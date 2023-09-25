11 Best Neighborhoods in Dallas TX 2023: Where to Reside?

Dallas, sweet Dallas! As someone who’s trotted the globe, lived in bustling cities and quaint towns, I’ve got to say, Dallas is like that surprise ingredient in your grandma’s secret recipe. It’s got the zing of arts, the adrenaline of sports, and a cultural cocktail that makes it one of the South’s most magnetic cities.

Once I got lost in Tokyo and stumbled upon the best sushi joint. Dallas gave me a similar vibe when I discovered its Brisket Barbecue, right next to the towering offices of big shots like Toyota and FedEx.

And guess what? The cherry on top? No state income tax! For a nomad like me, who’s always looking for ways to save for the next adventure, this is a dream. It’s like finding an extra stash of cash in your old backpack.

But, ahem, a word to the wise: with all its allure, Dallas is facing a bit of a housing hiccup. It’s a bit like that time in Barcelona when every good spot was taken unless you knew a local. Safety’s a concern, given its crime stats, so picking the right neighborhood is crucial. But fear not! For I’ve got a secret weapon for you – Bungalow.

Together, we’ve journeyed through 11 of Dallas’s top neighborhoods, ranking them on everything from nightlife to walkability. Think of it as your personal travel guide to finding your next home sweet home in Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Why trust me? Well, from the bustling streets of New York to the serene beaches of Bali, I’ve experienced rentals far and wide. And trust me, Dallas has a special place in my heart, and I’m here to share its magic with you.

Top Neighborhoods Ranked

11. Timberbrook

As a seasoned traveler, I’ve seen my fair share of neighborhoods, but Timberbrook reminds me of that quaint European village where families have space to breathe and kids run free. It’s the kind of place where you’d expect to find grand homes, reminiscent of those English manors, with sprawling lawns and tree-lined avenues.

Now, if you’re looking for the hustle and bustle of city life, Timberbrook might leave you wanting. It’s more of a “sip your morning tea while watching the birds” kind of place. And yes, while it might lean on the pricier side, think of it as paying for peace, space, and safety.

Got a big family? Perfect! The homes here are spacious enough to host those large family reunions. And when it comes to education, the schools here are top-notch. It’s the kind of place where you’d want your kids to grow up, make lifelong friends, and climb trees.

Nature lovers, rejoice! Timberbrook is a green paradise. Whether it’s a lazy Sunday picnic at Timber Brook Park or a weekend hike at the breathtaking Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, there’s no shortage of green spaces to explore.

Timberbrook’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

10. Preston Highlands

Imagine a place where the charm of a small town meets the convenience of a city. That’s Preston Highlands for you! As someone who’s lived in bustling metropolises and sleepy hamlets, this neighborhood strikes the perfect balance.

For families and young professionals, Preston Highlands is like finding that hidden cafe in Paris – not always the cheapest, but oh-so-worth-it. While some homes might have you tightening your purse strings, there are still some wallet-friendly options waiting to be discovered.

Now, while you might not be able to walk to every shop or eatery, the strolls here are delightful. Think tree-lined streets and friendly neighbors waving hello. And for the kiddos? Two words: top-tier schools. It’s like having the educational prowess of Harvard in your backyard, thanks to the Richardson and Plano School Districts.

Weekends here are a dream. Whether you’re cheering on little Timmy at his soccer match in Freedom Meadow Park or cycling down scenic trails, there’s something for everyone. And for those who still crave the city’s pulse, the main highways are just a stone’s throw away.

Preston Highlands’ Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

9. Lower Greenville

It’s like that hip European district I once stumbled upon during my travels, but with a Texan twist. Nestled in the embrace of Old East Dallas, this neighborhood is a haven for the young and the restless.

Imagine living just a hop, skip, and jump away from a bustling main street, brimming with tantalizing eateries, lively bars, and the iconic Granada Theater. It’s like having a slice of Broadway in your backyard.

And speaking of backyards, the shimmering White Rock Lake is just around the corner, waiting to be explored.

For the scholars among us, Lower Greenville is a dream come true. With a plethora of colleges dotting its periphery, those dreaded early morning commutes are a thing of the past. And for the post-college crowd?

The nightlife here is electric! From the mesmerizing performances at the Granada to the myriad of dining options, there’s never a dull moment.

But it’s not all about the glitz and glam. Lower Greenville has a soul. Wander into Bullzerk, and you’ll find the very essence of Dallas captured in quirky apparel. It’s the perfect spot to snag a souvenir that screams “I heart Dallas!”

