7 Best Neighborhoods in Nashville, TN 2023 – Trendiest Spots to Call Home

Considering a move to Nashville? You might be curious about the top neighborhoods in the renowned Music City, Nashville, TN. Let’s first delve into the essence of Nashville and its unique offerings before presenting our curated list of the finest places to reside!

Nashville, Tennessee, is synonymous with country music and spicy hot chicken. Additionally, it’s the proud home of the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators! Given its burgeoning job opportunities and unparalleled entertainment options, it’s evident why Nashville is becoming a top relocation choice.

Pondering the ideal spot to settle in Nashville? Relocating can be daunting, but fret not, we’re here to guide you. This article will shed light on the most budget-friendly neighborhoods and the safest zones in Nashville.

Nashville’s growth trajectory is impressive. With approximately 80 to 100 individuals making Nashville their home daily, the housing market is buzzing. Whether you’re a college student, a budding professional, a family, or in your golden years, Nashville has a locale tailored for you. Its vibrant nightlife, consistently pleasant weather, and the absence of state income tax make it an attractive destination.

If living in the heart of the city’s hustle and bustle appeals to you, or if the idea of possibly having a celebrity as a neighbor excites you, explore our compilation of the Top 9 Neighborhoods in Nashville, TN!

What Is the Best Nashville Neighborhood for You?

7. Downtown Nashville: The Heartbeat of Music City

Craving the vibrant energy of Broadway street’s legendary bars and honkey tonks? Downtown Nashville is where you should be. Topping our list of Nashville’s prime living spots, Downtown is a magnet for those seeking the quintessential city experience. With a hassle-free work commute, an array of nightlife options, and a smorgasbord of eateries (not to mention the delightful food trucks), it’s a locale that never sleeps.

Living in Downtown Nashville comes with a plethora of advantages. Imagine being a stone’s throw away from essential amenities and having the city’s best at your doorstep. For those who dream of a daily dose of music, art, and culture without the parking woes, Downtown is your haven. Whether you’re heading to a Titans or Predators match, it’s all within walking distance.

Recent years have witnessed a residential boom in Downtown, marked by the rise of several towering apartment complexes. While it might not be the first choice for families, it’s undeniably convenient for urban dwellers. A minor trade-off of residing here is the constant buzz of tourists. However, for those keen on soaking in Nashville’s essence and mingling with diverse folks, this is a small price to pay.

With over 60 sought-after restaurants, bars, and breweries encircling the area, boredom is a foreign concept. For nature enthusiasts, the Riverfront Greenspace offers a family and pet-friendly retreat. And for your daily essentials, renowned grocery chains like Whole Foods and Publix are just around the corner.

Local Highlights:

Frist Art Museum : Dive into the mesmerizing world of art, from Picasso’s masterpieces to modern-day marvels.

: Dive into the mesmerizing world of art, from Picasso’s masterpieces to modern-day marvels. The Johnny Cash Museum and Cafe : Relish southern delicacies and beverages while paying tribute to the iconic country musician.

: Relish southern delicacies and beverages while paying tribute to the iconic country musician. Bobby Hotel: A chic boutique hotel boasting a rooftop bar and an exquisite in-house restaurant.

6. The Gulch: Urban Chic in Music City

Nestled just south of downtown Nashville, The Gulch stands out as a beacon of urban luxury. Characterized by its towering apartments and condos, it’s the epitome of city living for those who crave a blend of style and convenience.

While it might not be the top pick for families, it’s a hotspot for young professionals eager to be near their workplaces and the city’s vibrant nightlife.

The Gulch is a treasure trove of amenities. From upscale restaurants and bars to chic boutique hotels, fitness hubs, grocery outlets, and pulsating music venues, it’s a neighborhood that promises an enriched urban experience. And for those who cherish the outdoors amidst city life, The Gulch offers bike trails and serene green spaces.

If you’re on the hunt for a neighborhood that encapsulates the essence of modern city living, The Gulch is worth exploring.

Local Gems:

Blue Stripes Cacao Shop : A unique blend of wellness and indulgence, this cacao and coffee haven redefines what a coffee shop can be – a perfect mix of health and enjoyment.

: A unique blend of wellness and indulgence, this cacao and coffee haven redefines what a coffee shop can be – a perfect mix of health and enjoyment. Barry’s Bootcamp Nashville : Challenge yourself at this fitness hub, renowned for its intense strength training and high-intensity interval training sessions.

