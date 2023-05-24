15 Best Places in Texas for Couples To Live Only on Social Security 2023: Unlocking Financial Freedom

In order to determine the ideal locations in Texas for couples planning to live on the average Social Security benefit of $3,568.58 per month, a survey was carried out.

This study involved 750 major cities in Texas, analyzing costs for rent, groceries, healthcare, and utilities against the national averages of $1,954, $374.75, $585.83, and $326.75 per month respectively.

The results, which were ranked according to livability scores from AreaVibes, reveal the best cities for couples to survive solely on their joint Social Security benefits.

Before you dive into the list, consider researching on which cities in Texas are the most dangerous ones, so you know which ones should you avoid living in.

The cities were as follows, starting from 15:

1. Mission

Monthly Living Cost: $2,772.01

Livability: 77 2023

Mean Rent: $1,567

Mission presents low average costs for groceries, healthcare, and utilities, with a decent livability score, but its rental cost is quite high.

2. Bryan

Monthly Living Cost: $2,605.54

Livability: 73 2023

Mean Rent: $1,354

In Bryan, costs for groceries and utilities are about 5-6% less than the national average, although healthcare is slightly more costly.

3. Brownsville

Monthly Living Cost: $2,562.42

Livability: 73 2023

Mean Rent: $1,341

In Brownsville, the cost of groceries is the lowest among all the top 15 cities, about 11% less than the U.S. average.

4. Baytown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monthly Living Cost: $2,596.35

Livability: 75 2023

Mean Rent: $1,373

Baytown offers utilities, groceries, and healthcare costs about 5% lower than the national average, though rents are somewhat higher for Texas.

5. Wichita Falls

Monthly Living Cost: $2,557.46

Livability: 75 2023

Mean Rent: $1,104

In Wichita Falls, grocery and rental costs are low, but healthcare and utilities are significantly higher than the national average.

6. Conroe

Monthly Living Cost: $2,844.77

Livability: 84 2023

Mean Rent: $1,569

Conroe is pricier than most cities in this list, but its high livability score may make it worth the extra expenditure.

7. New Braunfels

Monthly Living Cost: $2,982.69

Livability: 88 2023

Mean Rent: $1,705

Despite having one of the highest rents in the top 15, New Braunfels has an excellent quality of life and grocery costs are 6% below the national average.

8. San Angelo

Monthly Living Cost: $2,582.94

Livability: 78 2023

Mean Rent: $1,179

San Angelo has quite low rents and a very good livability score, but healthcare and utility costs are higher than the national average.

9. Abilene

Monthly Living Cost: $2,423.03

Livability: 75 2023

Mean Rent: $1,051

Abilene, like San Angelo, has good livability scores and low rents, but also high healthcare and utility costs.

10. Longview

Monthly Living Cost: $2,487.27

Livability: 78 2023

Mean Rent: $1,262

In Longview, costs across all categories are below average, and the city boasts a good livability score.

11. League City

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monthly Living Cost: $2,953.55

Livability: 91 2023

Mean Rent: $1,705

Despite high rent, League City offers excellent livability and relatively cheap utilities and healthcare.

12. McAllen

Monthly Living Cost: $2,538.08

Livability: 81 2023

Mean Rent: $1,329

McAllen offers a high livability score and has the lowest utilities cost among all cities in the top 15.

13. Pharr

Monthly Living Cost: $2,296.52

Livability: 79 2023

Mean Rent: $1,095

Pharr provides a high livability score and low monthly rent, making it almost the best city for living solely on Social Security.

14. Edinburg

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monthly Living Cost: $2,200.92

Livability: 77 2023

Mean Rent: $993

Edinburg tops the list with the lowest overall cost of living and rent, and a commendable livability score, making it ideal for couples retiring on Social Security.

Research

Based on our extensive research, we have identified the best cities in Texas for a couple to live solely on a Social Security check. To determine these cities, we utilized various data sources and methodologies.

Firstly, we obtained the average monthly benefit for retired workers from the Social Security Administration, which amounted to $1,784.29 ($3,568.58 for a couple). Next, we isolated all Texas cities that were among the 750 largest cities in the United States and had an average monthly rent of under $1,785.

To assess the affordability of these cities, we utilized Sperling’s Best to obtain the cost of living index, specifically focusing on the grocery and healthcare index scores. Additionally, we consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to determine the annual expenditure amount for groceries and healthcare among individuals aged 65 and older. This allowed us to calculate the monthly expenses that a couple in this age group would typically incur in each city.