And if by some miracle you don’t find what you’re looking for, Downtown Dallas is just a short drive away, ready to cater to your every whim.

Lower Greenville’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

8. Design District

It’s like that chic, artsy neighborhood I once wandered into during a European escapade. A place where creativity flows as freely as the wine in its trendy bars.

For the young and the restless, the Design District is a dream come true. Think of it as the Brooklyn of Dallas – affordable yet pulsating with life. It’s the kind of place where you can rub shoulders with artists by day and dance the night away in its vibrant bars.

The best part? Downtown Dallas is just a heartbeat away. Whether you’re hopping on the DART, cycling, or summoning an Uber, the city’s delights are within easy reach.

And speaking of delights, the Design District is a culinary and cultural paradise. From mouthwatering eateries to the mesmerizing Haas Moto Museum, there’s always something to tickle your fancy.

And for those days when the British weather decides to pay a visit, the Goss-Michael Foundation offers a dose of contemporary art to brighten your spirits.

Plus, with a plethora of hotels dotting the area, your visiting family (or the occasional out-of-town friend) will always have a cozy place to crash.

Now, while it might not be the safest nook in Dallas, the Design District more than makes up for it with its electric atmosphere. It’s a melting pot of experiences, waiting to be savored.

Design District’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

7. Bishop Arts District/Oak Cliff

Ah, the Bishop Arts District! It’s like that artsy alley I stumbled upon in a European city, filled with vibrant murals, eclectic boutiques, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee wafting through the air.

Tucked away in Oak Cliff, this neighborhood is a haven for the creative souls and trendsetters. Picture this: strolling down the streets, every corner revealing a new artistic treasure, from quirky shops to galleries that transport you to another world.

Who needs a car when you have the world at your feet? Literally! The Bishop Arts District boasts impeccable walkability.

Forget about traffic woes and parking nightmares; here, every journey is a delightful adventure on foot. And with the money you save on car expenses, think of all the artisanal coffees, vintage finds, and live shows you can indulge in!

Speaking of indulgence, the culinary scene here is to die for. Whether you’re craving smoky BBQ or a steaming bowl of pho, there’s a spot just waiting to tantalize your taste buds. And for the history buffs, the Texas Theater offers a peek into the past, while the Kessler Theater serenades you with melodies that resonate with the soul.

While its safety score might not be its strongest suit, the community’s spirit and vibrancy more than make up for it. And the best part? Living in this artsy enclave won’t burn a hole in your pocket, making it a dream come true for young professionals.

Bishop Arts District/Oak Cliff’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸 💸 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

6. Deep Ellum

Picture this: A neighborhood with the soul of a jazz musician, the heart of an artist, and the energy of a rockstar. Welcome to Deep Ellum! As someone who’s danced in the streets of Rio and painted murals in Barcelona, I can tell you, Deep Ellum is a world of its own.

Born as “Deep Elm” but christened “Deep Ellum” by its vibrant residents, this place is a canvas painted with history, art, and culture.

The iconic ‘Travelling Man’ sculpture greets you like an old friend, inviting you into a world where every wall tells a story, and every corner echoes with music.

But it’s not just about the art. Deep Ellum embraces everyone with open arms, whether you’re a painter, a poet, or just someone looking for a good time. And speaking of good times, the BBQ here? Oh, it’s legendary! Every bite is a symphony of flavors that’ll have you humming to the tunes of Texas.

For those nights when you want to let loose, The Bomb Factory awaits. Once a wartime relic, now a pulsating hub of music and dance. And if you’re not in the mood for a stroll, rejoice! Parking here is a breeze, at least until the evening rush.

Living in Deep Ellum is like being at the heart of a never-ending festival. From chic apartments to cozy homes, there’s a place for every dreamer. And with the DART Green Line just a hop away, the city is your oyster.

Deep Ellum’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

5. Campbell Green

Imagine a place where the charm of suburban life meets the convenience of urban living. Welcome to Campbell Green!

As someone who’s sipped tea in English gardens and played with kids in the bustling streets of Mumbai, I can vouch that Campbell Green offers a unique blend that’s hard to find.

Affordability? Check. With rent prices that’ll make your wallet sing, it’s no wonder that a good chunk of the neighborhood chooses to rent. And for those who dream of white picket fences and spacious backyards, Campbell Green doesn’t disappoint.

But it’s not just about the homes. The lush greenery of Campbell Green and Preston Green parks beckons families for picnics, playdates, and lazy Sunday strolls. The trees here seem to whisper stories of the countless families that have grown under their shade.