: Challenge yourself at this fitness hub, renowned for its intense strength training and high-intensity interval training sessions. Carter Vintage Guitars: A paradise for music enthusiasts, it’s the go-to destination to discover and acquire vintage guitars and instruments in the heart of Music City.

5. Germantown: A Blend of History and Modernity

Germantown, with its rich history and contemporary flair, stands as one of Nashville’s most cherished neighborhoods. Its name pays homage to the German immigrants who settled here in the mid-1800s, and today, it’s a neighborhood on the rise. With its trendy eateries and cozy cafes, Germantown exudes a unique charm that’s both vintage and avant-garde.

Often likened to the vibe of New York City, Germantown offers an urban experience that’s pedestrian-friendly. Its streets are adorned with a harmonious blend of historic Victorian edifices and modern architectural marvels, making it a visual delight.

Located to the northwest of downtown Nashville, Germantown is a hub of upscale boutiques, renowned eateries, and vibrant nightlife, ensuring there’s something for everyone. As one of Nashville’s oldest enclaves, housing options range from quaint single-family homes to contemporary townhouses and duplexes.

Local Highlights:

Nashville Farmers Market : A bustling year-round marketplace, it’s the go-to spot for fresh produce, plants, and more. With its array of restaurants, shops, and greenhouses, it’s a favorite among locals.

: A bustling year-round marketplace, it’s the go-to spot for fresh produce, plants, and more. With its array of restaurants, shops, and greenhouses, it’s a favorite among locals. The Christie Cookie Company : A haven for dessert lovers, this store offers gourmet cookies crafted from premium ingredients. A treat for anyone with a penchant for sweets!

: A haven for dessert lovers, this store offers gourmet cookies crafted from premium ingredients. A treat for anyone with a penchant for sweets! Oktoberfest Nashville: Dive into the German spirit with this annual festivity. Enjoy authentic German brews, delectable cuisine, traditional customs, and lively music.

4. East Nashville: The Cultural Epicenter

East Nashville, situated across the Cumberland River, stands out as one of the most coveted neighborhoods in the vicinity. It’s not just a place to live; it’s a vibrant community pulsating with culture.

The streets are dotted with retro boutiques, authentic dive bars, and quaint coffee joints. As a gastronomic hotspot, it boasts diverse dining zones and is also celebrated for its thriving art scene.

Neighborhoods like Riverside Village, Five Points, Eastland, and Porter all come under the East Nashville umbrella. Housing here is diverse, from historic standalone homes to chic bungalows and condos. It’s a haven for the artistic souls, musicians, and entrepreneurial spirits.

Local Highlights:

The Candle Bar East : Dive into a unique experience by crafting and pouring your personalized candle.

: Dive into a unique experience by crafting and pouring your personalized candle. Redheaded Stranger : Relish the flavors of the southwest with traditional Tex Mex dishes, including delectable tacos and handcrafted tortillas.

: Relish the flavors of the southwest with traditional Tex Mex dishes, including delectable tacos and handcrafted tortillas. East Nashville Beer Works: A cozy brewery and taproom that’s family-friendly, offering delicious pizzas and artisanal beers.

3. Sylvan Park: Suburban Serenity

Sylvan Park, with its suburban charm, offers a tranquil retreat just four miles from Downtown Nashville. It’s a neighborhood where community matters, where you can truly know your neighbors.

Ideal for families and professionals, Sylvan Park boasts a mix of single-family homes and apartment complexes. The community is expanding, and properties here are known for their spacious lots. Sidewalk-lined streets beckon for evening walks, and local cafes and natural food markets add to its allure.

The neighborhood is dotted with amenities like libraries, farmer’s markets, and boutique stores. For the active souls, Sylvan Park’s proximity to Centennial Park and Richland Greenway is a boon. Whether you’re cycling or walking your dog, the neighborhood offers ample opportunities for outdoor activities.

Local Gems:

McCabe Golf Course : A sprawling 27-hole golf course, just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, catering to golfers of all skill levels.

: A sprawling 27-hole golf course, just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, catering to golfers of all skill levels. Park Cafe Nashville : Enjoy a meal under the stars on the patio or in the cozy interiors, complemented by a diverse wine selection and delectable bistro offerings.