In order to qualify for our study, the cities had to have a livability score above 70, as sourced from AreaVibes. We combined the livability score with the monthly expenditures for housing, groceries, and healthcare, assigning scores to each category. A lower score indicated a more favorable ranking.

Our research was comprehensive and up-to-date as of May 9, 2023, ensuring that the information we provided accurately reflects the current landscape. By considering various factors, including affordability, livability, and monthly necessities expenditure, we were able to identify the best cities in Texas for couples aged 65 and older to comfortably live on a Social Security income or less.

FAQs

How were the cities ranked in terms of livability?

The livability scores were sourced from AreaVibes and considered as another crucial factor. To qualify for the study, cities had to have a livability score above 70. The livability score was combined with the monthly expenditures for housing, groceries, and healthcare. Scores were assigned to each category, with a lower score indicating a more favorable ranking.

What are some of the key findings from the research?

The research identified several cities in Texas that are suitable for couples living solely on a Social Security check. Each city was evaluated based on its affordability, livability, and monthly expenditures. Some notable findings include Mission, which offers low costs for groceries, healthcare, and utilities but has a relatively high rental cost.

Bryan stands out for its lower costs in groceries and utilities compared to the national average. Brownsville has the lowest grocery costs among the top 15 cities, while Baytown offers lower-than-average expenses for utilities, groceries, and healthcare. Other cities like Conroe, New Braunfels, and League City provide a higher quality of life, but with higher rental costs.

How accurate and up-to-date is the information?

The information used in the research is accurate and up-to-date as of May 9, 2023. Data was collected from reliable sources such as the Social Security Administration, Sperling’s Best, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and AreaVibes. It’s important to note that living costs and rental prices may fluctuate over time, so it’s advisable to verify the current figures before making any decisions.

Are these cities suitable for retirees on a fixed income?

Yes, these cities were specifically chosen for their affordability and livability, making them suitable for retirees living solely on a Social Security income. However, it’s important to consider individual preferences, lifestyle choices, and personal financial circumstances when deciding on a city for retirement. Additionally, it’s advisable to carefully budget for housing and other living expenses to ensure a comfortable retirement within the available income.

How can couples effectively manage their budget while living on a Social Security income in these cities?

A: Managing a budget on a Social Security income requires careful planning and prioritization. Couples can start by analyzing their essential expenses such as housing, groceries, healthcare, and utilities. It’s crucial to explore cost-saving measures, such as opting for affordable housing options, shopping at budget-friendly grocery stores, and comparing healthcare options for the best value.

Creating a monthly budget and tracking expenses can help identify areas where adjustments can be made. Additionally, taking advantage of senior discounts and community resources can further stretch the budget and enhance financial stability.

What are some additional considerations for couples when choosing a city to live on a Social Security income?

Beyond affordability and livability, couples should consider other factors when selecting a city for retirement. Access to healthcare facilities and services, recreational opportunities, proximity to family and friends, climate, and cultural amenities are essential considerations.

It’s also worth researching the availability of senior-specific programs and resources that can enhance the quality of life for retirees. Assessing the overall suitability of a city based on personal preferences and needs can ensure a fulfilling retirement experience.

Are there any resources or assistance programs available for couples living on a Social Security income in these cities?

Yes, there are various resources and assistance programs available for couples living on a Social Security income in these cities. Couples may be eligible for government programs like Medicaid, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program), and Medicare Savings Programs, which can provide financial assistance for healthcare, groceries, utilities, and housing-related expenses.

Local senior centers and community organizations often offer additional support, such as discounted or free services, social activities, and transportation options. Researching and connecting with these resources can help couples optimize their financial situation and improve their overall well-being.

Final Words

In conclusion, our research has identified several cities in Texas that offer favorable conditions for couples living solely on a Social Security income. These cities were chosen based on their affordability, livability, and monthly expenditures for housing, groceries, healthcare, and utilities. While each city has its unique advantages and considerations, they all provide opportunities for retirees to maintain a comfortable lifestyle within their budget.

Cities like Mission, Bryan, Brownsville, Baytown, and Wichita Falls offer lower costs for groceries, utilities, and housing, allowing couples to stretch their Social Security income further. Meanwhile, cities such as Conroe, New Braunfels, and League City offer a higher quality of life, although their rental costs may be higher.