While you might need to hop into your car for a café run, the trade-off is the serenity and space this neighborhood offers.

And when it comes to schools, Campbell Green shines bright. The promise of a bright future for the little ones is right here, in the heart of Dallas.

Campbell Green’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸 💸 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

4. Canyon Creek South

It’s like that hidden gem I discovered while wandering the streets of a quaint European village. Nestled just southeast of Cottonwood Creek South, this neighborhood is a delightful blend of convenience and charm.

Remember the joy of attending a school that everyone raved about? Canyon Creek South offers just that, making it a dream for families who prioritize top-notch education. With some of the best elementary and middle schools in town, your little ones are set for success.

But it’s not all about the books. The neighborhood is dotted with green spaces, with the Canyon Creek Club and Prairie Creek Park right at its heart. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a parent with energetic kids, or someone who simply enjoys a morning jog, the parks here are a haven.

While walking might be more of a fitness routine here (and let’s be honest, a chance to flaunt that new activewear), the area’s walkability ensures you’re never too far from your next adventure. And when the sun sets, the vibrant nightlife comes alive, offering a plethora of dining and entertainment options.

Canyon Creek South’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

3. Arapaho

Ever been to a place that felt like home the moment you stepped in? That’s Arapaho for you! It’s like that cozy cafe I stumbled upon in a European alleyway, where every corner told a story. Nestled comfortably in Dallas, Arapaho is the kind of place where friendships bloom faster than you can say its name.

With its high walkability, you can take those spontaneous evening strolls or head to your favorite diner without a second thought. And speaking of convenience, the main highways and city transport are just a hop, skip, and jump away.

From mouth-watering local eateries to the iconic Eagle-Mustang Stadium, there’s always something happening here. And for those moments of tranquility? Heights Park awaits, offering a serene escape right in the heart of the neighborhood.

Arapaho’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

2. Uptown/Knox Henderson/Oak Lawn

Imagine the energy of New York’s Times Square, the cultural vibe of San Francisco’s Castro District, and the charm of Paris’ Montmartre—all rolled into one. Welcome to Uptown, Oak Lawn, and Knox Henderson!

This trio of neighborhoods is the beating heart of Dallas. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a foodie, or someone who just loves to dance the night away, this place has got you covered. From the historic Rustic’s live music to the avant-garde performances at The Kitchen Dog Theater, every corner here promises a new adventure.

And if you’re looking to embrace the LGBTQ+ scene, Oak Lawn is the place to be. With its vibrant bars, events, and the annual Dallas Pride parade, it’s a celebration of love and diversity.

With a mix of modern residences and a plethora of shopping and dining venues, this area is a magnet for those seeking the hustle and bustle of city life without compromising on comfort.

Uptown/Knox Henderson/Oak Lawn’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃 🚃 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

1. Prestonwood

Topping our list is the illustrious Prestonwood, a neighborhood that seamlessly blends the tranquility of suburban living with the vibrancy of city life. It’s the kind of place where tree-lined streets meet bustling cafes, where children’s laughter from parks intertwines with the hum of city life.

One of the standout features of Prestonwood is its commitment to education. With top-tier public and private schools, it’s no wonder families flock to this neighborhood. And while quality education is a significant draw, the affordability of the area ensures that a comfortable lifestyle doesn’t come with a hefty price tag.

Nature enthusiasts will be delighted with the plethora of parks dotting the neighborhood. Whether it’s a morning jog in Kiowa Park, a family picnic in Hillwood Park, or a golfing session at The Clubs of Prestonwood-The Creek, there’s something for everyone.

Community is at the heart of Prestonwood. The neighborhood association’s events and school activities foster a sense of belonging, making newcomers feel right at home. And when it comes to indulgence, the area doesn’t disappoint. From boutique shops to gourmet restaurants, Prestonwood offers a 5-star shopping and dining experience.

While safety is generally commendable, it’s always wise to stay informed and take necessary precautions in certain pockets of the area.

In essence, Prestonwood is not just a neighborhood; it’s a lifestyle. It offers a harmonious blend of peace and excitement, making it the top choice for those seeking the best of both worlds in Dallas.

Prestonwood’s Scorecard

Affordability: 💸 💸 💸 💸

Beauty & Parks: 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳 🌳

Nightlife & Entertainment: 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉

Points of Interest: 📍📍📍📍📍

Public Transit: 🚃 🚃 🚃

Safety: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Schools: 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎 🍎

Shopping & Restaurants: 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍 🛍

Walkability: 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️ 🚶🏽‍♀️

Dallas: A Melting Pot of Opportunities and Experiences

Dallas-Ft. Worth, often referred to as the DFW Metroplex, is a sprawling urban hub in North Texas. It’s a region that boasts a rich history, diverse culture, and a dynamic economy. But like any major metropolitan area, it comes with its own set of pros and cons.

