Best Waterfalls in Albuquerque, New Mexico – Nature’s Hidden Gems

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage, desert landscapes, and the picturesque Sandia Mountains. While the area may not be immediately synonymous with waterfalls, Albuquerque and its surrounding regions boast some breathtaking cascades that are worth exploring.

In this article, we will introduce you to the best waterfalls in Albuquerque and the nearby areas, along with tips on how to make the most of your visit.

Waterfall Name Location Distance from Albuquerque Key Features Soda Dam Waterfall Jemez Mountains ~1 hour Unique geological formation, picturesque pool, hiking trails, photography hotspot Nambe Falls Nambe Pueblo ~1.5 hours 100-foot double waterfall, recreation area, hiking, picnicking, fishing Jemez Falls Santa Fe National Forest ~1.5 hours 70-foot waterfall, easy half-mile trail, suitable for families, picnic facilities, campsites Fawn’s Leap Waterfall Tijeras ~30 minutes Hidden gem, spring-fed cascade, lush vegetation, accessed via Tunnel Springs Trail Sitting Bull Falls Lincoln National Forest ~2.5 hours 150-foot limestone cliff cascades, crystal-clear pool, wheelchair-accessible trail, picnic facilities

Soda Dam Waterfall

Located about an hour’s drive from Albuquerque, Soda Dam is a unique geological formation in the Jemez Mountains. The Soda Dam Waterfall is created by the Jemez River, which flows through the dam and cascades into a picturesque pool.

The waterfall, although relatively small, is surrounded by stunning rock formations, making it a popular spot for photographers and nature enthusiasts. Hiking trails in the area provide ample opportunity for exploration, and visitors can enjoy a refreshing dip in the natural pools on hot summer days.

Nambe Falls

Situated in the Nambe Pueblo, approximately an hour and a half drive from Albuquerque, Nambe Falls is a stunning double waterfall boasting impressive heights of 100 feet. The falls are part of the Nambe Falls Recreation Area, which offers a range of activities such as hiking, picnicking, and fishing.

There are two trails leading to the falls – the shorter, steeper route that takes you to the base of the falls, and a longer, more gradual trail that leads to an overlook with breathtaking views. Remember to carry water and sunscreen, as the trails can be exposed to the sun.

Jemez Falls

Nestled in the Jemez Mountains, about 90 minutes from Albuquerque, Jemez Falls is the largest waterfall in the area, with a drop of 70 feet. The falls are part of the Santa Fe National Forest and are accessible via an easy, well-marked trail that is approximately half a mile long.

The hike to the falls is suitable for all skill levels, making it an excellent choice for families. The area surrounding the falls offers picnic facilities, restrooms, and several campsites for those who wish to extend their stay.

Fawn’s Leap Waterfall

Although relatively unknown, Fawn’s Leap Waterfall is a hidden gem located near the town of Tijeras, approximately 30 minutes from Albuquerque. The waterfall, which is fed by spring water, cascades into a secluded pool surrounded by lush vegetation.

To access the falls, follow the Tunnel Springs Trail for about a mile, then take a short detour off the trail to reach the waterfall. Be prepared for a steep, slippery descent to the base of the falls, and exercise caution when visiting after heavy rainfall.

Sitting Bull Falls

Operational Hours: Currently CLOSED on Tuesday. Day-use only. Open 6 days a week. Incoming gate opens at 9:30am and closes to in-coming traffic at 4:00 pm daily. All visitors must leave by 5 pm when the outgoing gate closes. Area Amenities: Accessible,Fee charged for some activities,Picnic tables,Toilets,Drinking water,Parking Fees: $5 per vehicle per day; there are 2 first come first served available spaces for RV/Buses with a fee of $10 per day. Usage: Medium-Heavy Busiest Season: Summer Restrictions: Day-use only. No overnight camping permitted. Currently closed on TUESDAY! Closest Towns: Carlsbad, NM Water: Potable Water Restroom: Yes Operated By: Forest Service

While not technically in Albuquerque, Sitting Bull Falls is worth mentioning due to its impressive beauty and proximity to the city. A two-and-a-half-hour drive will bring you to the falls, located in the Lincoln National Forest.

Sitting Bull Falls is a series of cascades that tumble over a 150-foot limestone cliff, culminating in a crystal-clear pool at the base. The area offers picnic facilities, restrooms, and a wheelchair-accessible trail, making it an excellent destination for a day trip.

Tips for Visiting Albuquerque Waterfalls