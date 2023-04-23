Best Waterfalls in Albuquerque, New Mexico – Nature’s Hidden Gems

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage, desert landscapes, and the picturesque Sandia Mountains. While the area may not be immediately synonymous with waterfalls, Albuquerque and its surrounding regions boast some breathtaking cascades that are worth exploring.
In this article, we will introduce you to the best waterfalls in Albuquerque and the nearby areas, along with tips on how to make the most of your visit.
|Waterfall Name
|Location
|Distance from Albuquerque
|Key Features
|Soda Dam Waterfall
|Jemez Mountains
|~1 hour
|Unique geological formation, picturesque pool, hiking trails, photography hotspot
|Nambe Falls
|Nambe Pueblo
|~1.5 hours
|100-foot double waterfall, recreation area, hiking, picnicking, fishing
|Jemez Falls
|Santa Fe National Forest
|~1.5 hours
|70-foot waterfall, easy half-mile trail, suitable for families, picnic facilities, campsites
|Fawn’s Leap Waterfall
|Tijeras
|~30 minutes
|Hidden gem, spring-fed cascade, lush vegetation, accessed via Tunnel Springs Trail
|Sitting Bull Falls
|Lincoln National Forest
|~2.5 hours
|150-foot limestone cliff cascades, crystal-clear pool, wheelchair-accessible trail, picnic facilities
-
Soda Dam Waterfall
Located about an hour’s drive from Albuquerque, Soda Dam is a unique geological formation in the Jemez Mountains. The Soda Dam Waterfall is created by the Jemez River, which flows through the dam and cascades into a picturesque pool.
The waterfall, although relatively small, is surrounded by stunning rock formations, making it a popular spot for photographers and nature enthusiasts. Hiking trails in the area provide ample opportunity for exploration, and visitors can enjoy a refreshing dip in the natural pools on hot summer days.
-
Nambe Falls
Situated in the Nambe Pueblo, approximately an hour and a half drive from Albuquerque, Nambe Falls is a stunning double waterfall boasting impressive heights of 100 feet. The falls are part of the Nambe Falls Recreation Area, which offers a range of activities such as hiking, picnicking, and fishing.
There are two trails leading to the falls – the shorter, steeper route that takes you to the base of the falls, and a longer, more gradual trail that leads to an overlook with breathtaking views. Remember to carry water and sunscreen, as the trails can be exposed to the sun.
-
Jemez Falls
Nestled in the Jemez Mountains, about 90 minutes from Albuquerque, Jemez Falls is the largest waterfall in the area, with a drop of 70 feet. The falls are part of the Santa Fe National Forest and are accessible via an easy, well-marked trail that is approximately half a mile long.
The hike to the falls is suitable for all skill levels, making it an excellent choice for families. The area surrounding the falls offers picnic facilities, restrooms, and several campsites for those who wish to extend their stay.
-
Fawn’s Leap Waterfall
Although relatively unknown, Fawn’s Leap Waterfall is a hidden gem located near the town of Tijeras, approximately 30 minutes from Albuquerque. The waterfall, which is fed by spring water, cascades into a secluded pool surrounded by lush vegetation.
To access the falls, follow the Tunnel Springs Trail for about a mile, then take a short detour off the trail to reach the waterfall. Be prepared for a steep, slippery descent to the base of the falls, and exercise caution when visiting after heavy rainfall.
-
Sitting Bull Falls
|Operational Hours:
|Currently CLOSED on Tuesday. Day-use only. Open 6 days a week. Incoming gate opens at 9:30am and closes to in-coming traffic at 4:00 pm daily. All visitors must leave by 5 pm when the outgoing gate closes.
|Area Amenities:
|Accessible,Fee charged for some activities,Picnic tables,Toilets,Drinking water,Parking
|Fees:
|$5 per vehicle per day; there are 2 first come first served available spaces for RV/Buses with a fee of $10 per day.
|Usage:
|Medium-Heavy
|Busiest Season:
|Summer
|Restrictions:
|Day-use only. No overnight camping permitted. Currently closed on TUESDAY!
|Closest Towns:
|Carlsbad, NM
|Water:
|Potable Water
|Restroom:
|Yes
|Operated By:
|Forest Service
While not technically in Albuquerque, Sitting Bull Falls is worth mentioning due to its impressive beauty and proximity to the city. A two-and-a-half-hour drive will bring you to the falls, located in the Lincoln National Forest.