Transportation Woes: One of the most significant challenges in the DFW area is its public transportation system. With an average score of 2.8 out of 5, it’s evident that the region relies heavily on personal vehicles.

The vastness of the Metroplex makes it challenging to have an efficient public transport system that caters to everyone. So, if you’re planning to move here, investing in a reliable car or a sturdy bike might be a good idea.

Alternatively, if you’re more health-conscious or environmentally friendly, a good pair of walking shoes can also do the trick.

The Bright Side: While transportation might be a hiccup, Dallas-Ft. Worth shines in many other aspects. The neighborhoods in this list are a testament to the region’s commitment to providing a high quality of life.

With scores averaging 4 and above in categories like Walkability, Beauty & Parks, Schools, Shopping & Restaurants, Nightlife & Entertainment, and Points of Interest, it’s clear that the DFW area offers a well-rounded experience.

Safety Concerns: Dallas-Ft. Worth has, over the years, garnered a reputation for certain safety concerns. However, it’s essential to note that like any large city, safety can vary from one neighborhood to another.

The neighborhoods featured on this list are among the best, showcasing that there are plenty of safe and vibrant communities within the Metroplex.

A Sports Enthusiast’s Paradise: If you’re a sports aficionado, Dallas-Ft. Worth is a dream come true. Home to the Dallas Cowboys (NFL), Dallas Mavericks (NBA), Texas Rangers (MLB), and Dallas Stars (NHL), there’s always a game to watch and a team to root for.

Family-Friendly and Skyline Views: For those looking to start or raise a family, the DFW area offers excellent schools and family-friendly neighborhoods.

And for those who appreciate urban aesthetics, the Dallas skyline, especially when lit up at night, is a sight to behold.

FAQ

What is the richest part of Dallas?

The Prestonwood neighborhood is among the top-ranked areas in Dallas, suggesting a higher-end and affluent community. However, there are several upscale neighborhoods in Dallas, and the specific “richest” area can vary based on various factors.

Is Dallas a top 10 city?

Dallas is considered one of the major cities in the U.S. and has a significant cultural, economic, and historical impact. Whether it ranks in the “top 10” depends on the specific criteria being considered (e.g., population, economy, cultural influence).

Where is the safest place to live in Dallas?

According to the article, neighborhoods like Canyon Creek South and Uptown/Knox Henderson/Oak Lawn have high safety rankings. However, safety can be subjective, and it’s always a good idea to check current crime statistics and speak with locals.

Which Dallas neighborhood should I live in?

This depends on your preferences. The article lists several top neighborhoods, each with its unique charm and amenities. For example, Timberbrook is great for big families, Lower Greenville is ideal for college students, and the Design District is perfect for young professionals.

Is North or South Dallas better?

“Better” is subjective and depends on individual preferences. North Dallas tends to have more affluent neighborhoods, while South Dallas has a rich cultural and historical significance. It’s essential to consider what you’re looking for in a community.

What is the richest city near Dallas?

Cities like Highland Park and University Park, which are enclaves within Dallas, are known for their affluence. Additionally, suburbs like Plano and Frisco are also considered affluent areas near Dallas.

Why is Dallas famous for?

Dallas is known for its cultural clash of arts and sports, being a significant economic hub, and its historical significance. It’s also recognized for big brand names like Toyota, FedEx, and 7-Eleven having their headquarters there.

Is Dallas the best city to live?

Dallas offers a blend of work and lifestyle opportunities, making it attractive to many. Its lack of state income tax and diverse neighborhoods make it appealing. However, “best” is subjective and varies from person to person.

Is Dallas richer than Atlanta?

Both Dallas and Atlanta are significant economic hubs. While Dallas is home to numerous Fortune 500 companies, Atlanta also boasts a strong economy. A direct comparison would require specific economic metrics.

Final Words

Dallas-Ft. Worth, a vibrant heart of North Texas, is a blend of history, culture, and modernity. While it has its challenges, like transportation, it compensates with its diverse neighborhoods, rich cultural scene, and a plethora of amenities.

Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a family person, or someone seeking the hustle of city life, Dallas-Ft. Worth has something for everyone. Dive into this melting pot of opportunities and experiences, and you might just find your next home sweet home.