: Enjoy a meal under the stars on the patio or in the cozy interiors, complemented by a diverse wine selection and delectable bistro offerings. Climb Nashville: Challenge yourself and scale new heights at this premier rock climbing facility.

2. South: A Blend of Suburban Charm and Artistic Flair

12 South stands out as an ideal locale for young families and professionals. This picturesque suburban neighborhood is a tapestry of cozy coffee shops, delightful bakeries, lively bars, and chic boutiques. The majority of its residents enjoy the comfort of single-family homes and apartment complexes.

Renowned as one of Nashville’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods, it’s possible to navigate daily life here without a car. With its artsy vibe, 12 South is a hub for creative minds, from budding entrepreneurs to talented musicians.

The local boutiques and stores take pride in showcasing items crafted by Nashville’s own designers and artisans. Just a stone’s throw from downtown, it offers tranquility without compromising on accessibility.

Local Highlights:

Embers Ski Lodge : A unique bar inspired by mountain lodges and ski resorts, it’s the place to savor whiskey, inventive cocktails, and delectable pub grub.

: A unique bar inspired by mountain lodges and ski resorts, it’s the place to savor whiskey, inventive cocktails, and delectable pub grub. White’s Mercantile Nashville : A contemporary take on the traditional general store, it offers everything from gourmet food and pet essentials to trendy clothing and home decor.

: A contemporary take on the traditional general store, it offers everything from gourmet food and pet essentials to trendy clothing and home decor. Imogene and Willie: A haven for denim enthusiasts, specializing in tailor-made jeans for every occasion.

1. Music Row/Edgehill Village: The Melody of Nashville

For music aficionados, the neighborhoods of Music Row and Edgehill Village are nothing short of paradise. Often regarded as the heartbeat of Nashville’s music scene, this area is steeped in musical heritage.

While it predominantly features single-family homes, it’s a hotspot for young professionals, singles, and families alike. Interspersed among its residential spaces are iconic recording studios that have birthed countless chart-topping hits.

Legendary bands like Foo Fighters have recorded at Southern Ground Nashville, while Elvis Presley’s tracks from Historic RCA Studio B still resonate with fans. Marrying its rich musical legacy with affordable housing options, this neighborhood is a harmonious blend of history and modernity.

Local Gems:

Columbia Studio A/Quonset Hut : A historic recording studio since 1954, it has witnessed sessions from musical giants like Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, and Elvis Costello.

: A historic recording studio since 1954, it has witnessed sessions from musical giants like Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, and Elvis Costello. Desano Pizza Bakery : Relish authentic Neapolitan pizzas, freshly baked in traditional wood-fired ovens.

: Relish authentic Neapolitan pizzas, freshly baked in traditional wood-fired ovens. Taco Mamacita: Dive into a world of flavors with an array of tacos, enchiladas, and a diverse margarita menu.

FAQ

What is the cost of living in Nashville compared to other major US cities?

While the text covers the neighborhoods and their attractions, it’s essential to know how Nashville’s cost of living compares to other cities to make an informed decision.

How is the public transportation system?

For those considering living in walkable neighborhoods like 12 South, knowing the public transport options can be crucial.

What are the primary industries or job opportunities?

Beyond the music industry, it’s essential to understand the broader job market for potential residents.

How are the educational institutions in Nashville?

For families considering a move, the quality and variety of schools can be a significant factor.

Is Nashville prone to any natural disasters like tornadoes or floods?

Understanding the city’s safety in terms of natural calamities can be a concern for new residents.

What are the healthcare facilities like?

Access to quality healthcare is a priority for many, especially if considering neighborhoods close to hospitals.

How diverse is Nashville in terms of culture and population?

For those moving from multicultural cities, knowing the cultural diversity can be essential.

Are there any annual events or festivals besides Oktoberfest?

Understanding the city’s cultural calendar can be a draw for many potential residents.

Final Words

Nashville, often dubbed the “Music City,” offers more than just its rich musical heritage. From bustling downtown streets to serene suburban neighborhoods, the city presents a diverse range of living experiences.

Whether you’re an artist, a professional, a student, or a retiree, Nashville has a place that feels like home. Its blend of history, culture, and modernity ensures that there’s always something happening, making it a dynamic place to live, work, and play. If you’re considering making the move, Nashville awaits with open arms and a song in its heart.