016 Ford Explorer 435 1,688 2015 Ford Explorer 214 1,305 2014 Ford Explorer 274 1,276 2013 Ford Explorer 506 1,932 2012 Ford Explorer 139 727 2011 Ford Explorer 205 1,104 2010 Ford Explorer 44 135 2009 Ford Explorer 15 46 2008 Ford Explorer 110 202 2007 Ford Explorer 190 238 2006 Ford Explorer 776 719 2005 Ford Explorer 829 552 2004 Ford Explorer 2,467 1,429 2003 Ford Explorer 1,852 1,206 2002 Ford Explorer 3,965 3,435 2001 Ford Explorer 116 402 2000 Ford Explorer 186 974 1999 Ford Explorer 155 1,362 1998 Ford Explorer 177 1,984 1997 Ford Explorer 108 1,744 1996 Ford Explorer 112 1,469

What Are The Best Alternatives To The Ford Explorer?

The Ford Explorer is a strong contender in the midsize SUV segment, ranking fifteenth overall, scoring the same as the Nissan Murano.

However, there are also a lot of great alternatives. Take a look at some of the interesting models to check out if you want to explore other options:

Make & Model Score MSRP Fuel Economy (MPG) Kia Telluride 8.6 $33,390 – $45,190 City: 19 – 20 /Highway: 24 – 26 Hyundai Palisade 8.6 $33,600 – $48,990 City: NA / Highway: NA Honda Passport 8.4 $37,870 – $45,430 City: 19 – 20 /Highway: 24 – 25 Mazda CX-9 8.4 $35,280 – $47,210 City: 20 / Highway: 26 Hyundai Santa Fe 8.3 $27,200 – $43,110 City: 21 – 25 / Highway: 25 – 28 Chevrolet Traverse 8.3 $33,700 – $53,400 City: 17 – 18 / Highway: 25 – 27 Honda Pilot 8.3 $38,080 – $51,870 City: 19 – 20 /Highway: 26 – 27 Jeep Grand Cherokee 8.3 $39,000 – $61,675 City: 14 – 19 /Highway: 22 – 26 Buick Enclave 8.1 $42,800 – $57,100 City: 17 – 18 /Highway: 25 -26 Dodge Durango 8.0 $36,995 – $68,195 City: 13 – 19 /Highway: 19 – 26 Volkswagen Atlas 8.0 $33,635 – $51,505 City: 17 – 21 /Highway: 23 – 25 Subaru Ascent 8.0 $32,295 – $45,445 City: 20 – 21 /Highway: 26 – 27 Kia Sorento 8.0 $29,590 – $43,190 City: 21 – 24 /Highway: 25 – 29 Toyota Highlander 7.9 $35,405 – $49,510 City: 20 – 21 /Highway: 27 – 29 Ford Explorer 7.7 $33,745 – $55,995 City: 16 – 27 /Highway: 23 – 28 Nissan Murano 7.7 $33,310 – $46,560 City: 20Highway: 28 GMC Acadia 7.5 $34,800 – $48,600 City: 19 – 22 /Highway: 26 – 29 Chevrolet Blazer 7.3 $33,400 – $44,000 City: 19 – 22 /Highway: 26 – 29 Toyota 4Runner 7.1 $37,605 – $52,420 City: 16 / Highway: 19 Ford Edge NA $36,145 – $44,945 City: 19 – 21 /Highway: 25 – 28 Jeep Grand Cherokee L NA $40,325 – $62,300 City: 18 – 19 /Highway: 25 – 26 Nissan Pathfinder NA $34,640 – $49,040 City: 20 – 21 /Highway: 25 – 27

Common Problems with Ford Explorers

Ford Explorers, while popular and generally reliable, have some well-documented issues that owners and potential buyers should be aware of. Understanding these common problems can help in making informed decisions about purchasing and maintaining these vehicles.

1. Transmission Failure

Transmission Slipping : This issue often manifests as difficulty in shifting gears and may be accompanied by a burning smell from the engine. Transmission slipping is not just inconvenient but can pose a safety risk.

: This issue often manifests as difficulty in shifting gears and may be accompanied by a burning smell from the engine. Transmission slipping is not just inconvenient but can pose a safety risk. Remediation: In many cases, the solution involves replacing and reprogramming the transmission. This can be an effective way to address the problems experienced with the previous transmission system.

2. Wheel Bearing Failure

Impact on Vehicle Function : Failed wheel bearings can cause friction and hamper smooth wheel rotation, seriously affecting the vehicle’s functionality.

: Failed wheel bearings can cause friction and hamper smooth wheel rotation, seriously affecting the vehicle’s functionality. Causes: This issue can arise from excessive wheel modifications or poor road conditions.

3. Paint Bubbling

Issues with Bodywork : Paint and rust bubbles are a common concern, often attributed to the manufacturing process. These issues are more than cosmetic, as they can lead to injuries when handling doors and trunks.

: Paint and rust bubbles are a common concern, often attributed to the manufacturing process. These issues are more than cosmetic, as they can lead to injuries when handling doors and trunks. Manufacturing Concerns: There are claims that certain chemicals used in Ford’s manufacturing plants have contributed to this issue. However, there has been no recall specifically addressing this problem.

Longevity of Ford Explorers

Ford Explorers are known for their durability and longevity. On average, these vehicles can last for a significant number of miles and years:

Mileage : Ford Explorers have the potential to reach up to 300,000 miles, showcasing their durability and robustness. However, a more typical lifespan sees these models reaching around 220,000 miles.

: Ford Explorers have the potential to reach up to 300,000 miles, showcasing their durability and robustness. However, a more typical lifespan sees these models reaching around 220,000 miles. Years of Service: With proper maintenance and care, a Ford Explorer can provide reliable service for approximately 16-17 years.

FAQ

1. Are Ford Explorers expensive to maintain?

Generally, Ford Explorers are considered to have average maintenance costs compared to other SUVs in their class. However, specific model years with known issues, such as transmission problems, may incur higher costs.

2. What is the fuel efficiency of Ford Explorers?

Fuel efficiency varies by model year and engine type. Recent models, especially those with EcoBoost engines, tend to be more fuel-efficient, with some averaging between 16-27 MPG in the city and 23-28 MPG on the highway.

3. Is the Ford Explorer suitable for off-road driving?

While not a hardcore off-road vehicle, many Explorer models, especially those equipped with 4WD, can handle moderate off-road conditions. It’s important to check the specific capabilities of the model year you’re interested in.

4. How does the Ford Explorer compare in safety to other SUVs?

Most modern Ford Explorers come with a range of standard safety features and generally score well in safety tests. However, it’s advisable to review the safety ratings for the specific year model you’re considering.

5. What are the best features of the latest Ford Explorer models?

Recent Ford Explorers boast advanced features like Ford’s Co-Pilot360, spacious interiors, modern infotainment systems, and EcoBoost engines that offer a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

6. Can the Ford Explorer be used for towing?

Yes, the Explorer is capable of towing, with newer models able to tow up to 5,600 pounds when properly equipped.

Conclusion

Having examined the Ford Explorer’s journey since 1991, it’s clear that this SUV has been a dynamic player in the automotive market. Its evolution from a rugged utility vehicle to a sophisticated, family-friendly SUV demonstrates Ford’s commitment to innovation and customer needs.

While certain model years have faced challenges, particularly with transmission and paint quality, the Explorer’s overall performance, versatility, and longevity continue to make it a compelling choice for a wide range of drivers. Its ability to adapt, incorporate new technology, and maintain relevance in an ever-changing market is a testament to its enduring appeal.