Sitting Bull Falls is a series of cascades that tumble over a 150-foot limestone cliff, culminating in a crystal-clear pool at the base. The area offers picnic facilities, restrooms, and a wheelchair-accessible trail, making it an excellent destination for a day trip.
Tips for Visiting Albuquerque Waterfalls
- Always check the weather before embarking on your adventure. Flash floods can be a concern in the desert, so avoid visiting waterfalls after heavy rainfall.
- Bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and snacks. The dry climate and elevation can be dehydrating, so stay prepared.
- Wear sturdy, comfortable shoes. Many trails leading to the waterfalls are rocky and uneven.
- Practice Leave No Trace principles. Carry out any trash you bring in, and respect the natural environment by not disturbing wildlife or vegetation.
- Observe posted signs and regulations, and respect any closures or restricted areas. Some waterfalls may be located on Native American land, so be aware of any rules specific to these locations.
- If you plan to swim, exercise caution and be aware of the water temperature. In high-elevation areas, water can be quite cold even in the summer months.
- Consider visiting waterfalls during the week or early in the morning to avoid crowds and enjoy a more serene experience.
- Carry a map and familiarize yourself with the area before setting out. Cell phone reception may be limited in remote locations, so be prepared with a backup navigation method.
FAQ
Q: What are the best waterfalls to visit in Albuquerque, New Mexico?
A: The top waterfalls in Albuquerque and its surrounding areas include Soda Dam Waterfall, Nambe Falls, Jemez Falls, Fawn’s Leap Waterfall, and Sitting Bull Falls.
Q: Are these waterfalls suitable for families?
A: Most waterfalls in the Albuquerque area, such as Jemez Falls and Sitting Bull Falls, are family-friendly with accessible trails and picnic facilities. However, always check the trail difficulty before visiting and ensure it is suitable for your group.
Q: Can you swim in the waterfalls near Albuquerque?
A: Swimming is allowed in some of the waterfalls, such as Soda Dam Waterfall and Sitting Bull Falls. Always exercise caution when swimming, be aware of water temperature, and follow any posted regulations.
Q: Are there any entrance fees for visiting these waterfalls?
A: Some waterfalls, like Nambe Falls, may require a small entrance or parking fee. Check the specific recreation area or national forest websites for updated information on fees.
Q: Is it safe to visit waterfalls after heavy rainfall?
A: It is generally not advisable to visit waterfalls after heavy rainfall, as flash floods can be a concern in the desert. Always check the weather and local conditions before embarking on your adventure.
Q: Do I need a permit to visit any of these waterfalls?
A: Some waterfalls may require permits or have specific regulations, particularly if they are located on Native American land. Always check the requirements before visiting and ensure you have any necessary permits or passes.
Q: What should I bring when visiting waterfalls in Albuquerque?
A: Bring plenty of water, sunscreen, snacks, sturdy shoes, and a map or GPS device. Be prepared for potentially limited cell phone reception in remote locations.
Conclusion
Albuquerque, New Mexico, and its surrounding areas offer a variety of stunning waterfalls that provide a refreshing escape from the desert heat. From Soda Dam Waterfall to the impressive Nambe Falls, each waterfall has its unique charm and allure.
By following the tips provided in this article, you can enjoy a safe and memorable adventure exploring the best waterfalls in Albuquerque and beyond. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, the natural beauty of these cascades is sure to leave a lasting impression.